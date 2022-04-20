Indians overcome wind, field in Fallon

FALLON — After four 3A North boys golf tournaments, the fifth event was the charm for the Elko Indians.

All they needed were driving, swirling winds.

On Tuesday, Elko — after two thirds, a fourth and a fifth — jumped to the top of the team leaderboard for the first time of the season, carding a collective 367 in Fallon.

“The high winds made it a tough day for everyone,” said Elko head coach Ben Wallek. “We managed to get our first 3A win of the season, though.”

The Indians’ victory could not have come by a slimmer margin, as Truckee — winner of the first three tournaments — trailed by a single stroke and took second place for the second-consecutive week with a team total of 368.

Scores remained competitive, as Fernley — coming off its lone win of the season — ranked third with a 375 and fended off fourth-place Lowry (377) by two strokes.

South Tahoe capped the top-five with a score of 394, and Fallon took sixth with a total of 412.

Spring Creek closed out the team scores with a collective round of 429 for seventh place.

Individually, Truckee senior Gabe Smith knocked down his fifth win of the year — not without a challenge — going to the clubhouse with an 82, his highest score of the season.

Elko senior Brandon Dwyer was two strokes off the lead and finished second with a round of 84, besting the third-place 85 by South Tahoe senior Liam Molesworth — who rounded off the medalists.

Fernley sophomore Jacob Holmes finished fourth with an 87, and sophomore teammate Noah Davis and Lowry sophomore Landon Esquivel split fifth and sixth with matching cards of 91.

Seventh and eighth were also split by Dayton senior Andrew Smith and Truckee sophomore Luke Brown on a pair of 92s.

For the Indians, sophomore Bernard Fesenmaier posted their second-best card and placed ninth overall with a 93.

The top-10 — actually 11 — came to an end with a pair of 94s from the clubs of Lowry junior Coda Nichols and sophomore teammate Jack DeLong.

Locally, Elko’s top-four qualifying scoring was capped with matching 95s by both junior Scott Hutnyak and sophomore Jayce Harkness.

Spring Creek was led by a 95 from sophomore Jaron Johnson.

With non-qualifying scores, the Indians’ roster was closed out with a 101 by senior Andoni Fesenmaier and a 106 from senior Connor Cooper.

For the Spartans, junior Albert Goicoechea went to the clubhouse with their second-best day with a score of 109 — fellow junior Daniel Mendez following with triples ones for a 111.

Spring Creek’s top-four scoring ended with a 114 by junior Andoni Lopategui.

In non-qualifying totals, sophomore Cy Gill shot a 118 and junior Zeke Allen posted a 122 to finish off the Spartans’ roster.

Lowry Tournament

Elko and Spring Creek were scheduled to finish the third back-to-back stretch in the sixth event of the season, playing Wednesday in the Lowry Tournament, in Winnemucca.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.