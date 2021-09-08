Indians prep for home opener; host North Valleys at 6 p.m. Thursday

ELKO — Following its first win of the season, the Elko football team (1-1) will have a short turnaround.

The Indians — after playing a Saturday afternoon contest at Truckee — will end a short week with a 6 p.m. Thursday kickoff in their home opener versus North Valleys (1-0).

Last week, Elko ended a four-game losing streak to the Wolverines with a 14-13 road victory at Surprise Stadium.

The Panthers are coming off a large-margin win of 30-13 over Division 4A program Galena — which has not dropped both its games to 3A North schools — opening the year with a 29-13 home loss to Lowry.

In the victory, North Valleys senior quarterback Cameron Zeidler tossed a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions — finishing 8-for-19 for 81 yards — and carried 22 times for a game-high 140 yards with two scores of his own.

He put the ball on the deck three times, but the Panthers recovered all three loose balls — losing one fumble by junior Alex Bush.

Junior Nathaniel Monticelli led the Panthers with 32 receiving yards on one catch.

Junior Shaun Steele snagged three balls for 25 yards with a touchdown, senior Aaron Ingrebretson hauling in three catches for 20 yards and another TD.