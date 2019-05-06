ELKO – On senior day, the Elko baseball team looked more like an inexperienced club than a squad that has gone state each of the past-four seasons and played for the state championship in 2018.
After beating Fernley by 10 runs in Friday’s series opener, the Indians fell in each game of Saturday’s doubleheader by scores of 7-4 and 13-6.
Game One
Junior Trevor Hargett led off with a groundball up the middle in the top of the first, but Fernley’s next-two batters fell in order – the second out coming on a strikeout by Elko junior pitcher Brycen Kelly.
The Vaqueros took a 1-0 lead on a groundball through the left side by sophomore Tucker Hall, driving in Hargett.
Kelly closed the frame with his second punchout.
The Indians managed just a walk by senior Cooper Jones in the home half, stealing second base but stranded by a lineout to second and a strikeout by senior pitcher Daniel Laird.
Leading off the top of the second, senior Shane DeWeerd turned on a 1-1 pitch and opened a 2-0 Fernley lead with a home run to left field.
The Indians retired the next-three hitters in order.
In the bottom half, the Indians cut the lead to one – junior Rolando Acosta leading off with a walk.
He advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by sophomore Lincoln Ratliff and scored on a throwing error from first base.
With one away in the top of the third, Fernley gained consecutive singles by senior Kyle Heimbruch and Hall – placing runners on the corners.
A double steal notched a run, Heimbruch swiping home as Hall took second base.
Elko gained a run back in the home half, Jones smacking a one-out triple to the right-field corner and scoring on a passed ball.
Kelly singled with a line drive to center field, but he was stranded by consecutive strikeouts – one looking, one swinging.
Fernley took control with a frame-best three runs in the top of the fourth.
Senior Max Campbell earned a leadoff free pass, advanced to second on a sac bunt and took third base on a passed ball – scoring on a one-out bloop to right field by senior Thomas Chapin.
Hargett dropped a single along the long in shallow-left field, runners each taking a base on a passed ball – Chapin scoring on a double to center field by senior James Huckaby.
With a sac fly to center field, Hargett tagged up and scored for a 6-2 lead.
The Indians fell in order in the bottom of the fourth, Elko escaping a two-out error and a walk in the top of the fifth with a fly out to senior Christian Quintana in left field.
In the bottom of the fifth, senior Austyn Marin drew a leadoff walk.
Jones bunted and snuck past a tag on a bunt with one away, and Kelly was plunked by a pitch – loading the bases.
Junior Cutler Macias also wore an offering – scoring Marin – but the Indians grounded into a 4-3 double play to end the threat.
After a leadoff walk to open the top of the sixth, the Indians tallied three straight outs.
Junior Colby Tiner lifted a fly ball and dropped a one-out double along the left-field line in the bottom half, Quintana wearing a pitch – runners taking a base on a passed ball.
Tiner scored on a groundout RBI by Marin – pulling the Indians to within two at 6-4 – runners placed on the corners with a walk to senior Kohl McIntosh.
A popup to second base stranded two.
Fernley sophomore Kyle Jones dropped a fly ball into right field to lead off the top of the seventh and took second on a passed ball, junior Jake Heimbruch following with a walk.
Another ball to the backstop placed runners on second and third, Macias striking out the next-two batters.
A walk to Chapin loaded the bases, and the Vaqueros grabbed a three-run lead with an RBI single from Hargett – Marin fielding the grounder at short but second base not covered quickly enough for the force – Jones opening a 7-4 advantage.
Kelly drew a leadoff walk for the Indians in the bottom of the seventh, but the next-three hitters fell in succession – flying out to right field and left field and grounding out back to the mound.
Elko opened the twin bill with a 7-4 loss, mounting just four hits in the contest.
Stats
Fernley pitching: Laird 5-1/3 IP 4 H 4 R 2 ER 3 BB 6 K. Glover 1/3 IP 1 BB. Hall 1-1/3 IP 1 BB.
Elko pitching: Kelly 4 IP 9 H 6 R 6 ER 1 BB 5 K. Macias 3 IP 2 H 1 R 1 ER 4 BB 3 K.
Fernley batting: Hargett 3-4 1 RBI 2 R, Hall 2-4 1 RBI, Jones 1-2 1 R, Campbell 1-2 1 R, DeWeerd 1-3 1 RBI 1 R, Chapin 1-3 1 RBI 1 R, K. Heimbruch 1-3 1 RBI 1 R, Huckaby 1- 4 1 RBI. 2B: Huckaby. HR: DeWeerd.
Elko batting: Jones 2-3 1 R, Kelly 1-2, Tiner 1-3 1 R. 2B: Tiner. 3B: Jones.
FERNLEY – 111 300 1 – 7(11)3
ELKO – 011 011 0 – 441
Game Two
After falling behind 4-2 in the series finale, Elko came back and scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 6-4 lead.
However, the Indians unraveled late.
Fernley scored the final-nine runs of the contest – including seven in the top of the seventh – the Vaqueros taking the series with a 13-6 victory.
The Indians are now the only 3A North postseason team to drop a series to Fernley this year.
