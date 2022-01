Indians open 3A North-East at Dayton

ELKO — When the Elko boys basketball team tips off against the Dust Devils, the Indians will begin the hunt for their 10th-consecutive league and regional titles at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Dayton.

However, Elko — after an 8-0 start to the season — is coming off an uncustomary 2-2 stint in Utah over the holiday.

The Indians will look to get back on track against Dayton, which enters the 3A North-East opener with an even mark of 3-3.

Defensively, Elko must do its best to take away senior Isaiah Powell — who ranks second in the league in scoring at 17.8 points per contest.

Powell also tops the Dust Devils and is fourth in the conference with 7.5 rebounds, leads the league at 4.3 steals and is tied for fourth in the league at 3.2 assists per game — pacing Dayton in scoring, rebounding, assists and takeaways.

Junior Jacob Moore is currently eighth in the 3A North-East in scoring at 11.8 points per contest, adding 3.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals.

Sophomore Justin Niels turned in seven points, two boards and a swipe in one game — senior Jayce Clark tallying 6.2 points and 3.8 rebounds.

All-around contributions have been made by senior Eloy Sandoval, who is posting five points, 5.3 boards, two steals and 1.7 assists.

In one contest, sophomore Aiden Kranjcec finished with five points and a steal.

Junior Deegan Hulbert averages 2.6 points and a rebound, while senior Kamien Harrell notches 2.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals and a dime.

Senior Jesus Tony has averaged two points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists, and sophomore Lyrik Council tallied two points, three boards, an assist and a swipe in one game.

As a sophomore, Tristan Dums posts one point, two rebounds and 1.3 takeaways.

For Elko, Michael Klekas — the defending 2019-20 League MVP — has kicked off his senior campaign with some dominant performances.

He tops the 3A North-East with 24.6 points and 9.7 rebounds, leads the Indians and places third in the conference at 2.7 steals and is seventh in the league with 2.6 assists.

Klekas is Elko’s only double-digit scorer, but seniors Isaiah Dahl and Dawson Dumas are close.

Dahl averages 9.9 points, adds 3.1 rebounds and dishes 2.5 assists — splitting eighth in the league in dimes.

Dumas has dropped 9.5 points, grabbed 3.3 boards, set up 3.3 assists — third in the league — and is eighth in the league with 2.5 steals per game.

Senior Andoni Fesenmaier has played well in the paint, scoring 6.8 points and yanking down 6.8 rebounds — tying Soto for seventh in the league in boards.

Fellow senior Trae Still has also stepped up in his first season of varsity ball, averaging 6.3 points, 6.1 rebounds — rounding out the top-10 in the conference — and 1.6 steals.

Senior Kason Lesbo scores 1.6 points, and sophomore Luke Dahl has turned in 1.1 points and 1.8 rebounds.

Junior Chris Amaya averages one point and 1.9 boards.

Team Comparisons

The Indians lead the scoring battle by a comfortable margin of 15 points per game, Elko averaging 60.7 points and Dayton turning in 45.7 points.

Elko also has an advantage on the backboards with 34.5 rebounds to the Dust Devils’ 29.5.

Passing the basketball, the Indians top Dayton in assists with 11.3 to 8.3 dimes per outing.

Dayton leads in the takeaway department with 10.8 steals — Elko averaging 9.5 swipes — and the Dust Devils have averaged 4.7 blocks while the Indians have just .8 rejections per contest.

Shooting the ball has been a dead-even draw from the floor, Elko and Dayton both connecting at 41% from the field.

The Indians bury 32% of their threes, while the Dust Devils hit at 26% from distance.

Elko holds a considerable advantage at the line, hitting 61% of its free throws — Dayton dropping 46% from the stripe.

Game Time

The Indians (9-2) will attempt to bounce back from a loss and start the 3A North-East slate with a win over the Dust Devils (3-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Dayton.

