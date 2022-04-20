 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Indians overcome wind, field in Fallon

  • 0
Elko boys golf team

The Elko boys golf team celebrates its first league victory of the season Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Fallon, the Indians shooting a collective 367 for a one-stroke victory over second-place Truckee. From left: Scott Hutnyak, Andoni Fesenmaier, Bernard Fesenmaier, Brandon Dwyer, Connor Cooper and Jayce Harkness.

 Submitted

FALLON — After four 3A North boys golf tournaments, the fifth event was the charm for the Elko Indians.

All they needed were driving, swirling winds.

On Tuesday, Elko — after two thirds, a fourth and a fifth — jumped to the top of the team leaderboard for the first time of the season, carding a collective 367 in Fallon.

“The high winds made it a tough day for everyone,” said Elko head coach Ben Wallek. “We managed to get our first 3A win of the season, though.”

The Indians’ victory could not have come by a slimmer margin, as Truckee — winner of the first three tournaments — trailed by a single stroke and took second place for the second-consecutive week with a team total of 368.

Scores remained competitive, as Fernley — coming off its lone win of the season — ranked third with a 375 and fended off fourth-place Lowry (377) by two strokes.

South Tahoe capped the top-five with a score of 394, and Fallon took sixth with a total of 412.

People are also reading…

Spring Creek closed out the team scores with a collective round of 429 for seventh place.

Individually, Truckee senior Gabe Smith knocked down his fifth win of the year — not without a challenge — going to the clubhouse with an 82, his highest score of the season.

Elko senior Brandon Dwyer was two strokes off the lead and finished second with a round of 84, besting the third-place 85 by South Tahoe senior Liam Molesworth — who rounded off the medalists.

Fernley sophomore Jacob Holmes finished fourth with an 87, and sophomore teammate Noah Davis and Lowry sophomore Landon Esquivel split fifth and sixth with matching cards of 91.

Seventh and eighth were also split by Dayton senior Andrew Smith and Truckee sophomore Luke Brown on a pair of 92s.

For the Indians, sophomore Bernard Fesenmaier posted their second-best card and placed ninth overall with a 93.

The top-10 — actually 11 — came to an end with a pair of 94s from the clubs of Lowry junior Coda Nichols and sophomore teammate Jack DeLong.

Locally, Elko’s top-four qualifying scoring was capped with matching 95s by both junior Scott Hutnyak and sophomore Jayce Harkness.

Spring Creek was led by a 95 from sophomore Jaron Johnson.

With non-qualifying scores, the Indians’ roster was closed out with a 101 by senior Andoni Fesenmaier and a 106 from senior Connor Cooper.

For the Spartans, junior Albert Goicoechea went to the clubhouse with their second-best day with a score of 109 — fellow junior Daniel Mendez following with triples ones for a 111.

Spring Creek’s top-four scoring ended with a 114 by junior Andoni Lopategui.

In non-qualifying totals, sophomore Cy Gill shot a 118 and junior Zeke Allen posted a 122 to finish off the Spartans’ roster.

Lowry Tournament

Elko and Spring Creek were scheduled to finish the third back-to-back stretch in the sixth event of the season, playing Wednesday in the Lowry Tournament, in Winnemucca.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Indians take 4th in 2 tournaments

Indians take 4th in 2 tournaments

The third installment of 3A North back-to-backs — the fifth and sixth events of the year — will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, in Fallon, and 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, in Winnemucca.

Graham, Wolverines win Elko JV/2A tournament

Graham, Wolverines win Elko JV/2A tournament

In the Elko JV/2A tournament, the Wolverines locked down the team title with a collective card of 346 — winning by 11 strokes over the second-place Indians (357) — and made a clean sweep of the medals, individually snagging first, second and third.

Sarbacker takes over for Elko softball team

Sarbacker takes over for Elko softball team

“I used to coach softball, when I lived in Vegas, for Las Vegas High School, but it’s been just about 20 years since I’ve coached softball,” Sarbacker said. “I quit coaching in Vegas when my kids were 1 and 4, and they golfed in high school — so I coached them in that. Coaching my kids was great, but when the opportunity arose to get back into softball, I was excited.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Paragliding is now a tandem sport in Ghana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News