Indians pull away from Spartans, 3-0

SPRING CREEK — The Elko boys soccer team started slowly Tuesday afternoon, but the Indians broke though on the road, in Spring Creek — remaining undefeated in league play with a 3-0 victory over the hosting Spartans.

“It was tough with them playing 10 defenders in the back and on that small field, but we eventually broke through,” said Elko coach Alonso Lujan. “They were just trying to counter attack, so there was no reason for me to keep guys in the back.”

After 30 minutes of scoreless play, the Indians finally stopped the offensive drought.

Senior Freddy Cervantes created an opportunity for sophomore Nico Avila, who beat three defenders — including the goalie — chipping a shot over the keeper for a 1-0 lead.

The scored remained the same at halftime, but Elko gradually asserted itself and added some cushion to its advantage.

“We had to get creative with what we did. We worked the wings, we tried the middle. I knew sooner or later we could break them down,” Lujan said. “It’s hard to play 80 minutes perfect in the back. They were aggressive and we got a free kick on a foul outside the 18-yard box, then we got another foul call on a slide tackle against Freddy in the box for a PK.”