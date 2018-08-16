ELKO – Last season, the Elko football team had size, an experienced line and athletes.
The Indians also had a 3-6 record and lost to Sparks for the first time since 1990, missing out on the playoffs despite the field taking six teams instead of the old-school-four format.
Elko won its first two games of the season by scores of 40-0 and 20-0 against winless Dayton and Wooster (2-7), but the Indians went 1-8 down the stretch – needing a late score to survive an 18-14 scare at Warrior Field against one-win Lowry.
Head coach Luke Sellers said the Indians are “slim on numbers” entering the 2018 season, but said the “kids’ and coaches’ expectations are high.”
Of the 29 players currently on the varsity roster, 16 are seniors and 13 are juniors.
Offense
Coming back for the Indians is 1st-Team All-State kick returner Cooper Jones, who took two kickoffs the distance during his junior season, averaging better than 37 yards per return.
He added three receiving touchdowns (24 catches for 244 yards) and a rushing touchdown, finishing second on the team with six total TDs.
Elko’s scoring leader from 2017, graduated running back Byington, scored seven TDs – six on the ground and one kick return – also led the Indians with 602 yards rushing.
While one back departed, another key weapon returns.
Junior Colby Tiner will see his first varsity action since his freshman season after suffering a torn ACL in preseason drills last summer.
He joins Jones in the backfield, Sellers saying Jones will play “A” back and Tiner will slide to “B” back.
“Tiner looks really good. He hasn’t been favoring his knee at all. I can’t tell any difference between how he looked before the injury and now,” Seller said. “He can help us out so much in the kicking game too. He can really kick the ball. There are only about three people I have coached that the ball makes a totally-different sound when they kick it. He’s one of them.”
Behind center – rather under center – senior Carter Alvarado will receive the snaps.
After playing the majority of their plays from a shotgun formation the past few years, Sellers will plant Alvarado under the center.
“We’ve been working a lot on his footwork. He’s never played there before. When he went to school in California and last season for us, he has always played from the gun,” Sellers said. “He’s working hard and has shown a really good attitude.”
Alvarado will replace graduated Ryan Wickersham, who rushed for five TDs and threw four more in 2017.
The offensive and defensive lines are the biggest question mark for the Indians with the season opener rapidly approaching.
“The door’s wide open if you want to play football for the Indians. Really, the only returner we have right now is Luis Garcia (senior) at right guard. Brock Bennett hurt his ankle in a camp, so we will look at everybody,” Sellers said. “That’s why we have a scrimmage and that’s why we film it. We might have to pull up some kids from the JV and we may have to slide some people around like we did a few years ago with (Benton) Wickersham, (Cody) Nielsen and (Jordan) Walthers. We’ll see who knows what they’re doing and try to field our best team by the time we play South Tahoe.”
Sellers will begin his “by committee” test along the offensive front Saturday against Battle Mountain and Pershing County in scrimmages.
Senior Carl Hansen will play tight end for the Indians, splitting time with senior Ronin Rowley.
At receiver, Sellers plans to play seniors Landon Dente and Christian Quintana, also splitting Jones out wide in various formations.
“We’re going more old-school in how we line up, but we want to mix it up and give different looks,” Sellers said.
Defense
Elko lost its best tackler and one of its best play-recognizing defenders, graduating leading tackler Antawn Valtierra and his 91 stops.
“We’ll stick mostly to our 50 defense and have Hansen and Rowley on the outside,” Sellers said. “Our middle backers will be (Riley) Hooper, (Chris) Meza and (Cameron) Marvel.”
Last year, Hansen wreaked havoc on opposing offensive lines, finishing third in the league with 6-1/2 sacks.
Rowley will replace graduated outside linebacker/defensive end Jerry Harris, who made 3-1/2 sacks.
Sellers is optimistic about the Elko secondary, “putting four seniors in the back.”
He plans to place Dente and Casey Bruns at the corners and drop Jones and Quintana to the safety positions.
“Bruns is a guy we left on the JV last year, because I didn’t think he would see a lot of playing time and he wanted to get better,” Sellers said. “He has improved a bunch and has looked really good for us. He’s not going to outrun everyone, but he’s smart. He knows when he can play aggressive and use his help over the top and when he should give a cushion and play it a little safer.”
Last season, Jones – playing at safety – and Quintana, who primarily played cornerback, were Elko’s saving graces in the turnover department.
Jones tied for second in the league with four INTs, while Quintana tied for third with three picks and led the squad with two fumble recoveries – scoring two TDS on an interception return and a punt return.
Along with his 4 interceptions, Jones also did damage on field goals – blocking two kicks with his jets around the edge.
Sellers said a determining factor for his team’s depth chart and starting lineup will be balancing “who’s staying on JV and who’s coming up to varsity?”
“I think we should have some good competition and that would be a blessing early in the year. As coaches, we have to look for a few of those younger players who can do maybe even just one job really well,” he said. “That will make us a better football team, but if you bring up a player – they have to start. If you don’t start them, you’re stealing reps and experience they’d be getting on JV. Coach (Steve) Zeller is really good at determining which guys can help us and has great ideas of how to use them.”
Entering the season with more than double-digit fewer bodies than what Sellers describes as Elko’s average of “around 40 players,” the Indians can ill-afford an injury bug – especially to the wrong athletes.
“For our numbers, our main concern is can we stay healthy? We don’t have 50 guys that we can go bang on every day,” Sellers said. “We’ll probably have some unconventional practices; do a lot of mental work and more walk-through stuff.”
The season is right around the corner and will begin on the road for Elko, facing the Vikings at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 in South Tahoe.
Elko’s first home game will take place against Dayton at 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at Warrior Field.
