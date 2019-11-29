ELKO — The last time the Elko boys basketball team was on the floor in a competitive game, the Indians tasted the sour flavor of defeat in the Division 3A state championship — courtesy of an overtime buzzer beater.

Now, the Indians must get off the floor after a knockout blow and prepare to deliver to deliver some shots of their own — Elko on the line for its ninth straight regional championship.

Coming Back

Despite the graduation of five seniors and a pair of all-league performers — one serving as a 1st-team All-State hooper — the cupboard is not bare for a team that went 25-3 overall and a perfect 20-0 against league opponents prior to its loss in the state final.

Elko returns one of its two 1st-Team All-State players from last season, welcoming back the silky-smooth game of now-sophomore, 6-foot-3-inch forward Michael Klekas.

As a freshman, he showed talent beyond his years.

Klekas ranked second on the team in scoring at 15.5 points per game, led the Indians with 8.7 rebounds per contest, finished second on the the roster at 1.9 steals and dished 1.6 assists per outing.

For the season, he dropped eight double-doubles — grabbing his season high for rebounds in a 24-point, 14-board effort on Jan. 18, in South Tahoe, California.

In the first meeting of the year, Klekas played a huge role in the Indians’ 98-92, double-overtime win over Fallon on Dec. 21, 2018, at Centennial Gymnasium, scoring a season-high 29 points.

Playing in 27 games, he scored in double figures 22 times.

The Indians will also bring back their 2nd-Team All-League point guard, junior Sean Klekas.

He averaged double figures as a sophomore, scoring 10.3 points per game.

With his passing, he led the Indians with four assists per contest — adding 1.4 steals on the defensive side of the ball.

His lone double-double of the season came on Jan. 5 in a 68-53 win at Truckee, California, scoring 14 points and dishing a season-high 10 assists.

Toward the end of the year, Sean Klekas assumed more of a scoring role — getting red-hot from beyond the arc.

He posted three straight games of 20-plus points.

On Feb. 18 in Elko’s regular-season finale, he dropped a season-best 24 points in an 86-29 blowout of South Tahoe, at Centennial Gymnasium, tying his season high with six 3s.

In the rematch just four days later, he continued his torrid shooting with a 6-for-8 performance from distance in a 21-point ballgame during the 3A North regional semifinal in a 78-53 victory over the Vikings, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.

In the 3A North regional final, Sean Klekas continued to shoot the lights out — dropping four 3s and 20 points in a 65-57 win over the Greenwave for Elko’s eighth-consecutive regional title.

On March 2, the Wave and the Tribe met once again — Sean Klekas pushing the game to overtime with a three at the buzzer of the fourth-quarter clock.

However, Jackson’s triple at the OT horn lifted Fallon to a 57-54 win and the state title at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas.

In 28 contests, Sean Klekas scored in double digits 16 times.

To aid Sean Klekas in the backcourt, Elko also welcomes back senior guard EJ Alvarez — who showed moments of brilliance in limited minutes as a junior.

Possessing the ability to handle and shoot, he looks to build on his average of 3.2 points per game.

He poured in a season-high 15 points during a 67-42 win over North Valleys on Feb. 8, in Elko, doing all his scoring on 5-of-6 shooting from three.

Like Michael Klekas, 6-foot-1-inch Dawson Dumas will also enter his sophomore season.

A late-season call-up to the varsity as a freshman, Dumas demonstrated the ability to put his nerves aside and perform under pressure.

In 11 varsity games, her averaged three points per contest and played considerable time during the 3A state tournament — posting a field goal apiece in Elko’s 53-47 semifinal win over Chaparral and the Indians’ 57-54 loss to Fallon.

He scored a season-high six points in the second meeting with North Valleys, dropping five points during the 3A North semifinal versus South Tahoe.

With key departures, several returning players must take advantage of increased roles during the 2019-2020 season.

Now-senior, 6-foot-2-inch guard Garrett McKinney averaged 1.2 points and now-junior Jake Zeller averaged one point per game — as did 6-foot-4 junior centers Dillan and Calvin Burden and now-senior, 6-foot-3-inch CJ Marma.

Marma scored a season-high seven points at Truckee, and McKinney finished with a season-best six points during a 76-27 running-clock win on Jan. 25, at Sparks.

In his senior season, 6-foot-2 forward Max Shurtz will likely see more playing time in the middle.

Newcomers

While 10 of Elko’s players on the roster already have extensive varsity experience, the Indians will shuffle in a quartet of fresh faces — several possessing some considerable size.

Sophomore Isaiah Dahl can play on the perimeter — despite his 6-foot-3-inch-frame — and junior Brigg Johnson will take his 6-foot-1, thick-bodied and athletic self into the post.

Senior forward Cameron Christensen and his 6-foot-2 length will also man the interior.

At guard, senior Zach Hull will give the Indians some depth at the guard positions.

