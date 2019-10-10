ELKO — After a 4-0 start to the season, the Elko football team has hit the brakes — notably on the offensive side of the football.
The Indians fell to 3-2 in league play with consecutive losses of 30-0 on the road at Fernley and 23-12 at home versus Truckee.
The journey back to the win column will not be an easy one, making a westward trek down Interstate 80 and making a left and south turn down Highway 95 — all roads leading to defending state champion and No. 1 Fallon (5-1 overall, 5-0 in league).
The Greenwave are proficient in both areas offensively, doing damage with the run and the pass.
Unlike most high school teams, the Greenwave can sling the football, led by senior quarterback Elijah Jackson — who has completed nearly 69 percent of his passes (68-for-99) for 1,228 yards and 16 touchdowns.
He has also toted the ball 29 times for 179 yards with three TDs.
Balanced football, Fallon has thrown for 205.5 yards per game and rushed for an average of 194.3.
Speedy senior Brock Richardson tops the Greenwave in rushing and receiving yards, carrying 35 times for 476 yards with nine touchdowns on the ground — catching 24 balls for 557 yards (23.2 average) and six touchdowns.
Senior wide receiver Tommy McCormick leads Fallon with 33 receptions and has totaled 428 receiving yards with six touchdowns through the air.
Defensively, no player in the 3A North has more tackles than the 77 stuffs (six for losses) by senior linebacker Dominyke Edwards — who also paces the Wave with two sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.
Senior Thomas Steels has booked a team-high seven tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Junior Julian Evans has picked off a team-best three passes — tying for the league high — McCormick notching a pair of INTs, taking one of his interceptions back for a touchdown.
Seniors Ethan Andrews and Zeke Washington and junior David Palanivelu have recovered one fumble apiece.
After moving the ball to start the season, Elko’s offense has declined drastically the last-three games — even during a 14-12 win at Sparks (offensive stats not recorded).
Last week, the Indians were outgained 360-190 in a 23-12 loss to Truckee — all of Elko’s 42 passing yards taking place on a screen pass to Cameron Marvel on Elko’s final drive.
The Indians finished 1-for-13 in the passing game.
The Wolverines rushed for 305 yards on 41 carries, Elko limited to 148 yards on 44 carries.
Senior Rolando Acosta led the Indians with 43 rushing yards on eight attempts, scoring Elko’s first touchdown from four yards in the first quarter.
Elko’s last score came with 16 seconds on the clock by junior Kaiden Cervantes, who tallied 13 yards on four carries.
The defense bent but did not break, led by eight tackles apiece from Acosta and Marvel — juniors Jake Zeller and Lincoln Ratliff each making seven stops.
The Indians forced two turnovers, both winding up in the hands of junior Manny Alvarado — who picked off a pair of first-half passes.
Injuries
On a 3rd-and-long carry in the third quarter, Ratliff broke his ankle and will miss at least the remainder of the regular season.
The Indians will also be without junior linebackers and tight ends Darin Legrand and Brigg Johnson, who suffered concussions in the Truckee game.
Game Time
The shorthanded Indians will face a tough fight against the Greenwave at 7 p.m. Friday, in Fallon.
