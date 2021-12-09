Indians open regular season at Hug

ELKO — The Elko boys basketball team — fresh from a 3-0 start in the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic — will look to keep their perfect record intact during the regular-season opener.

The Indians will tip off 3A North play with a non-league crossover contest against Hug at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

For the first time, the Hawks will compete as a 3A team — dropping from what is now the 5A North — going 4-20 overall and 0-8 in league play as a member of the 4A North-High Desert during the 2019-20 season.

Hug has started the 2021-22 campaign with an 0-3 mark, according to MaxPreps.

The Hawks opened the year with a 50-40 loss on Nov. 27, at Reno, and followed with an 80-65 road defeat to McQueen.

Hug was scheduled to a road game on Dec. 4, at Dayton, but no score has been reported.

On Tuesday, the Hawks were dropped 63-45, in Fernley.

Elko, on the other hand, has an inverse record of 3-0 — winning each of its games from its home tourney with relative ease.

After being tied at 15-all at halftime, the Indians won their season opener by a final score of 52-34 over Reno.

Elko took down Division 6A Utah program Hunter 75-60 in its second ballgame and closed the tournament with a 67-43 win over Twin Falls.

Defending 3A North MVP Michael Klekas has picked up right where he left off as a sophomore, opening his senior season with some huge numbers.

Through three games, Klekas is averaging 30.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, three steals and 2.7 assists.

He is joined in double digits by fellow senior Isaiah Dahl — a 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State player as a sophomore — posting 11 points, three rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.

Senior Andoni Fesenmaier — in his first year of varsity — has quietly burst onto the scene with averages of seven points and 6.7 rebounds.

Like Fesenmaier, senior Trae Still has made his first season on the varsity count so far — notching 6.7 points, a double-digit and roster-high average of 10 rebounds and 3.3 steals per outing.

Senior point guard Dawson Dumas — just one of three returning members of the 2019-20 team — currently averages six points, a team-high 4.7 assists, a team-best 3.7 steals and two rebounds.

Game Time

The Indians (3-0) will look to remain perfect as they open play against 3A North competition versus Hug (0-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

