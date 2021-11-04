Indians host Vaqueros

ELKO — Well, it’s finally going to happen.

After COVID issues by Elko’s football program forced a cancelation of the Oct. 1 home game against Fernley, the Indians will face the Vaqueros after all.

With Elko (4-0 in league) going unbeaten in Division 3A North-East play and earning the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, Friday night’s matchup was made possible by No. 3 Fernley squeaking out a 35-34 nail-biting road victory in the first round of the playoffs — fending off No. 2 North-West Truckee, at Surprise Stadium.

The Vaqueros opened a 13-0 lead and could have pulled away with relative ease, but the Wolverines stopped Fernley in the red zone on at least three occasions — Truckee ripping off 28-unanswered points.

Fernley responded with a pair of touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions for a 29-28 lead.

After a Truckee turnover, the Vaqueros scored another touchdown — unsuccessful on the two-two point try — taking a 35-28 advantage with less than three minutes remaining.

The Wolverines, however, made things extremely interesting — senior quarterback Jackson Kahl launching a 55-yard touchdown pass to senior Max Carter with less than two minutes on the clock.

But, Truckee went for the win — not the tie — and was stuffed at the goal line on a motion handoff to Carter.

Due to taking two timeouts on the two-point try, the Wolverines were left with no way to stop the clock once Fernley recovered the onside kick — the Vaqueros kneeling on the football and running out the clock from victory formation.

In the ballgame — in typical Fernley fashion — the Vaqueros were dominant on the ground.

On 49 carries, Fernley rolled up 365 rushing yards — averaging 7.4 yards per attempt — scoring five touchdowns.

Senior fullback JR Reyes paced the attack with 148 yards on 25 totes, scoring three touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Julian McIntyre ran for 96 yards on just nine carries, and junior Traven Cassinelli posted 89 yards on only nine totes.

The balance was continued with a 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter by senior Emiliano Alonzo and a nine-yard TD rush from senior wide receiver Carson Kingston.

Through the air, McIntyre completed 3-of-6 passes for 61 yards and threw an interception.

Kingston was the primary target, making all three of Fernley’s reception for 61 yards.

Alonzo — playing at middle linebacker — led the Vaqueros’ defense with 13 tackles and intercepted a pass.

Junior Brandon McCullar recorded six tackles and recovered a pair of fumbles, and Fernley gained five stops apiece from Reyes and senior Austin Hobson — who notched the Vaqueros’ lone sack.

At safety, Cassinelli tallied one of Fernley’s two picks and returned the takeaway 18 yards.

On special teams, Kingston returned three kicks a total of 106 yards — going 60 yards on one return — and senior Takeo Vidal was successful on 1-of-2 point-after tries.

Elko has not played a game in two weeks, closing out the regular season with a 49-0 home shutout of Spring Creek.

The Indians will have to fight the balance of rest versus rust, hoping to avoid a slow start Friday night against the Vaqueros.

Elko more than doubled Spring Creek in total offense, rolling off 329 yards and limiting the Spartans to 158 yards.

The damage was done with physical play, dominating both sides of the line.

Sophomore running back Eli Finlayson rushed for 210 yards on two carries — averaging 10.5 yards per touch — and scored four touchdowns.

In the second half, senior running back Andres Cervantes carried seven times for 42 yards with a touchdown — junior quarterback Justus Nielsen rushing for 40 yards on five attempts with another TD.

In the passing game, Nielsen went 6-for-10 for 38 yards with a touchdown against no turnovers — sophomore Preston Chamberlin catching four balls for 25 yards with a TD and junior Ayden Whiting making two receptions for 13 yards.

Defensively, senior Andoni Fesenmaier recorded a game-high 11 tackles.

The Indians received five tackles each from senior Blaze Jones and sophomore Jacob Aguirre — who also returned an interception about 40 yards and set up a touchdown.

Junior Mason Chacon notched four tackles and a sack — Elko’s other sack coming from senior Trapper Steilman — and senior Braedon Swaffield tallied four stops and recovered a first-quarter fumble.

On special teams, sophomore placekicker Cael Sellers was 1-for-1 on extra-point attempts.

Game Time

The Indians (6-2 overall, 4-0 in league) must be disciplined and play assignment-responsible defense against Fernley’s option and motion-heavy offense, taking on the Vaqueros (4-2 overall, 2-1 in league) in the 3A North regional semifinal round at 6 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field.

