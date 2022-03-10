Indians open league at North Valleys

ELKO — As the Elko baseball team enters the portion of the season that counts, the Indians will do so with an 0-4 record.

The Indians went winless at the Mike Bearman Memorial Tournament and will make another trip back to Reno, opening play against 3A North competition at 3 p.m. Friday versus North Valleys.

According to MaxPreps, the Panthers have not played a game yet this year — the matchup serving as North Valleys’ season and home opener.

As for Elko, juniors Izaac Quintero and Justus Nielsen lead the team with matching batting averages of .667 — senior Isaac Luna going .500 at the plate.

Nielsen also tops the Indians with three RBI and has one of Elko’s two extra-base knocks, both Nielsen and junior Alex Salaz going for a double.

Quintero, sophomore Preston Chamberlin and senior Javier Cortes are tied for the team high in runs scored — each crossing home twice.

On the hill, sophomore Gabe Correa fared the best during the Bearman tourney — notching a team-low 1.17 ERA — allowing four runs, just one earned — across six innings on three hits with six punchouts and a walk.

In three innings, Cortes gave up nine runs — only one earned — on 12 hits with three Ks and three free passes.

Sophomore Jazyri Sotelo allowed five runs (three earned) on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks over three frames.

Across four innings, Salaz gave up five runs on six hits and struck out five batters against two free passes.

Game Time

The Indians (0-4) will open Division 3A North action in an East-West contest against North Valleys (0-0) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

Elko will face another crossover opponent in Hug at 11 a.m. Saturday.

GALLERY: Meet the 2022 Elko Baseball Team

