Indians’ JV takes 10th in Fernley
Indians' JV takes 10th in Fernley

Blaze Jones

Elko's Blaze Jones, left, pushes down on the head of Pyramid Lake's Jack Colburn on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, during the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational. On Jan. 25, Jones placed third in the 120-pound division of the Walter Marrietta Vaquero Classic, in Fernley.

 Anthony Mori

FERNLEY — While Elko’s varsity wrestlers traveled south, the Indians’ junior varsity team went west — competing Friday and Saturday in the Walter Marrietta Vaquero Classic.

Elko placed a trio of wrestlers and finished 10th as a team against a healthy number of varsity programs, scoring 78 points.

Wells finished 13th overall with 42 points and sent two grapplers to the podium, West Wendover finishing 21st with 23 points.

For the Indians, freshman Titan Kennedy led the way with a runner-up finish at 106 pounds.

Kennedy went 4-1 with two victories by pinfall and another by major decision, his lone loss coming in the championship by fall at the 1:09 mark to Fernley’s Brody Garrett.

Sophomore Lucas Peavey spearheaded the Leopards’ attack with a second-place performance in the 152-pound division.

Like Kennedy, Peavey did not taste defeat until the final.

He booked three-consecutive wins — two by fall — before being pinned by Spanish Springs’ Anthony Sissom in the championship.

Elko sophomore Blaze Jones ranked third in the 120-pound division with a 5-1 record, earning three wins by fall.

He lost his first match to Lowry freshman Wade Mori by fall in 3:10 — bouncing back with a win by injury default and three straight pints — Jones avenging his only defeat with an 11-7 decision over Mori in the consolation championship.

Wells sophomore Chris Franco finished out the medalists for the Leopards, earning the consolation title in the 138-pound class.

Franco tallied a 4-1 record with three wins by fall and another by major decision.

His only loss came by major decision with the score at 11-2 against Yerington’s Dante Reviglio in the semifinal, but Franco rebounded with a win by fall in 2:52 versus Fernley’s Bronson Lyman and owned the third-fourth match with a 15-4, major-decision win over Carson’s Max Harris.

At 285 pounds, Elko junior Alfredo Flores placed fifth with a 4-2 record with three pins.

Flores lost for the first time by fall to Wooster’s Joseph Garibay-Perez in 3:27, but bounced back with a pair of victories on pins against freshman teammate Luke Bennett (2:44) and Yerington’s Hunter Lujan (3:30).

In the consolation semifinal, Flores was shut out in an 8-0, major-decision loss to Battle Mountain’s Lyle Whitten.

Flores won his fifth-sixth match by forfeit.

For the Wolverines, three wrestlers closed with even records.

Freshman Lusio Gonzales went 2-2 with a pin at 113 pounds, junior Andres Cervantes posted a 2-2 mark with a pin in the 132-pound division and senior Drake Wirth finished 2-2 with a win by fall in the 138-pound class.

Up Next

The Indians will wrestle during the Division 3A North Duals at 2 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

West Wendover will compete at the Clark Classic (JV Zones) on Friday and Saturday, at Clark High School, in Las Vegas.

Wells’ next taste of competition will be for a trip to state, taking place during the Division 1A-2A North regional tournament on Feb. 7 and 8, at Pershing County High School, in Lovelock.

