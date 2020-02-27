Indians march to 3A state final, 73-65

RENO — The Elko boys basketball team — despite some rough stretches in the second half — made enough stops and buried some bigtime shots Thursday in the Division 3A state seminal.
The North No. 2 Indians built a double-digit halftime lead and held on in the second half against high pressure from South No. 1 Del Sol, Elko advancing to the state championship with a 73-65 victory.
Elko started the game hot, sophomore Dawson Dumas sticking a three from the left wing on a pass from the post by sophomore Isaiah Dahl.
The Indians went up 6-0 on a triple from the left corner by junior Sean Klekas on a swing pass by Dumas.
Del Sol’s first bucket came from close range on the right block by senior Nati Asfaw, but Michael Klekas rained Elko’s third triple for a 9-2 lead.
In kind, Asfaw lined up and knocked down a three from the right side for the Dragons.
Elko junior Jake Zeller scored in transition from a long outlet pass, and the Indians took a 13-5 lead on a mainline drive by Michael Klekas.
Asfaw scored his sixth and seventh points at the line, but Zeller scored on the baseline from a dish by Dumas.
Del Sol senior Damani Wilks got to the rim and finished across the key, but Dahl banked home a runner on the right side for the Indians.
The Dragons got out on the break and senior Laverk Hodges made a layup, but Michael Klekas came off a screen and hit a pull-up jumper from the right wing.
Del Sol dropped five straight on a an easy deuce for Hodges over a shorter defender and a corner triple by Asfaw — giving him double digits — pulling to within three at 19-16.
However, the margin went back to six just before the buzzer — Dumas hammering his second three.
After the first quarter, Elko led 22-16.
Senior Jabarie Savoy splashed a straightaway triple for the Dragons, Zeller answering with two shots from the line.
Wilks grabbed an offensive board and hit the put-back, and Asfaw hit an easy jumper in the lane — knifing the deficit to one at 24-23.
Michael Klekas shouldered the load and scored seven in a row, starting with a baseline jumper from the right side.
He swapped sides and nailed his second triple of the contest, and Dahl set him up for a lefty layup with a pretty feed for a 31-23 advantage.
Asfaw flipped up a reverse, but Michael Klekas flew to the tin and tipped home a missed three.
Dumas was set up for his third triple on a swing pass from Sean Klekas, Elko going up double digits at 36-25.
From the post, Michael Klekas netted a tough fall-away jumper.
Just before the break, Dumas had the feel — smoking his fourth three of the half.
Going back to the locker room, the Indians led by 16 at 41-25.
Picking up where he left off, Dumas kept his stroke intact for his fifth bomb.
Junior Patrick Brody snagged a rebound for a follow on the other side, the Dragons gaining another bucket on the way to the hoop.
Zeller finished in the lane on a dime by Dahl, but Del Sol went on a run.
Savoy canned his second three from the left wing, Brody pumped his defender and dropped a floater — adding a free throw.
Elko’s lead shrunk to 11 at 46-35, the Indians not strong with the basketball in the face of the Dragons’ pressure.
Wilks hit 1-for-2 at the line after an Elko turnover and trimmed the margin to 10 with 3:39 on the clock.
The Indians blew a layup but got the ball back and Sean Klekas railed a timely three — his second of the game — but Savoy responded with his third triple.
Michael Klekas rose up and snagged an inbound from Sean Klekas, took a power dribble and elevated for an And-1 plus the free throw.
However, the Indians fouled Wilks — who finished — and gave up an offensive rebound on the missed freebie, senior Vincent Price-Burrell putting back the follow for a four-point possession.
Asfaw scored in the post, but Michael Klekas dropped a lefty hook in the middle for the Indians.
Junior Calvin Burden came down with an offensive board and was fouled — hitting 1-of-2 — but Asfaw shook his defender and buried a short J.
Entering the fourth, the Indians’ lead went from 16 to 8 at 55-47.
The margin decreased even more with a three to start the fourth quarter — making the score 55-50 — but Zeller worked along the baseline and scored against a foul from a pass by senior EJ Alvarez — the free throw opening a 58-50 lead.
However, Asfaw got away with a travel and was granted a blocking foul against Elko — his free throws pulling the Dragons back to within six.
The Indians crashed the glass and earned several cracks at the hoop, Michael Klekas hitting two free throws.
With 5:08 remaining, Sean Klekas sank two shots at the line and then kicked to Dahl for a crucial three and a 65-54 lead.
No. 23 for Del Sol earned his fifth point at the line after an Elko turnover, closing the gap to 10.
Sean Klekas made a free throw for an 11-point lead with 2:56 on the clock, but the Indians missed a bunny with 2:15 remaining.
Del Sol took advantage and Wilks knifed the left side for a deuce.
With 1:55 remaining, the Indians led 66-57.
Sean Klekas went 1-for-2 at the line, but Savoy worked inside for a layup.
The foul fest began, and Sean Klekas added two freebies for a 67-57 lead but Price-Burrell nailed a three from the left side.
The Dragons put the Indians on the line once again, Sean Klekas hitting his seventh and eighth free throws of the frame.
Asfaw went 1-of-2 at the stripe for Del Sol to make it an eight-point game with less than a minute remaining.
The Indians missed a pair of free throws, but the Dragons’ three sailed far left — clinching Elko’s position in the state championship.
Price-Burrell added a late deuce, but Michael Klekas capped the contest with a pair of freebies.
The Indians advanced to the 3A state title game for the second straight year with a 73-65 victory.
Michael Klekas scored a game-high 27 points, followed by 15 points from Dumas — all coming on five 3s — and Sean Klekas finished with 14 points, Zeller closing as Elko’s fourth double-digit scorer with 11 points.
The Indians’ offense was rounded out by five points from Dahl and a free throw by Burden.
Del Sol was paced by 23 points by Asfaw, Savoy joining him in double figures with 11 points.
Wilks neared double digits with nine points, Price-Burrell and Hodges added seven each and the scoring for the Dragons was closed by five points apiece for Brody and No. 23 (Flowers).
ELKO — 22 — 19 — 14 — 18 — 73 Total
DEL SOL — 16 — 9 — 22 — 18 — 65 Total
Division 3A State Championship
The Indians and the Greenwave will square off for all the marbles for the second-consecutive season in the 3A state championship at 1:50 p.m. Friday, at Lawlor Events Center, in Reno.