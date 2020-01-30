Indians open road trip at Sparks

Elko seized control from the tipoff and never looked back, outscoring Sparks 33-2 in the first quarter.

In total, 11 Indians found the scorebook — five reaching double figures — in a balanced attack.

Sophomore Michael Klekas finished with a game-16 points and a team-best six rebounds — sticking two 3s in limited minutes.

Sophomore Dawson Dumas hit a team-high three 3s and dropped 13 points, tying for the team highs with five steals and four assists.

Senior guard EJ Alvarez shot 5-for-7 from the floor on his way to 13 points, matching Dumas with five takeaways and four dimes and adding two rebounds.

Elko gained 10 points apiece from sophomore Isaiah Dahl and senior CJ Marma.

Dahl connected on a pair of triples and finished with four rebounds, an assist and a steal — Marma adding four rebounds and an assist.

The Railroaders were led by three 3s from senior Joseph Alvarez, who scored all nine of his points from outside the arc.

Junior Trezelle Patterson followed with eight points, and freshman Orande Todd knocked down a three — Sparks with four points unaccounted for in its stats.