ELKO – Who’s ready for some Elko baseball?
After opening the season on the road, the Indians are scheduled to take the field at Upper Kump Field for the first time against the South Tahoe Vikings.
Weather permitting, Elko (3-0 in league) will fire the first pitch at 2 p.m. Friday.
As has been the case for the majority of the late winter and early spring seasons, Mother Nature may have the final say in game plans.
Forecasts called for rain and snow showers from midday Thursday through noon Friday, placing Elko’s second-scheduled home series in danger – the Indians already forced to postpone its initially-planned, home-opening series with North Valleys.
As for the Vikings (5-1 in league), they opened Division 3A North play with a 2-1 mark at Lowry – winning the first game 11-5, losing a low-scoring defensive battle 2-1 and closing the series with an 11-7 victory in the rubber match.
South Tahoe followed up with a road sweep of North Valleys, beating the Panthers by scores of 15-3, 15-1 and 9-2.
Freshman Andrew Lehmann leads the Vikings at the plate, batting .529 – driving in six runs and scoring six of his own.
Junior Jaden Aquino is hitting .450 with a three-team best three doubles and seven RBIs, and senior Cameron Johnson has posted a .444 batting average with seven RBIs – also going for three extra-base knocks – legging out two doubles and a triple and leading South Tahoe with 14 runs scored.
Senior Connor Long is near .400 at .391 and has driven in eight runs and scored nine times, hitting two doubles.
No one has produced more runs that sophomore Eric Vasser, who has nine RBIs – hitting two doubles and a three bagger.
With a double, a triple and a home run – senior Kevin Lehmann has already covered all varieties of extra-base knocks.
The Vikings have been aggressive on the bases – stealing 29 bags – led by seven swipes from junior Cameron Lehmann, six from Vasser and five from senior Anthony Johnson.
Despite the Vikings’ ability to score runs in bunches through two series, South Tahoe’s pitching and defense are also to credit for the team’s early success.
The pitching rotation has combined to allow a miniscule 2.33 earned-run average.
Kevin Lehmann leads the team with two wins, posting a 1.75 ERA through 12 innings of work – tossing eight strikeouts and only allowing two walks.
In 7-2/3 innings, junior Travis Lee has shut down opponents – firing 11 Ks against just one free pass – his ERA currently standing at .91.
Elko’s 3-0 mark came by only playing two contests – Sparks forfeiting the Friday ballgame – the Indians taking the doubleheader with ease by scores of 15-0 and 14-0.
Senior Brycen Kelly leads Elko with five RBIs – going a perfect 3-for-3 with a double – junior Rolando Acosta hitting .500 in six at-bats with a triple and three RBIs.
Senior Christian Quintana also finished the series with three runs driven in, and junior Colby Tiner close the road trip with a 3-for-3 performance at the plate and an RBI.
Junior Jaren Gillespie hit 3-for-4 with a double and drove in a pair of runs, and junior Cooper Jones batted 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI – using his jets to score a team-high five runs.
Already the single-season record holder for steals with 30 swipes last year, Jones is on the fast track to dethrone himself – stealing six bases in two games against the Railroaders.
Tiner and senior Kaleb Martinez also forced the issue, each finishing with three steals.
In two ABs, junior Cutler Macias made on count – legging out a triple – Elko’s other extra-base hit coming on a double by sophomore Jake Zeller.
Elko used a wealth of pitchers in Sparks, no arm going more than two innings – Kelly, Macias and Zeller each tossing two frames.
The Indians never allowed a run as a staff.
Macias launched a team-high six Ks without a walk, Kelly following with five punchouts without a free pass and Zeller striking out three and walking three.
The Indians will face their toughest test of the young season – weather permitting – against South Tahoe at 2 p.m. Friday, at Upper Kump Field, the series scheduled to conclude with a doubleheader at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday.
