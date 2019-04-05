FALLON – The Elko baseball staked its claim to remain atop the Division 3A North standings Friday, beating the Greenwave by a score of 5-1 in the series opener.
Scoring was non-existent for both team through two innings, Elko managing just a two-out single by junior Colby Tiner in the top of the first.
With Tiner on the mound, Elko retired the Greenwave in order in the bottom half – junior Rolando Acosta catching a popup and throwing to first on a groundball for the first-two outs – closing the inning with a popup to senior Austyn Marin at shortstop.
In the top of the second, sophomore Lincoln Ratliff led off with a base knock to left field – Elko flying out right field on the next at-bat – Fallon shutting down the frame with a 5-4-3 double play.
The Greenwave went three-up, three-down for the second straight inning in the bottom of the second – Marin fielding consecutive groundballs at short and Tiner taking a grounder on the hill.
The Indians broke free in the top of the third with three straight singles to lead off the inning – senior Kohl McIntosh opening the frame with a base knock to right field – the bases loaded by bunts from seniors Christian Quintana and Cooper Jones.
An error on the mound allowed McIntosh to score the game’s first run, and Tiner notched an RBI groundout to short – driving in Quintana but placing two away.
Senior Brycen Kelly came up with a huge two-out double up the middle, scoring Jones for a 3-0 lead.
The Wave fell in order for the third-consecutive time in the bottom of the third.
A groundout to senior Kaleb Martinez at third base was followed by a fly out to Quintana in left, Tiner tallying a strikeout to end the frame.
Acosta led off the top of the fourth with a double to left field, advanced to third on a groundout and stole home for a 4-0 advantage.
Fallon made a push in the bottom of the fourth, thumping three-consecutive singles with one out – seniors Nate Galusha and Edgar Alvarado and sophomore Shaw Lee each driving base knocks.
After Elko took a 4-0 lead on a steal of home, why not?
The Indians made a stand, cutting down a run at the plate as Galusha tried to swipe the plate – flying out to Quintana in left – Elko escaping a one-out, bases-loaded jam unscathed.
Jones tagged a leadoff base knock to right field in the top of the fifth and scored on a one-out error at third base, Elko grabbing a 5-0 lead.
The Greenwave scored their only run of the contest with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, an error at shortstop allowing junior Tommy McCormick to reach base.
Runners were placed on first and second with a single to center field, and Tommy McCormick cruised to the plate on an RBI base knock in the air by senior Sean McCormick.
A fly ball to short ended the inning with a catch by Marin, who led off the top of the sixth with a line-drive single to center – Elko stranding him with three straight outs.
Things got interesting for the Elko defense in the bottom half – walking three batters and making an error – but the Indians turned a 5-4-3 double play and closed the frame with a Tiner strikeout.
Martinez led off the top of the seventh with a base knock to center field, but the next-three hitters fell in succession – leaving the win in the hands of the defense.
Mission accomplished, one-two-three – victory.
Groundouts to Acosta and Tiner placed Fallon against its final out, which came on a fly ball to Acosta.
Elko improved to 12-1 in league play with a 5-1 win, dropping the Greenwave to 10-3 in the Division 3A North.
Kelly finished 1-for-3 with an RBI double, Tiner also driving in a run and hitting 1-for-4.
Jones scored a game-high two runs and batted 2-for-4, McIntosh notching a hit in his only AB and scoring once.
Acosta went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored, and Quintana finished 1-for-3 and scored a run of his own.
Tiner allowed just one-unearned run on five hits with two strikeouts against three walks, picking up a complete-game win over seven innings.
ELKO – 003 110 0 – 5(10)2
FALLON – 000 010 0 – 153
Up Next
The Indians will look to keep the hammer down and close the series with three wins, playing a doubleheader at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, in Fallon.
