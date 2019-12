The Indians — who are 6-0 on the year and 2-0 in league play — opened their season at home with a 3-0 record during the Elko Classic and improved to 2-0 in league play on the road last weekend.

Home ball, 3A North games.

Elko will start its league home slate at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium, hosting Sparks (0-5 overall, 0-3 in league).

The Indians are freshly removed from a 58-50 road scare on Dec. 13, at South Tahoe, and a lopsided 61-34 victory on Dec. 14, in Dayton.

The Railroaders opened 3A North play on Dec. 10 with a 65-33 home loss to the Vikings, following with blowout defeats on the road of 71-28 at Fallon and 69-31 at Lowry.

Scoring has been an issue for Sparks — which averaged 30.8 points per contest through four games recorded to MaxPreps — led by 10.8 points per game by junior Trezelle Patterson.

Conversely, through the Indians have put up 66 points per contest through five outings — led by 30 points per game by sophomore Michael Klekas, the 15th-best scoring total in the entire country.

Klekas also averages a team-high 9.4 rebounds, a team-best four assists and is tied for the team high with two steals per contest.

Fellow sophomore Dawson Dumas is averaging 12.7 points per game and leads the Indians with 16 3s on the season, adding three assists, two rebounds and 1.6 steals per outing.

Sparks senior Jawayne Stamps is currently scoring 8.7 points per game, he and Patterson notching more than half of the team’s total.

Elko sophomore swingman Isaiah Dahl is averaging 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Without junior point guard Sean Klekas — who is expected to miss more than a month with torn ligaments in his ankle — senior EJ Alvarez has stepped up and posted 6.4 points, two steals, tying for the team high, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Junior forward Jake Zeller has been efficient from distance — sinking five of 10 3s — averaging 4.6 assists, two rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Sparks has received 3.7 points per game from senior Tairique Montgomery and three points apiece by freshman Orande Todd and junior Yahir Villalobos.

If the Indians have shown an area that needs improvement, it would on the backboards.

Other than Michael Klekas’ 9.4 points per game, no other Elko player averages more than the 3.2 rebounds per contest by junior Calvin Burden.

Elko will look for a 6-0 start to the season and a 3-0 mark in the 3A North versus the Railroaders at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Weekend Wrap-Up

The Indians will close the weekend home stand with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tip versus Fernley (1-4 overall, 0-2 in league as of Thursday).

