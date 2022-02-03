Indians host Truckee in West-East crossover

ELKO — The Elko boys basketball team is coming off a 72-30 victory Tuesday over Spring Creek and will now step away from league play, facing two 3A North-East teams in a crossover home stand.

On Friday, the Indians (17-2 overall, 8-0 in 3A North-East) will host Truckee (3-12 overall, 1-5 in 3A North-West) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

The Wolverines have not posted stats for their contests, but Truckee has played a number of common opponents.

Truckee lost 47-44 at home to Lowry — which Elko beat on the road by a final score of 67-36 — and dropped a 46-39 contest to the Greenwave, who the Indians beat 71-40 in Fallon.

Against Dayton, the Wolverines fell in another overtime contest — actually three OTS — by a score of 44-41.

The Indians swept their season series with the Dust Devils, posting a road win by a final of 51-29 and a home victory in a 64-23 wipeout.

Against South Tahoe, the Wolverines came up five points short in another close contest with the score at 51-46.

Versus the Vikings — who were without three starters — Elko dominated in a 67-21 ballgame.

Facing Hug, Truckee lost by a final score of 47-30 — losing 64-49 to Wooster.

The Indians doubled up the Hawks by a final score of 64-32 and nearly doubled the Colts in a 69-35 victory.

In their most recent contest, the Wolverines notched one of their three wins on the season — beating North Valleys 61-46.

Against the Panthers, Elko cruised with a 74-33 road victory.

Elko is paced by senior Michael Klekas, who tops the Division 3A North-East with 25 points and 8.6 rebounds per game — also adding 2.9 steals and 2.9 assists — ranking third in the league in takeaways and fifth in dimes.

Senior Isaiah Dahl is very near double digits at 9.9 points per contest — rounding out the top-10 in scoring — posting 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists (eighth in the conference).

Averaging 8.6 points, senior Dawson Dumas ranks second in the 3A North-East in both steals and assists at 3.2 per outing — also snagging 2.5 boards.

In the middle, senior Andoni Fesenmaier averages 7.4 points and 7.1 rebounds — the third-best rebounding total in the conference.

Senior Trae Still — who plays both in the paint and on the wing — is contributing 7.1 points, 5.4 boards (tied for 10th in the conference) and 1.8 steals.

From the bench, sophomore Luke Dahl averages 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds — senior Kason Lesbo adding 1.4 points per game.

Juniors Jared Tinkorang and Ayden Whiting have upped their averages to one point per contest.

Elko will close the weekend at 2:30 p.m. Saturday versus Sparks (5-13 overall, 3-5 in league).