Fernley took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI double by Kyle Heimbruch that crossed Hargett.
In the home half, Elko answered with a pair of scores and took a 2-1 lead.
McIntosh led off with a base knock to short and advanced to third base on a sac bunt by Jones, Kelly drawing a walk.
Senior Kaleb Martinez tied the game with an RBI single to center field – scoring McIntosh – and a walk to Acosta loaded the bases.
Kelly gave the Indians a 2-1 advantage when he crossed on an RBI single to left field by sophomore Lincoln Ratliff.
Elko left the bases juiced with a popup to first base and a strikeout by senior pitcher Mason Timbrook.
The Vaqueros went down one-two-three in the top of the second, DeWeerd going for a single but gunned down at second base to end the frame with a throw from Quintana in left field to Marin.
Marin led off the bottom half with a single but was thrown out trying to steal second base, McIntosh was hit by a pitch but gunned down trying to swipe second and a groundout closed the inning.
Fernley tied the game in the top of the third, Hargett scoring on a two-out passed ball.
Kelly led off the home half with a base knock but was retired on a fielder’s choice on the next at-bat, Fernley picking off the runner at first base and closing the frame with a punchout.
The Vaqueros got loose in the top of the fourth, Jake Heimbruch and Jones going for consecutive one-out singles.
Campbell drove in a run with a base knock to second, and Jones crossed on a base knock to short by DeWeerd – the fourth straight hit with one away – opening a 4-2 lead.
The Indians rallied with two gone in the bottom half.
Tiner scored on an error at third base and cut the lead to one at 4-3, another error in center field allowing senior courtesy runner Lukas Nelms to tie the contest.
Jones grounded up the middle for a single, and Kelly came up with a big two-out knock to right field – driving in McIntosh and Jones for a 6-4 lead.
From that point forward, it was all Fernley.
The Vaqueros added a run on a groundout RBI by Hall that sent in Kyle Heimbruch in the top of the fifth, DeWeerd tying the game with his second solo homer of the day in the top of the sixth – smashing a shot to straightaway center.
Needing an answer, the Indians did not make one – managing only a single by Kelly in the home half.
Things really got out of hand for Elko in top of the seventh.
Huckaby rolled home on a base knock by Hall, and the Vaqueros mounted a six-run charge with two away.
Chapin crossed on an error at short, DeWeerd walked to load the bases and sophomore Anthony Thompson beat out a throw to first from short – the play supposed to be made at second base for a force against a slower runner – Jake Heimbruch crossing for a 9-6 lead on what should have been the final play of the frame.
The advantage swelled to 11-6 on a two-run double to center by Hargett, Huckaby following with a two-RBI base knock to right field.
Just like that, Fernley was on top by seven runs.
Acosta led off the home half with a base knock, but the Vaqueros turned a textbook 6-4-3 double play on the next AB.
Tiner singled to third base with two gone, but the series closed with a 6-4 groundout.
The Indians lost their regular-season finale 13-6 and dropped the series to Fernley, falling in each game of the doubleheader on senior day.
Since starting the season 11-1, Elko limped to the finish line with a 6-9 mark.
Stats
Fernley pitching: Timbrook 7 IP 12 H 6 R 3 ER 2 BB 4 K.
Elko pitching: Acosta 3-1/3 IP 7 H 4 R 3 ER 1 BB 0 K, Marin 3-1/3 IP 9 H 9 R 2 ER 1 BB 2 K, Alvarado 1/3 IP 1 H.
Fernley batting: DeWeerd 3-3 2 RBI 2 R, Huckaby 3-5 2 RBI 1 R, Hargett 2-4 2 RBI 3 R, Thompson 2-4 1 RBI 1 R, J. Heimbruch 2-4 2 R, K. Heimbruch 2-5 1 RBI 1 R, Hall 1-4 2 RBI, Campbell 1-4 1 RBI 1 R, Jones 1-4 1 R. 2B: K. Heimbruch, Hargett. HR: DeWeerd.
Elko batting: Kelly 3-3 2 RBI 1 R, Marin 2-3, Acosta 2-3 McIntosh 1-2 2 R, Jones 1-3 1 R, Tiner 1-3 1 R, Martinez 1-4 RBI, Ratliff 1-4 RBI. 2B: Marin, Acosta.
FERNLEY – 102 211 7 – (13)(17)2
ELKO – 200 400 0 – 6(12)4
Regional tournament
The Indians (17-10 in league) have fallen to the No. 4 seed and will face No. 5 South Tahoe (16-11 in league) at in the first round of the 3A North regional tournament at 9 a.m. Thursday, at Upper Kump Field.
Elko won the season series two games to one, winning by scores of 9-0 and 9-8 but dropping the finale by a wide margin of 12-1 in five innings.
The victor of Thursday’s ballgame will advance to play No. 1 and defending state champion Truckee (24-3 in league) at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Elko-South Tahoe loser will play for their season at 9 a.m. Friday against either No. 2 Spring Creek (20-7 in league) or the winner of the No. 3 Fallon (18-9 in league) or No. 6 North Valleys (14-13 in league).
Visit niaa.com for brackets and game times.
