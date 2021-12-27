 Skip to main content
Indians open Utah trip with 55-40 win over Roy

ROY, Utah — The Elko boys basketball team is still undefeated.

On Monday, the Indians improved to 8-0 on the year — tipping off their Utah road trip with a 55-40 victory over Division 6A program Roy.

Despite a 10-4 lead after the first quarter, Elko was pushed and outplayed in the second period — the Royals outscoring the Indians 16-12 in the frame — Roy slicing into the margin and trailing by just two with the score at 22-20 going to halftime.

But, as good teams often do — Elko played its best ball after the break.

Despite allowing 14 points in the third quarter, the Indians put a frame-high 17 on the board and opened a 39-34 advantage.

In the fourth, Elko pulled away — posting another solid offensive performance with 16 points and limiting the Royals to six points down the stretch for a comfortable 15-point win with a final score of 55-40.

“It looked like we had four days off. We started slow and didn’t shoot very well,” said Elko coach Chris Klekas. “But, we played a lot better in the second half. We outscored them 33-20 in the second half against a good 6A team.”

People are also reading…

Elko senior Michael Klekas scored a game-high 23 points and buried three 3s, and senior Dawson Dumas joined him in double digits with 10 points — knocking down two 3s.

Senior Spencer Bessinger led the Royals with 15 points and hit a pair of triples, junior Jalen Rose also scoring in double figures with 12 points.

For the Indians, senior Trae Still neared double digits with nine points.

Seniors Andoni Fesenmaier and Isaiah Dahl each finished with six points — Dahl’s coming on two treys — and senior Kason Lesbo closed out the scoring for Elko with a free throw.

Junior Beau Belnap scored five points for Roy, senior Carson Hamer added four points and the offense for Roy was capped with a deuce apiece for sophomore Corben Schuffenhauer and junior Elijah Sowards.

ELKO — 10 — 12 — 17 — 16 — 55 Total

ROY — 4 — 16 — 14 — 6 — 40 Total

Up Next

The Indians (8-0) will open tournament play versus Kearns — the No. 5 ranked 6A team in the state of Utah — at 1:45 p.m. MST (12:45 p.m. local time) Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Riverton High School.

