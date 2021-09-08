Indians prep for home opener; host North Valleys at 6 p.m. Thursday

ELKO — Following its first win of the season, the Elko football team (1-1) will have a short turnaround.
The Indians — after playing a Saturday afternoon contest at Truckee — will end a short week with a 6 p.m. Thursday kickoff in their home opener versus North Valleys (1-0).
Last week, Elko ended a four-game losing streak to the Wolverines with a 14-13 road victory at Surprise Stadium.
The Panthers are coming off a large-margin win of 30-13 over Division 4A program Galena — which has not dropped both its games to 3A North schools — opening the year with a 29-13 home loss to Lowry.
In the victory, North Valleys senior quarterback Cameron Zeidler tossed a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions — finishing 8-for-19 for 81 yards — and carried 22 times for a game-high 140 yards with two scores of his own.
He put the ball on the deck three times, but the Panthers recovered all three loose balls — losing one fumble by junior Alex Bush.
Junior Nathaniel Monticelli led the Panthers with 32 receiving yards on one catch.
Junior Shaun Steele snagged three balls for 25 yards with a touchdown, senior Aaron Ingrebretson hauling in three catches for 20 yards and another TD.
Defensively, senior Jorge Torres — playing at middle linebacker — led North Valleys with 11 tackles and two sacks.
He also converted all three of his extra-point attempts.
As a unit, the Panthers’ defensive front terrorized Galena’s line — notching eight sacks — limiting the Grizzlies to just 71 rushing yards on 27 carries for a 2.6 average.
North Valleys won the turnover battle three to one, recovering a trio of fumbles — senior Julian Aguilar, Zeidler and senior Trae Sudduth each jumping on one.
Like the Panthers, the Indians also claimed the high side in the takeaway department against Truckee, Elko losing one fumble but recovering two fumbles — one apiece by juniors Ayden Whiting and Craig Slater — and adding an interception by senior Andoni Fesenmaier.
Despite allowing more than five yards per carry, Elko rallied to the ball — evident in tackle numbers as sophomore Christian Felix made 10 stops and aided with eight stuffs apiece from sophomore Preston Chamberlin, Fesenmaier and seniors Braedon Swaffield and Noah Chacon and seven tackles by sophomore Cael Sellers.
Offensively, the Indians were led in two ways — the steady diet of sophomore running back Eli Finlayson and the big-play performance of Chamberlin.
Finlayson rushed 31 times for 111 yards with a touchdown, Chamberlin catching two passes for 94 yards with a 35-yard TD grab.