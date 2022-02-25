Indians lock up Lions — Elko into state final for third-consecutive season

LAS VEGAS — Stifling, pesky, tough, stingy, gritty — all words associated with the defense of the Elko boys basketball team.

On Friday, in the first Division 3A state semifinal, at Cox Pavilion, the North No. 1 Indians put on a clinic and left South No. 2 Somerset Academy bewildered and looking for answers — for which there were none.

Elko advanced to the 3A state championship for the third-consecutive year with a 25-point, 53-28 victory.

The Indians took the lead on a layup in transition by senior Trae Still, who was set up with a steal and outlet pass by senior Dawson Dumas.

Somerset Academy grabbed a one-point lead with a three on the right wing by freshman Roderick Johnson.

Elko struggled to get and hit shots for half of the frame, but Dumas made another swipe and kicked ahead to senior Michael Klekas — who tied game with a free throw.

Still created another opportunity with a hustle play, leading to a Klekas layup — who was then fouled after making a steal and went 1-for-2 at the line and pushed the margin to double at 6-3.

Johnson grabbed a long rebound and went the distance for a left-handed finger roll — making the score 6-5 — but senior Andoni Fesenmaier yanked down an offensive board and was hacked, hitting 1-of-2 at the stripe.

The Indians were called for a technical foul, and Johnson drained both free throws — tying the game at 7-7 and scoring all of the Lions’ points by the end of the first quarter.

Opening the second, the Indians gained a huge play from sophomore Preston Chamberlin — who made a steal and rolled to the rim for a layup and a 9-7 lead — and a three by Dumas on a kick from Klekas opened a 12-7 advantage.

Senior Sirjohn Hawkins got the step and spun free for a bunny for Somerset, but a corner triple by senior Isaiah Dahl gave the Indians a six-point cushion — Klekas opening an eight-point lead with a strong take and reverse finish in traffic.

Klekas then received a nice post-entry feed from Dahl and stuck a jump hook for a 19-9 lead before the midway point of the frame, and Chamberlin jumped a passing lane for another takeaway — pausing as defenders flew by, pumping and dropping an And-1.

After a missed free throw, Klekas grabbed an offensive board — creating space and smoking an in-your-face trey.

Somerset took a timeout with 3:3o remaining in the half, trailing 24-9 in the midst of a 12-0 Elko blitz.

The Lions broke their drought with an offensive put-back by freshman Isaiah Trotter and a three by sophomore Jordan Finley, but Dumas cashed a trey in return from the left wing.

Finley kept his momentum rolling with his second three in as many tries, the half ending with Elko up by 10 at 27-17 — Chamberlin recording consecutive impressive rejections as the Lions attempted to beat the buzzer.

Dahl’s second corner three of the game pushed the lead to 13 on a skip pass from Klekas, but sophomore Malachi Richardson scored at the rim for the Lions.

Fesenmaier settled into the heart of the Lions’ 2-3 zone and found Still for a hook on the right baseline, and — after eating clock on a possession — Still crossed a pass to the corner for Dahl’s third bomb and a 35-19 advantage.

Sophomore Christian Haylock made a great drive and a layup for Somerset, but Dahl forced a turnover with nice defense for a five-second call.

Hawkins slipped a screen and hit a midrange jumper for the Lions — cutting the deficit to 12 — but Dahl made a steal, wrapped the ball around his back and stuck a bank off the window.

Chamberlin made a steal and led to a three for Dahl — his fourth — giving the Indians a 17-point lead.

Klekas was fouled near the end of the frame and went 1-for-2 at the line.

Going to the fourth, Elko was in full control with the score at 41-23.

Dumas pushed the margin to 20 with a pump and pull-up J, then he tossed a lob of Somerset’s fronting D to Klekas for a gimme.

Another Dumas lob to Klekas from an inbound set opened a more-than-double lead of 47-23 before the five-minute mark.

Sophomore Jermaine Scott dropped a runner through several Elko defenders, and Finley canned his third three.

But, Fesenmaier scored off a penetration push and dime by Dahl — Klekas making a steal and taking it to the rack.

With less than a minute remaining, Klekas drove right down Main Street for a bunny and a 25-point lead.

The Indians ran out the clock after a defensive rebound and breezed to the 3A state final with a 53-28 victory.

Klekas scored a game-high 21 points — going for double digits in each half — and Dahl also scored in double figures with 14 points and railed four 3s.

Somerset did not have anyone score in double digits, led by nine points from Finley on three 3s and Johnson with seven points — all in the first quarter — the Lions’ offense closed out by two points apiece for Richardson, Trotter, Hawkins, Haylock and Scott.

Dumas approached double figures for the Indians with eight points — hitting a pair of triples — and Elko’s offense was rounded out by four points for both Still and Chamberlin and three by Fesenmaier.

SOMERSET ACADEMY — 7 — 10 — 6 — 5 — 28 Total

ELKO — 7 — 20 — 14 — 12 — 53 Total

Up Next

The Indians (25-2 overall) will face the winner of the South No. 1 Boulder City and North No. 2 Fernley semifinal in the Division 3A state championship at 11:50 a.m. Saturday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas.

