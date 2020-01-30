You are the owner of this article.
Indians open road trip at Sparks
Indians open road trip at Sparks

Cj Marma, Michael Klekas

Elko's CJ Marma, left, and Michael Klekas, right, box out South Tahoe's Logan Chapman on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Centennial Gymnasium. The Indians will open their road trip at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Sparks, closing with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tip in Fernley.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO — The Elko boys basketball team — losing two non-conference games on the season — is still perfect in the Division 3A North and looks to remain unbeaten in league.

Following a 65-58 home scare against South Tahoe, the Indians improved to 11-0 in the 3A North with a 64-39 victory Saturday over Dayton.

Elko will hit the road for the first time of the second half of the league season, opening with a 7:30 p.m. Friday contest versus the Railroaders, in Sparks.

The Railroaders (2-17 overall) have won just one contest in league play — a 53-39 victory over Truckee on Jan. 7 — and have lost their last six 3A North meetings.

Sparks dropped a pair of home contests by wide margins, losing 55-34 to defending state champion Fallon on Jan. 24 and falling 70-33 against Lowry on Jan. 25.

On Tuesday, Truckee avenged its road loss to the Railroaders with a 48-37 home victory.

In the first matchup with Elko, the Indians dominated throughout in an 84-21 shellacking on Dec. 20, 2019, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko seized control from the tipoff and never looked back, outscoring Sparks 33-2 in the first quarter.

In total, 11 Indians found the scorebook — five reaching double figures — in a balanced attack.

Sophomore Michael Klekas finished with a game-16 points and a team-best six rebounds — sticking two 3s in limited minutes.

Sophomore Dawson Dumas hit a team-high three 3s and dropped 13 points, tying for the team highs with five steals and four assists.

Senior guard EJ Alvarez shot 5-for-7 from the floor on his way to 13 points, matching Dumas with five takeaways and four dimes and adding two rebounds.

Elko gained 10 points apiece from sophomore Isaiah Dahl and senior CJ Marma.

Dahl connected on a pair of triples and finished with four rebounds, an assist and a steal — Marma adding four rebounds and an assist.

The Railroaders were led by three 3s from senior Joseph Alvarez, who scored all nine of his points from outside the arc.

Junior Trezelle Patterson followed with eight points, and freshman Orande Todd knocked down a three — Sparks with four points unaccounted for in its stats.

Elko junior Jake Zeller tallied six points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal — senior Garrett McKinney notching five points and a takeaway.

Junior Brigg Johnson posted four points, a rebound, an assist and a steal — Elko’s offense capped by two points apiece from senior Zach Hull and junior Calvin Burden.

Burden posted five rebounds, a dime and a swipe; Hull adding two rebounds and a takeaway.

Without scoring, senior Max Shurtz notched two boards, an assist and a steal — junior Dillan Burden grabbing two rebounds.

As a team, Elko was hot from the field — shooting a blistering 32-of-54 at 59 percent.

Stat Comparisons

As to be expected when looking at records, the Indians hold an advantage at nearly double in scoring — averaging 63.6 points — Sparking scoring 37.4 points per game.

The Railroaders’ stats are largely incomplete in nearly every area other than scoring.

Team Leaders

Sparks

Scoring — Patterson at 13.8 points per game, senior Tiarique Montgomery (8.2), Alvarez (6.7), junior Yahir Villalobos (6.4), Todd (4.2), sophomore Marquise Edwards (3.7) and senior Jose Cadena (3.0)

Elko

Scoring — Klekas with a league-high 25.3 points per game, Dahl (11.3), Dumas (10.6), Alvarez (8.3), Zeller (3.3), Johnson (2.1), McKinney (2.1) and Calvin Burden (2.1)

Rebounding — Klekas with a league-best 11.6 boards per game, Johnson (3.0), Dahl (2.8), Calvin Burden (2.8), Shurtz (2.6) and Zeller (2.6)

Assists — Dumas with 2.9 dimes per game, Klekas (2.8), senior Sean Klekas with two in one game, Alvarez (1.9), Dahl (1.8) and Zeller (1.3)

Steals — Alvarez with 2.2 takeaway per contest, Klekas (1.9), Dumas (1.9) Dahl (1.1) and Sean Klekas with a steal in one game

Blocks — Klekas with .4 swats per outing

Game Time

The Indians (17-2 overall, 11-0 in league) and the Railroaders (2-17 overall, 1-12 in league) will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at The Brick House, in Sparks.

