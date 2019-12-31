Indians pull away from Grizzlies, 61-41

DRAPER, Utah — Tuesday’s tournament finale for the Elko boys basketball team provided much less drama than Monday’s one-point, come-from-behind victory during the Soaring Eagle Holiday Classic.
After needing both free throws by sophomore Michael tKlekas with 13 ticks on the clock for a 45-44 victory over the Star Valley (Wyoming) Braves, the Indians gradually proved to be too much for the Grace (Idaho) Grizzlies.
Elko wrapped up the tournament with a 3-1 record, falling for the first and only time of the season Saturday versus Bear River.
Despite beating Grace by 20 points at 61-41, the Indians were tested in the first quarter.
Junior Gage Stoddard began what would be a great individual performance with the game’s first bucket, Klekas tying the contest with a deuce of his own.
A pull-up jumper by senior Ivor Gibbs gave the Grizzlies a 4-2 lead, but a three ball by junior Jake Zeller from an assist by senior Max Shurtz lifted the Indians to the front at 5-4.
A turnaround by Gibbs pushed Grace to the lead, but Elko’s second three — a deep shot by sophomore Dawson Dumas — opened an 8-6 advantage.
Stoddard gridlocked the ballgame with a baseline jumper, but Elko junior Calvin Burden worked free with a nice move and finished on the left side.
The contest was knotted up once more by a hard drive down the middle by Stoddard, but senior EJ Alvarez got up off the floor fter what should have been a charge and blasted a triple — Elko’s third — for a 13-10 lead.
He then received a pass from a steal by Burden and raced to the paint for a layup and a 15-10 advantage,
However, Stoddard was on fire — ripping consecutive threes for a one-point lead.
After one, the Indians trailed 16-15.
The lead grew to three with an And-1 finish by Gibbs, but Klekas grabbed his own miss for a put-back and dropped a hook shot for consecutive field goals and a 19-18 lead.
The Indians lost track of another shooter, senior Jordan Mansfield draining a wide-open three for a 21-19 lead for Grace.
Klekas tied the game with a pair of free throws and set up sophomore Isaiah Dahl for a layup near the three-minute mark, opening a 23-21 lead.
Stoddard maintained his stellar outing with a bucket from the short corner, but Dumas gave the Indians the advantage for good with his second triple.
Klekas notched another follow-up deuce near the end of the second quarter, notching a 28-23 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, Klekas knocked down a straightaway three.
Shurtz then made an up-fake and allowed the defender to foul, sinking the bucket and the free throw for an old-fashioned three for an 11-point cushion.
Mansfield buried a pair of free throws for the Grizzlies, but Elko found junior Brig Johnson for a bunny from an inbound set.
Gibbs sank two freebies for Grace, but Dahl got a friendly roll and dropped a layup over the rim.
Stoddard pulled the Grizzlies to within 10, but Dahl penetrated Grace’s defense for another finish on the block.
With a pull-up J, Stoddard made the score a 10-point affair once more at 40-30.
Alvarez was fouled with an aggressive drive as time dwindled in the frame, sinking one free throw and giving the Indians a 41-30 lead going to the fourth.
Dahl buried two free throws for Elko, Stoddard connecting on 1-of-2 at the stripe for Grace.
A hook shot by Klekas was followed by a clean trip to the line by Dumas, and Klekas hammered his second his three of the second half — opening a 50-31 lead — answered by a shot from distance by Stoddard, his third of the contest.
Senior Garrett McKinney cut to the basket and scored on a dime from Klekas, and Alvarez knifed to the hoop away from the ball — Klekas setting up another score.
Zeller grabbed a loose ball for a quick bucket, and Klekas’ third three of the half opened a 25-point lead at 59-34.
Gibbs scored three in a row for the Grizzlies, but McKinney splashed two free throws for the Indians.
A pull-up by Stoddard was followed by a pair of freebies by senior Stockton Lloyd and closed the scoring for both teams.
After trailing by one at the end of the first quarter, the Indians closed the contest on a 46-25 run and pulled away for a 61-41 victory.
Stoddard finished with a game-high 24 points for Grace — scoring 12 in the first quarter — Klekas leading Elko with 21 points, notching 10 in the first half and 11 in the second.
Elko’s second player in double digits was Dumas with 10 points, Gibbs closing with 10 points for the Grizzlies.
Dahl neared double figures with eight points, Alvarez posted six points, Zeller finished with five, McKinney scored all four of his points in the fourth quarter and Shurtz scored three on his And-1 plus the free throw.
Elko’s offense was capped by two points apiece by Burden and Johnson.
Behind Stoddard and Gibbs, just two players scored for Grace — Mansfield finishing with five points and Lloyd scoring two late from the line.
ELKO — 15 — 13 — 13 — 20 — 61 Total
GRACE — 16 — 7 — 7 — 11 — 41 Total
Up Next
Elko (10-1 overall, 4-0 in league) will play its biggest road trip of the season, resuming 3A North action at 6 p.m. Friday versus Lowry, in Winnemucca, then facing a rematch of the 3A state championship against the Greenwave at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.