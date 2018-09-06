ELKO – As the Elko football team hits the road for the second time in three weeks, there are a couple facts worth noting and a number of questions remain unanswered.
Fact: Although the sample size is small, the Division 3A North currently – as far as records are concerned – has a distinct top, middle and bottom.
Three teams remain unbeaten: Fallon, Truckee and Elko all posting 2-0 records in league play.
The same number of programs are winless in league games: South Tahoe, Fernley and Dayton searching for their first Ws at 0-2.
In the middle is a logjam of four teams currently fighting for three postseason spots: Spring Creek, North Valleys, Sparks and Lowry each with one win and one loss.
How much can change over the course of the season or, for that matter, how many things can change within a week?
Answer: Potentially all of it.
The Indians will look to improve to 3-0 on Friday, in North Valleys.
Questions?
How will the Panthers fare in the 3A North after dropping down from the 4A?
Example: North Valleys appeared to be in solid position after a 50-14 victory over Dayton in Week 1, only to turn around and give up 66 points on its home field to Truckee in Week 2.
What will the season hold for the Indians?
Another unknown, as both of Elko’s wins have come from clubs who have taken serious beatings in four-combined outings.
“I think North Valleys is experienced. They return a lot of players from last season. I think they’re a lot better than they showed last week,” said Elko coach Luke Sellers. “Truckee is really good, and I think they just shocked and awed them. Truckee hit them in the mouth early and it was like North Valleys never recovered and couldn’t answer the bell.”
Sellers said the Panthers are big.
“They’re huge. They have 30 to 35 kids, but I think their kids look a lot bigger than their roster shows,” he said. “Their quarterback stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 185, and he can run like the wind.”
With one game’s worth of stats recorded to MaxPreps, senior quarterback Kyle Claiborne rushed for 135 yards on nine carries and scored three touchdowns, passing 9-for-24 for 214 yards and three more TDs.
“We have to be very disciplined on defense, almost like special teams – we have to stay in our lanes against him,” Sellers said. “If you crash to the football too hard, he can read the cutback lanes and outrun everybody if nobody is on the backside.”
On the outside, senior receiver Julien Weaver turned two of his three catches into touchdowns, racking up 113 yards.
Michael Prickett caught three balls for 46 yards with one score, and junior Kellen Franklin took his lone snag for a 62-yard strike to pay dirt.
“I think they have seven returners on offense and it looks about the same on defense,” Sellers said. “If there’s something they might have that we don’t at some positions is more depth. We have to play well and we have to stay healthy. They have athletes.”
Defensively, Elko must be aware of senior Tristen Salzmann-Baun, who recorded eight tackles (seven solo) with two sacks in one game recorded to MaxPreps.
Senior middle linebacker Seth Wilson also tallied eight tackles in the game.
At cornerback, senior Godwin Igbekoyi intercepted a pass for the Panthers.
How will the Indians come away from playing on the road against a former 4A program?
Will Elko continue their perfect start to the season, or will North Valleys bounce back from a 66-13 whipping and defend its home turf?
The answers to some of the lingering questions of the unfolding season will be answered at 7 p.m. Friday, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.
*Game of the Week
As a side note, at least one of the three remaining unbeatens will have a loss after Week 3.
The landscape of the 3A North title race will be accelerated full-throttle, as the Fallon Greenwave travel and face off with the Wolverines, kickoff set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, in Truckee, California.
