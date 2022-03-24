Indians play Railroaders in home opener

ELKO — One would have to look back quite a while to find a time when the Sparks baseball team had a better record than Elko.

But, action is back on the diamond locally — the Indians (1-7 overall) hosting the Railroaders (3-5 overall) in Elko’s home opener at 3 p.m. Friday.

While Sparks’ record is near .500, the Railroaders have dropped five straight after a 3-0 start in a preseason tournament— going 0-4 at home against 3A North competition.

The Railroaders were beaten 7-2 by Fallon, lost to Lowry by a final score of 12-10 and were dismantled 12-2 by Dayton and 9-5 versus Fernley.

In its most recent action, Sparks was dusted 9-6 by Division 1A program Virginia City.

In just five at-bats, senior Byron Woods leads the Railroaders with a .600 batting average — notching two RBI and scoring one run.

Junior Craig Fierro is hitting .476 and tops the roster with 10 hits, four doubles and three triples — seven of his 10 knocks going for extra bases — sharing the team high with six RBI and six runs scored.

Senior Bradley Fierro has batted .400 with a double, four RBI and also scored six times — junior Franco Budija going for a .294 average with a triple, an RBI and six runs of his own.

Junior Derek Fierro has hit .250 with a double, a triple, six RBI and five runs scored.

The Railroaders have done a good job on the bases; stealing 24 bags.

Bradley Fierro has swiped a team-best seven bases, followed by five steals each from junior Orande Todd and Derek Fierro.

On the bump, Derek Fierro has thrown a team-high 13 innings — going 0-2 with an 8.08 ERA, allowing 21 runs (15 earned) on 17 hits with 14 strikeouts and six walks.

Across 10 innings, Craig Fierro has given up 11 runs — eight earned — on 12 hits with a roster-best 24 Ks and just one walk for an 0-1 record and a 5.60 ERA.

Senior Jorge Aparico is 1-0 with an 8.75 ERA, allowing 10 runs on 10 hits with seven punchouts and one free pass over eight frames.

Through six innings of work, Bradley Fierro is 1-0 and has the lowest ERA in the rotation at 1.17 — giving up four runs (just one earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

For Elko, senior Trae Still has notched a .750 batting average in four ABs — posting a triple, two runs and two RBI.

Junior Izaac Quintero has hit .600 with a double, four runs and an RBI — senior Isaac Luna batting .500 in two ABs.

Senior Spenser Jones has gone .400 at the dish with a double and scored a run, junior Justus Nielsen also going .400 at the dish with a roster-high three RBI and a run scored.

Sophomore Cael Sellers has batted .375, driven in a run and scored one — senior Blaze Jones hitting .333 with a triple, two runs and an RBI.

Senior Kason Lesbo is batting .333 as well — scoring a pair of runs — and sophomore Preston Chamberlin is hitting .300 with a home run, a double, four runs and a pair of RBI.

Junior Alex Salaz leads the Indians with four hits and three extra-base knocks, batting .286 with two doubles and a triple, scoring two runs and driving in another.

Senior Javier Cortes is currently batting .250 with three runs scored.

On the bases, junior Craig Slated tops Elko’s team with two steals.

On the mound, Salaz leads the Indians with seven innings pitched — allowing five runs on six hits with a team-high 14 strikeouts against three walks — earning Elko’s only win (1-1) and posting a 5.00 ERA.

Across 6-1/3, sophomore Gabe Correa has given up 11 runs (six earned) on 10 hits with seven punchouts and one free pass.

In 4-1/3 innings, junior Alex Luna has surrendered 15 runs — 11 earned — on 15 hits with four walks and three Ks.

Cortes has allowed nine runs — only one earned — on 12 hits with three punchouts and three free passes over three innings, posting the team’s lowest ERA at 2.33.

Sophomore Jazyri Sotelo has given up five runs (three earned) on three hits with three Ks and a pair of walks in three frames.

Lesbo has a 3.50 ERA in two innings, allowing one run on one hit with two punchouts and a walk.

Game Time

The Indians (1-7 overall) will play their home opener against Sparks (3-5 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, at Upper Kump Field.

Elko will close the weekend with an 11 a.m. Saturday first pitch versus Wooster (1-5 as of Thursday).

