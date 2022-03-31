 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indians look for wins against Buckaroos

  • 0
Kason Lesbo

Elko's Kason Lesbo throws a pitch to Sparks on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Upper Kump Field.

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — When a team is 2-8, sometimes the best thing a doctor can order is another struggling ball club.

At 3 p.m. Friday, the Elko baseball team (2-8 overall) will open league play of the Division 3A North-East and host Lowry (3-7 overall) at Upper Kump Field.

The Buckaroos are led at the plate by sophomore Brayden Denis, who is hitting .400 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Senior Kaiden Boyles is batting .368 with two doubles, driving in a team-high eight runs and scoring three more.

Senior Zach Fernandez tops the roster with six runs and three doubles, going .316 with four RBI.

Junior Erick Bergenheier is .250 two runs.

Lowry has seven steals as a unit, led by three steals from sophomore Marcus Montes.

Defensively, the Bucks field the ball at .871 — committing 20 errors in 155 chances.

On the bump, Montes (0-1) has Lowry’s best ERA at 3.77 — allowing 11 runs (seven earned) on nine hits — with a roster-best 30 strikeouts against 15 walks across a team-high 13 innings.

In 11-2/3 frames, Boyles (1-0) has notched a 4.20 ERA and given up 12 runs — seven earned — on 14 hits with 14 Ks and five free passes.

Sophomore Adam Brooks (1-0) has allowed 21 runs (14 earned) on 23 hits with 14 punchouts versus five walks in 11 innings of work.

For Elko, senior Trae Still tops the team with a .615 batting average and eight hits — thumping one for a triple — scoring six runs and driving in four more.

Junior Isaac Quintero is hitting .500 with a double, four runs and an RBI.

Each with two at-bats, sophomore Derrick Jacobo and senior Isaac Luna are also batting .500 — Jacobo scoring three runs.

Junior Justus Nielsen — in just five ABs — has gone .400 and drive in three runs while scoring once.

Sophomore Preston Chamberlin has hit .350 and leads the team with seven runs and seven RBI, smashing the Indians’ only homer and adding a two-base rip.

Senior Blaze Jones has batted .312 with a triple, scored four runs and driven in two — sophomore leadoff Cael Sellers going .294 with four runs scored and two RBI as well.

Senior Javier Cortes is hitting .250 and has scored four times, senior Kason Lesbo also batting .250 and scoring three runs while driving in one.

Junior Craig Slater has batted .241 with a triple, six runs and an RBI — junior Alex Salaz leading Elko with four-extra base knocks — two doubles and two triples — while batting .240 with five RBI and scoring four runs.

Still primes the push on the bases with four steals, Slater follows with three swipes and Chamberlin and Sellers have two steals apiece.

In the field, Elko’s defense makes plays at a .892 rate — committing 23 errors in 213 tries.

Through a team-high 13 innings, Salaz (1-3) has a 7.35 ERA — allowing 15 runs (14 earned) on 14 hits with 19 strikeouts and 11 walks.

Correa (0-3) has a 4.59 ERA and given up 17 runs — seven earned — on 16 hits with 13 punchouts and five free passes in 10-2/3 innings.

Across 10-2/3, junior Alex Luna (1-1) has allowed 21 runs — 17 earned — on 20 hits with 12 free passes and nine Ks.

Lesbo has a 3.23 ERA and given up five runs (two earned) on five hits with four punchouts and two walks in 4-1/3 innings.

Cortes has Elko’s best ERA at 2.33 — allowing nine runs (only one earned) on 12 hits with three Ks and three walks in three frames — and sophomore Jazyri Sotelo has tossed three frames, giving up five runs (three earned) on three hits with three strikeouts and two free passes.

Game Time

The Indians (2-8 overall) will open their league slate against the Buckaroos (3-7 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, at Upper Kump Field.

Elko will close its three-game series with a twin bill at 11 a.m. Saturday.

GALLERY: Sparks at Elko Baseball

