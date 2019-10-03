ELKO — After blowing out South Tahoe 36-12 and Lethbridge Collegiate Institute (Alberta, Canada) by a score of 36-5, the Elko football team needed consecutive come-from-behind, miraculous finishes to reach 4-0 for the second straight season.
The Indians made a 35-yard completion from junior Jake Zeller to junior Brigg Johnson on 4th-and-10 on Sept. 13 against North Valleys, setting up Zeller’s game-winning 21-yard field goal with 59 ticks on the clock for a 23-21 win.
On Sept. 20, Elko used another 21-yard play for the game-winning score — the Zeller-Johnson connection once again saving the night.
Another 4th-and-10 heave was high-pointed by Johnson for the dagger touchdown, Zeller’s extra point giving the Indians another two-point win by the skin of their teeth, 14-12.
Last week, Elko faced its toughest opponent thus far in its first road game of the season — Fernley owning the action and shutting out the Indians 30-0.
The Vaqueros outgained the Indians 351 yards (271 rushing, 80 passing) to 79 yards (76 rushing, three passing).
Elko has no time to feel sorry for itself, welcoming another quality and capable opponent to Warrior Field.
On Friday, the task will be to take down Truckee — which is 3-3 on the season and 2-2 in the Division 3A North.
The Wolverines graduated the lion’s share of their roster from the 2018 team, which reached the state championship game.
In its league opener, Truckee was blasted by Fernley on Aug. 30 by a final score of 41-14 — the Wolverines experiencing a similar result as Elko’s road trip versus the Vaqueros.
Truckee picked up its first 3A North win of the season on Sept. 7 in a close, 17-13 home victory against North Valleys.
The Wolverines played defending-state champ Fallon tough on the road the next week, falling two touchdowns short in a 35-21 ballgame.
On Sept. 20, Truckee handed Lowry its first loss of the year — blanking the Buckaroos 14-0 — the Wolverines not playing since due to a hole in the schedule left by the departure of the Dayton football program.
Offensively, the Wolverines are a ground-first club.
Senior Tyler Estabrook leads the way with 325 rushing yards on 54 carries, scoring a pair of touchdowns.
Senior Deacon Mehler tops the squad with four rushing TDs, carrying 59 times for 272 yards.
You have free articles remaining.
Sophomore quarterback Jackson Kahl has completed half of his 78 passes for 465 yards with a pair of touchdowns, going through the growing pains of playing QB at the varsity level with six interceptions.
Jackson to Jackson.
Truckee’s leading receiver is junior Jackson Ellermeyer, who has snagged 12 balls for 146 yards — both team bests.
Senior tight end George Skaff tops Truckee’s receiving corps with two touchdowns, catching seven passes for 143 yards.
On defense, he leads the Wolverines by a large margin with 64 tackles from his linebacker position and recovering a team-high two fumbles.
Junior defensive end Finn Loper has been a beast in opposing backfields, making 7-1/2 of his 35 tackles for losses and leading Truckee with 4-1/2 sacks.
Against the pass, Estabrook has come down with two of Truckee’s four interceptions.
A tough defense will present a challenge for the Indians, who will need to move the ball much more effectively than they did against Fernley.
Elko’s leading rusher was senior Rolando Acosta with nine carries for 30 yards, junior Kaiden Cervantes packing eight times for 23 yards.
Senior Cameron Marvel rushed three times for 16 yards, the Indians limited to 2.4 yards per carry on 32 totes.
Defensively, Acosta finished with a team-best 14 tackles (13 solo), junior linebacker Darin Legrand following with seven stops — Acosta and Legrand each making a sack.
Acosta also blocked a field goal.
Marvel made six tackles, and senior Max Shurtz and Zeller closed with five stuffs each.
Game Time
The Indians will need to take care of the football after committing two turnovers on fumbles last weeks and move the chains, and Elko will need to get off the field defensively against Truckee — kickoff set for 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.