Indians pull away from Grizzlies, 61-41

Senior Garrett McKinney cut to the basket and scored on a dime from Klekas, and Alvarez knifed to the hoop away from the ball — Klekas setting up another score.

Zeller grabbed a loose ball for a quick bucket, and Klekas’ third three of the half opened a 25-point lead at 59-34.

Gibbs scored three in a row for the Grizzlies, but McKinney splashed two free throws for the Indians.

A pull-up by Stoddard was followed by a pair of freebies by senior Stockton Lloyd and closed the scoring for both teams.

After trailing by one at the end of the first quarter, the Indians closed the contest on a 46-25 run and pulled away for a 61-41 victory.

Stoddard finished with a game-high 24 points for Grace — scoring 12 in the first quarter — Klekas leading Elko with 21 points, notching 10 in the first half and 11 in the second.

Elko’s second player in double digits was Dumas with 10 points, Gibbs closing with 10 points for the Grizzlies.

Dahl neared double figures with eight points, Alvarez posted six points, Zeller finished with five, McKinney scored all four of his points in the fourth quarter and Shurtz scored three on his And-1 plus the free throw.