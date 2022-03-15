Indians on opposite sides of blowouts

RENO — In its first 3A North contests of the season, the Elko baseball team found itself in the loss and win columns of lopsided ballgames.

On Friday, the Indians were drilled by north Valleys 13-1 but responded with their first win of the year Saturday in a 17-0 shellacking of Hug.

Versus North Valleys

The Panthers dominated the Indians in every facet of the contest, opening a 13-0 lead with a seven-run first, a five-run second and a another run in the fourth.

Elko posted its lone score in the top of the fifth, the game ending early due to the mercy rule.

The Indians were limited to four hits as a team.

Senior Kason Lesbo was a perfect 1-for-1, and sophomore Preston Chamberlin hit 1-for-3 and notched Elko’s lone RBI.

Senior Javier Cortes went 1-for-2 and scored a run, and junior Alex Salaz finished 1-for-2 with a double.

On the bump, sophomore Gabe Correa took the loss — allowing seven runs (five earned) on seven hits with one strikeout over 1/3 of an inning.

In relief, junior Alex Luna gave up five runs on six hits with two Ks and one free pass in 1-1/3 innings.

In two innings, Lesbo allowed one run on one hit with two punchouts and a walk.

ELKO 000 01 — 145

NORTH VALLEYS 750 1X — (13)(11)0

Versus Hug

Salaz threw the second no-hitter against Hug in back-to-back days; Spring Creek senior Kade Luzier tossing a perfect game against the Hawks on Friday.

In the 17-0 victory, Salaz struck out nine batters and walked one over three scoreless frames.

Following a scoreless first inning, the Indians racked up nine runs in the top of the second and added eight more in the away half of the third — enforcing the 15-run rule.

At the dish, senior Trae Still hit a perfect 3-for-3 with a triple, drove in two runs and scored two runs of his own.

Chamberlin went 2-for-2 with a double and a home run, scored two runs and added an RBI, and senior Craig Slater was 3-for-3 with a game-high three runs scored.

Senior Blaze Jones batted 2-for-3 with a triple, scored twice and drove in a run — Lesbo finishing 2-for-3 and scoring twice.

Senior Spenser Jones went 1-for-1 and scored a run, and junior Izaac Quintero hit 1-for-2 with an RBI double and two runs scored.

Correa closed 1-for-2 with an RBI, and Salaz hit 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and scored twice.

Without scoring, Luna scored a run.

Slater stole two bases, Still, Salaz and Chamberlin notching one swipe apiece.

ELKO 098 (17)(16)0

HUG 000 003

Up Next

The Indians (1-5 overall) will play another pair of road crossovers at 3 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, and 11 a.m. Saturday, in South Tahoe, California.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.