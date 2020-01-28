Indians’ JV takes 10th in Fernley

FERNLEY — While Elko’s varsity wrestlers traveled south, the Indians’ junior varsity team went west — competing Friday and Saturday in the Walter Marrietta Vaquero Classic.

Elko placed a trio of wrestlers and finished 10th as a team against a healthy number of varsity programs, scoring 78 points.

Wells finished 13th overall with 42 points and sent two grapplers to the podium, West Wendover finishing 21st with 23 points.

For the Indians, freshman Titan Kennedy led the way with a runner-up finish at 106 pounds.

Kennedy went 4-1 with two victories by pinfall and another by major decision, his lone loss coming in the championship by fall at the 1:09 mark to Fernley’s Brody Garrett.

Sophomore Lucas Peavey spearheaded the Leopards’ attack with a second-place performance in the 152-pound division.

Like Kennedy, Peavey did not taste defeat until the final.

He booked three-consecutive wins — two by fall — before being pinned by Spanish Springs’ Anthony Sissom in the championship.

Elko sophomore Blaze Jones ranked third in the 120-pound division with a 5-1 record, earning three wins by fall.