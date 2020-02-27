Indians march to 3A state final, 73-65

From the post, Michael Klekas netted a tough fall-away jumper.

Just before the break, Dumas had the feel — smoking his fourth three of the half.

Going back to the locker room, the Indians led by 16 at 41-25.

Picking up where he left off, Dumas kept his stroke intact for his fifth bomb.

Junior Patrick Brody snagged a rebound for a follow on the other side, the Dragons gaining another bucket on the way to the hoop.

Zeller finished in the lane on a dime by Dahl, but Del Sol went on a run.

Savoy canned his second three from the left wing, Brody pumped his defender and dropped a floater — adding a free throw.

Elko’s lead shrunk to 11 at 46-35, the Indians not strong with the basketball in the face of the Dragons’ pressure.

Wilks hit 1-for-2 at the line after an Elko turnover and trimmed the margin to 10 with 3:39 on the clock.

The Indians blew a layup but got the ball back and Sean Klekas railed a timely three — his second of the game — but Savoy responded with his third triple.