Weekend Wrap

Elko will wrap up its road trip against the Vaqueros (7-10 overall, 6-7 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Fernley.

The Indians owned the first meeting by a score of 73-29 on Dec. 21, 2019, at Centennial Gymnasium.

+5
Indians survive near collapse against Vikings
Local Sports

Indians survive near collapse against Vikings

The Indians allowed open looks, committed turnovers, missed free throws and gave up rebounds but survived a 65-58 seesaw of play and emotions during a game that left plenty to clean up Friday night at Centennial Gymnasium, avoiding a two-game home losing streak after falling 52-47 loss to Reed on Jan. 18.

Indians, Vikings set for rematch of close 1st game
Local Sports

Indians, Vikings set for rematch of close 1st game

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Elko (15-2 overall, 9-0 in league) will host South Tahoe (10-5 overall, 7-3 in league) — Elko needing a 19-9 run in the fourth quarter for a 58-50 victory over the Vikings during the Indians’ 3A North opener on Dec. 13, 2019, in South Tahoe, California.

+2
Indians give up fewest points in school history
Local Sports

Indians give up fewest points in school history

The Elko boys basketball team shut down Truckee to seven points in the first half and just two after the break — the clock running the entirety of the second half in a 68-9 demolition — the Indians setting a school record for fewest points allowed in a single game.

Indians still perfect, host Panthers
Local Sports

Indians still perfect, host Panthers

While the Elko boys basketball team’s record has one blemish, the Indians are perfect in league play. The Indians (12-1 overall, 6-0 in league) will look to remain unbeaten in the 3A North versus North Valleys at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Truckee at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

+2
Elko takes care of business, routs Lowry
Local Sports

Elko takes care of business, routs Lowry

When Friday’s Division 3A North boys basketball teams tipped off, there were three programs with unbeaten records in league play — two remain. Facing Lowry on the road, the nine-time defending league champ took care of business — Elko romping to a 67-34 victory.

Elko puts 4-0 mark on line in crucial games
Local Sports

Elko puts 4-0 mark on line in crucial games

Simply put, the Elko boys basketball team is facing a crucial road trip. On Friday, the Indians (4-0 in league) will face the first of two undefeated programs in the 3A North — tipping off at 7:30 p.m. versus Lowry, in Winnemucca. The Tribe and the Greenwave will tip off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon, marking a rematch of the 2019 3A state championship decided by a game-wining three by Fallon's Elijah Jackson.

Indians pull away from Grizzlies, 61-41
Local Sports

Indians pull away from Grizzlies, 61-41

After needing both free throws by sophomore Michael tKlekas with 13 ticks on the clock for a 45-44 victory over the Star Valley (Wyoming) Braves, the Indians gradually proved to be too much for the Grace (Idaho) Grizzlies.

Dumas, Klekas lift Indians past Braves
Local Sports

Dumas, Klekas lift Indians past Braves

The Indians rode the backs of sophomores Dawson Dumas and Michael Klekas in a 45-44, come-from-behind win over Star Valley (Wyoming) — Dumas finishing with a career high for points and Klekas sinking a pair of free throws with 13 ticks on the clock.

Indians split Saturday games in Utah
Local Sports

Indians split Saturday games in Utah

In its first two games of the Soaring Eagle Holiday Classic, the Elko boys basketball team experienced different outcomes. The Indians rolled to a 15-point victory Saturday over Granger (Utah) but fell by 12 points in their second game of the day versus Bear River (Utah).

Indians play 3A North at home for 1st time
Local Sports

Indians play 3A North at home for 1st time

  • 1 min to read

Elko's boys basketball team will look for a 6-0 start to the season and a 3-0 mark in the 3A North versus the Railroaders at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium. The Indians will close the weekend home stand with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tip versus Fernley.

Klekas nears Elko single-game scoring record
Local Sports

Klekas nears Elko single-game scoring record

Elko's Michael Klekas scored the school's most points during a game in the past 45-plus years Saturday, finishing with a career-high 41 versus Hunter (Utah) in the finale of the Elko Classic. The Indians cruised to an 82-51 victory. In 1973, Richard Cothrun scored a single-game, school-record 43 points against Stewart Indian School (Carson).

+28
Indians on the line for 9
Local Sports

Indians on the line for 9

  • 7 min to read

ELKO — The last time the Elko boys basketball team was on the floor in a competitive game, the Indians tasted the sour flavor of defeat in the…

