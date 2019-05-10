ELKO – The Elko baseball team’s second win of the 3A North regional tournament – a 12-7 victory Friday morning over North Valleys – ensured the Indians a second elimination ballgame.
Elko’s 5-3 victory Friday evening versus South Tahoe booked a third win-or-stay-home scenario.
The Indians will play for their fifth-consecutive trip to the state tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday against Fallon, at Upper Kump Field.
In the home half of the first, the Indians placed themselves in a favorable position early.
Senior Cooper Jones led off with a base knock on a line drive up the middle, scoring on a one-out double to left field by senior Brycen Kelly.
Following a fly out, Elko’s second double of the inning – a two-out rip to left by sophomore Lincoln Ratliff – drove in Kelly for a 2-0 lead.
South Tahoe gained the runs back in the top of the second, using patience at the plate.
Three straight walks crammed the bases full with one away.
Senior Cameron Johnson tied the contest with a two-run base knock to left field, crossing freshman Andrew Lehmann and senior Aaron Johnson.
Elko avoided further damage with a groundout to senior Austyn Marin at short and a groundout to senior Kaleb Martinez at third.
All the Indians managed in the home half was a leadoff single by junior Colby Tiner, the next-three batters falling in order.
In the top of the fourth, senior Connor Long drew a one-out walk and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by junior Cameron Lehmann, but the inning was shut down with a strikeout by senior pitcher Carter Alvarado.
The Indians were retired in order in the bottom half, South Tahoe tallying six-consecutive outs.
Elko returned the favor with a picture-perfect effort in the top of the fourth – senior Kohl McIntosh catching a fly ball in right, Martinez tallying a 5-3 groundout and Jones snagging a fly out in center.
In the bottom half, Elko added to its lead with a one-run frame.
Ratliff led off with a base knock to right field, Tiner singled to left with one out and Marin drove in the go-ahead run with a one-bagger to short – Ratliff crossing for a 3-2 lead.
Kevin Lehmann put the leadoff man on in the top of the fifth, but the Indians strung together three straight outs – Marin fielding two grounders at short and Alvarado tossing a punchout.
Insurance runs were added in the home half.
McIntosh was hit by a leadoff pitch, Kelly placed runners on the corners with a line drive to center and Martinez sent an RBI double down the line in left field – McIntosh opening a 4-2 advantage.
The lead reached 5-2 with a deep sac fly by Ratliff to left-center, driving in Kelly.
South Tahoe trimmed the margin to two in the top of the sixth.
Andrew Lehmann earned a one-out free pass and junior Travis Lee put runners on first and third with a base knock that fell in right field.
Senior runner Christian Jacuk scored on a fielder’s choice for the second out, and Cameron Johnson walked – the inning ending with another fielder’s choice as Marin flipped to Tiner at second base.
The Vikings tested the Indians once more in the top of the seventh – loading the bases.
Junior Jaden Aquino drew a leadoff walk, and sophomore Eric Vasser roped a line drive up the gut.
Elko recorded consecutive outs with a foul-tip strikeout and a fly out to left-center, Jones covering massive range and making an over-the-shoulder grab on the move.
Alvarado appeared to punch out what should have been the final batter, missing straight down the middle and belt high.
Regroup, refocus, redo.
With the bases packed, Alvarado won a 2-2 count – sending the Indians to day three of the 3A north regional tournament – South Tahoe eliminated with a looking K.
The Indians earned a date with Fallon with a 5-3 victory over the Vikings.
Up Next
Elko and Fallon will play a do-or-die contest at 9 a.m. Saturday, at Upper Kum Field, the winner advancing to the state tournament and the regional championship to face Truckee at 11:30 a.m.
