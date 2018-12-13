ELKO – The search for eight straight appearances in the state tournament tips off Friday.
The Elko boys basketball team – winner of seven-consecutive regional championships – begins its hunt for No. 8.
Hosting Fernley, the Indians will begin their Division 3A North season at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
For the Vaqueros, the game will serve as their third league contest of the year – splitting their 3A North openers.
Fernley is 2-3 overall and 1-1 in league, falling Dec. 7 by a final score of 64-52 in South Tahoe but responding with a 61-44 win on the road Tuesday in North Valleys.
Sweet-shooting senior Rei Robinett leads the Vaqueros in scoring at 15.4 points per game, also topping the Fernley roster with two steals per contest.
Junior Drew Miller – who missed the final-10 games of his sophomore season with a broken wrist – has returned with a vengeance, nearly averaging a double-double with 13.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest.
At 6-foot-4, he also leads Fernley with 1.4 blocks per game.
The Vaqueros have benefited from the play of incoming freshmen Carson Kingston and Isaac O’Neill.
Kingston has notched averages of 7.4 points and 5.4 rebounds.
O’Neill has already shown an all-around ability – averaging five points, 4.8 rebounds, a team-best 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals.
The Indians enter their league opener with a 2-1 record, notching wins in each of their first-two games of the Elko Tournament before falling in the finale.
Elko opened the year on Nov. 29 with a 63-56 victory over Meridian (Idaho) and followed with a 71-49 win on Nov. 30 against Reno.
On Dec. 1, the Indians lost a back-and-forth, hard-fought ballgame by a final score of 64-62 against Reed.
Senior center Ronin Rowley has paced the Elko offense, averaging 17 points per game while grabbing 6.3 rebounds.
Senior shooting guard Alex Klekas has served as the second of three Indians averaging double figures at 16.3 points per outing – adding 3.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and two steals.
Freshman forward Michael Klekas has made his presence known early in his promising career, posting double-double material of 15.7 points and a team-high 10.7 boards – showing the ability to score in a variety of ways.
He can drop buckets in the post, off the dribble and knock down shots from the perimeter.
He also leads Elko with 2.3 steals per game and dishes two assists per contest.
In his second season of running the point for the Indians, sophomore Sean Klekas tops the roster with four dimes per game.
Also possessing the ability to drain shots, he has nearly averaged double digits at 9.7 per contest.
Elko is still searching for a consistent-fifth option on the offensive end – as Rowley and the Klekas trio have combined to score 58.7 of the Indians’ 65.3 points per game.
The last time Elko and Fernley met, the Indians overcame a 26-21 halftime deficit on Feb. 16 in the 3A North regional semifinal, at Centennial Gymnasium – Elko ripping off a 23-7 run in the third quarter en route to a 62-46 victory to book its seventh straight trip to the state tourney.
Watch the Indians as they begin their quest for eight-consecutive regional championships in Elko’s Division 3A North opener against Fernley at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
