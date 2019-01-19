DAYTON – Dayton’s slow-the-pace, spread-the-floor, eat-clock tactics worked well in the early stages in Saturday’s boys basketball game, but the Elko Indians sped up the tempo and made several considerable runs.
Elko pulled away with a big finish to the first half and a solid effort in the third quarter, gradually burying the Dust Devils by a final score of 44-27, Elko closing the first half of its Division 3A North slate with an unblemished record.
The Dust Devils entered Saturday’s contest down two starters – already without sophomore Tyler Stolfich, out for the season with a torn ACL since Jan. 4 – losing sophomore Lance Peterson on Friday night to a twisted ankle as he attempted to high-five a Dayton fan in a 45-43 loss to Spring Creek.
Dayton grabbed the advantage with the first bucket, senior Joshua Pasasouk making and up-and-under finish.
Elko found the high side with an old-fashioned three-point play by sophomore Sean Klekas, who completed the And-1 at the stripe.
The Dust Devils did a good job of slowing the pace of the game and extending the Indians’ defense, Dayton taking a 6-3 lead with consecutive buckets by Pasasouk and senior Joey Martinez.
Senior Alex Klekas scored on a drop-step two, cutting the deficit to one at 6-5.
Freshman Michael Klekas gave Elko a two-point lead with a triple, but Pasasouk dropped a floater through traffic for the Dust Devils and tied the game 8-8.
The calculated, slow-tempo contest was capped by the Indians holding the ball for the final shot of the frame.
Sean Klekas drained a jumper at the buzzer, Elko grabbing a 10-8 advantage.
Going back to a four-corner offense and milking clock, Dayton tied the game with a lengthy possession on Martinez’s second bucket – dropping a high-arching shot over the contest of senior Ronin Rowley – and the Dust Devils went up 12-10 on a baseline jumper by Pasasouk for his fourth field goal.
The Indians were limited to one shot on their possessions, Dayton cleaning up the defensive glass.
A free throw by Alex Klekas trimmed the deficit to one, the Indians only scoring one point in the first 5:30 of the second quarter.
Michael Klekas pump-faked his defender into the air and waited for contact, finishing the hoop with the harm, the free throw giving the Indians a 14-12 lead with 2:19 on the clock.
Senior Joe Simpkins jumped a passing lane and cruised in for a layup off the steal, and Michael Klekas threw up a circus shot that spun in for another And-1 finish.
The free throw was missed, but Alex Klekas yanked down the offensive rebound and was fouled – dropping both attempts at the line – and another Elko takeaway resulted in a layup for senior Cooper Jones.
After tallying just one point in 5:30, the Indians closed the half with nine points in two minutes – the run reaching 10-0 in total – Elko grabbing a 22-12 lead at the break.
Pasasouk and Rowley embarked on a head-to-head battle to start the third quarter.
An up-fake finish for an And-1 plus the free throw by Pasasouk was combatted by a three from Rowley, but Pasasouk scored on a spin move through contact in the lane – Rowley going back to the well for his second triple in as many possessions.
Elko grabbed a 30-17 lead on a wrap-around dish to Simpkins for a layup, but Pasasouk scored his 15th of Dayton’s first-19 points on the other end.
Rowley scored in the post from an entry feed by Alex Klekas, who made a steal and finished at the tin for a 34-19 advantage.
A triple by Michael Klekas – his second of the game – pushed the Elko surplus to 18.
Senior Jordan Torres scored three points for the Dust Devils, but Rowley went back to work to start the fourth – sinking a free throw and dropping a scoop shot for a 40-22 lead.
A pair of freebies by Sean Klekas pushed the advantage 20 points before Dayton senior Jake Madson drained a triple – the Dust Devils adding two free throws by sophomore Pablo Ramirez.
To close the contest, Elko junior Garrett McKinney attacked the rack and finished at the rim.
Elko made adjustments in a slow-tempo contest, sped up the pace, made some notable runs and finished the game on a 33-15 run after falling behind 12-10.
The Indians pulled way for a 44-27 victory.
Rowley and Michael Klekas each scored a team-high 11 points for the Indians, Rowley dropping all 11 in the second half and Michael Klekas scoring eight of his 11 before the break.
Sean Klekas and Alex Klekas scored seven apiece, Simpkins finished with four and Jones and McKinney each added two to finish the offense for the Indians.
In defeat, Pasasouk notched a game-high 15 points for the Dust Devils, 13 coming in the first and third quarters.
Martinez finished with four points, Torres and Madson posted three apiece and Ramirez closed Dayton’s roster with a deuce.
The Indians remain undefeated in the Division 3A North – improving to 9-0 in league play and 13-2 overall – the Dust Devils falling to 7-5 overall and 5-4 in league.
Up Next
The Indians will play away from Elko for the ninth and 10th times in an 11-game span, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sparks (3-13 overall, 0-9 in league) and 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Fernley (7-9 overall, 4-5 in league).
*Spring Creek fell to 3-6 in league play with a 65-39 loss Saturday to South Tahoe, the Vikings evening their Division 3A North record at 5-5.