The incoming varsity crop was a key component of the Indians’ undefeated season during the 2018-2019 junior varsity campaign, Elko finishing the year 22-0 overall and 17-0 against league opponents — the chance to climb to 23-0 and 18-0 in league falling by the wayside when their second game against South Tahoe was canceled due to inclement weather.

Coach Klekas

The man at the end of Elko’s bench needs no introduction, coming off yet another Coach of the Year award.

Despite eight straight regional titles and a career at EHS that has accumulated 445 wins, Chris Klekas is still trying to construct a run to a state title.

“The five seniors we lost will be tough to replace,” coach Klekas said. “We have a 1st-Team All-State player (Michael Klekas) and a 2nd-Team All-League point guard (Sean Klekas), so that is a good place to start.”

Looking forward to the season, Klekas believes his team also has some strengths other than the already-proven talents of his two sons.

“We have some good size, and I think our guard play will be good,” he said. “We have some young guys coming up, and they had a good summer. They’re great kids and they’re working hard.”

Key Losses

Although the Indians have several proven players and some more youngsters looking to place their imprints on the program, Elko suffered a number of crucial graduations in June.

The three-headed monster turned into two when Alex Klekas departed after his 1st-Team All-State selection at guard.

He ranked second in the league in scoring at 16.4 points per game — dropping a game and season-high 27 against Fernley on Dec. 14, 2018, at Centennial Gymnasium — posting 20-plus points in 11 contests, reaching double figures 21 times in 27 tries.

Showing why he was one of the best two-way players in the state, he finished second in the league with 2.6 steals per contest.

Not only did he score, Alex Klekas also passed — placing third in the 3A North with 3.4 assists per outing.

He shot 50 percent from the floor — finishing fourth in the league in field goals and tying for eighth in percentage — dropping 81 percent of his free throws (fourth in the league) and placing sixth in makes on 63-for-78 from the stripe.

From distance, he was the sixth-deadliest shooter in the league — connecting on 37-of-97 3s for a 38-percent clip — which closed in sixth in makes and percentage.

He showed that rebounding is not only about height — it’s will, want-to, heart — placing eighth in the 3A North with 6.8 boards per contest, 2.8 of which came by attacking the offensive glass.

On Jan. 18, at South Tahoe, the shooting guard was Herculean.

He ripped down a season-best 18 rebounds (10 offensive) to go along with 22 points for one of his three double-doubles prior to the state tournament.

His toughness, mental fortitude and ability were on full display in his final game.

As Elko struggled for three quarters against Fallon in the state championship, he battled through an Achilles injury and scored 21 of the Indians’ first 38 points, finishing the game with a team-high 23.

In his final season, center Ronin Rowley was a double-double threat, finishing fourth in the league with six — ranking ninth in the 3A North at 11.7 points and fourth in rebounding with 7.7 boards per game.

He rattled off a season-high 20 points in the Indians’ season opener against Meridian, scoring in double digits 20 times in 27 contests.

Rowley reeled in double-digit rebounds eight times and snagged a season-high 12 on Jan. 10, against Eldorado, in Las Vegas.

Obviously posing a serious threat in the paint, Rowley served as a major combination of brute strength and finesse.

No player in the 3A North who played at least nine games and made at least 15 3s fired the deep ball at a more-efficient clip, Rowley leading the league at 46-percent from outside the arc on 19-for-41.

His second triple of the state championship came in the overtime period and gave Elko a 54-52 lead, but the Indians were unable to hold on — Fallon ultimately tying the game on a deuce by senior Trey Rooks and winning the state title on Jackson’s three at the buzzer.

With 16 blocks, Rowley tied for sixth in the 3A North.

The Indians also sent off Joe Simpkins, who averaged 3.3 points and two rebounds per game.

Simpkins knocked down a pair of 3s in three contests, playing some of his best ball in big games — notching a season-best 10 points in Elko’s regional championship win over Fallon and eight points in the first meeting against the Wave in the Indians’ double-overtime win.

Fittingly, a 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State selection in the secondary on the gridiron — Cooper Jones served as one of the Indians’ elite stoppers on the hardwood.

He tied for third on the roster with 1.1 steals per game — making a season-high three swipes in three contests.

Offensively, he tied his season high with seven points in three ballgames.

Also playing at guard, Michael Iguban tallied his season high of six points in the first meeting with Fallon — adding a five-point performance in the regional semifinal versus South Tahoe.

On the road at Sparks, he dished a season-high three assists and snagged a season-best two steals.

In a 66-50 road win over North Valleys on Jan. 4, he tied his season high with three rebounds and made a pair of assists.

Alumni Game

Get the first look of the 2019-2020 Indians during the annual alumni game, tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Season Opener

The Indians will open the season at home, hosting the Elko Invitational.

Elko’s first competitive game will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, versus Hug, the Indians following with a 7:30 p.m. tip on Friday, Dec. 6, against Reno, and a 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, contest with Hunter — a 6A program from West Valley City, Utah.

League Opener

Division 3A North play will begin for Elko on the road, the Indians facing the Vikings at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in South Tahoe, California, and the Dust Devils at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in Dayton.

