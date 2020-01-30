Indians open road trip at Sparks

ELKO — The Elko boys basketball team — losing two non-conference games on the season — is still perfect in the Division 3A North and looks to remain unbeaten in league.
Following a 65-58 home scare against South Tahoe, the Indians improved to 11-0 in the 3A North with a 64-39 victory Saturday over Dayton.
Elko will hit the road for the first time of the second half of the league season, opening with a 7:30 p.m. Friday contest versus the Railroaders, in Sparks.
The Railroaders (2-17 overall) have won just one contest in league play — a 53-39 victory over Truckee on Jan. 7 — and have lost their last six 3A North meetings.
Sparks dropped a pair of home contests by wide margins, losing 55-34 to defending state champion Fallon on Jan. 24 and falling 70-33 against Lowry on Jan. 25.
On Tuesday, Truckee avenged its road loss to the Railroaders with a 48-37 home victory.
In the first matchup with Elko, the Indians dominated throughout in an 84-21 shellacking on Dec. 20, 2019, at Centennial Gymnasium.
Elko seized control from the tipoff and never looked back, outscoring Sparks 33-2 in the first quarter.
In total, 11 Indians found the scorebook — five reaching double figures — in a balanced attack.
Sophomore Michael Klekas finished with a game-16 points and a team-best six rebounds — sticking two 3s in limited minutes.
Sophomore Dawson Dumas hit a team-high three 3s and dropped 13 points, tying for the team highs with five steals and four assists.
Senior guard EJ Alvarez shot 5-for-7 from the floor on his way to 13 points, matching Dumas with five takeaways and four dimes and adding two rebounds.
Elko gained 10 points apiece from sophomore Isaiah Dahl and senior CJ Marma.
Dahl connected on a pair of triples and finished with four rebounds, an assist and a steal — Marma adding four rebounds and an assist.
The Railroaders were led by three 3s from senior Joseph Alvarez, who scored all nine of his points from outside the arc.
Junior Trezelle Patterson followed with eight points, and freshman Orande Todd knocked down a three — Sparks with four points unaccounted for in its stats.
Elko junior Jake Zeller tallied six points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal — senior Garrett McKinney notching five points and a takeaway.
Junior Brigg Johnson posted four points, a rebound, an assist and a steal — Elko’s offense capped by two points apiece from senior Zach Hull and junior Calvin Burden.
Burden posted five rebounds, a dime and a swipe; Hull adding two rebounds and a takeaway.
Without scoring, senior Max Shurtz notched two boards, an assist and a steal — junior Dillan Burden grabbing two rebounds.
As a team, Elko was hot from the field — shooting a blistering 32-of-54 at 59 percent.
Stat Comparisons
As to be expected when looking at records, the Indians hold an advantage at nearly double in scoring — averaging 63.6 points — Sparking scoring 37.4 points per game.
The Railroaders’ stats are largely incomplete in nearly every area other than scoring.
Team Leaders
Sparks
Scoring — Patterson at 13.8 points per game, senior Tiarique Montgomery (8.2), Alvarez (6.7), junior Yahir Villalobos (6.4), Todd (4.2), sophomore Marquise Edwards (3.7) and senior Jose Cadena (3.0)
Elko
Scoring — Klekas with a league-high 25.3 points per game, Dahl (11.3), Dumas (10.6), Alvarez (8.3), Zeller (3.3), Johnson (2.1), McKinney (2.1) and Calvin Burden (2.1)
Rebounding — Klekas with a league-best 11.6 boards per game, Johnson (3.0), Dahl (2.8), Calvin Burden (2.8), Shurtz (2.6) and Zeller (2.6)
Assists — Dumas with 2.9 dimes per game, Klekas (2.8), senior Sean Klekas with two in one game, Alvarez (1.9), Dahl (1.8) and Zeller (1.3)
Steals — Alvarez with 2.2 takeaway per contest, Klekas (1.9), Dumas (1.9) Dahl (1.1) and Sean Klekas with a steal in one game
Blocks — Klekas with .4 swats per outing
Game Time
The Indians (17-2 overall, 11-0 in league) and the Railroaders (2-17 overall, 1-12 in league) will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at The Brick House, in Sparks.
Weekend Wrap
Elko will wrap up its road trip against the Vaqueros (7-10 overall, 6-7 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Fernley.
The Indians owned the first meeting by a score of 73-29 on Dec. 21, 2019, at Centennial Gymnasium.