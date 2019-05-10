ELKO – Following Thursday’s tough 11-9 loss to defending state champion Truckee, the Elko baseball team lived to play another game – beating North Valleys 12-7 on Friday.
The Indians started the game slowly, the Panthers going gangbusters in the first-two frames.
Senior Bradley Cappini led off the top of the first with a base knock to third and stole second, scoring on the second at-bat – junior Amann Bassi dropping a single to left for a 1-0 lead.
Junior Dylan Hyde also went to left for a base knock before Elko could record an out, the Indians putting two away with consecutive fly balls to senior Cooper Jones in center field.
With two gone, junior Kobe Grassi opened a three-run lead with a two-RBI single on the ground between third and short – crossing Bassi and Hyde.
For the Indians, seniors Brycen Kelly and Kaleb Martinez strung together consecutive two-out singles – stranded with a fly out to center.
Junior Noah Higashi led off the top of the second with a base knock that dropped in center field, Elko recording consecutive outs with a sacrifice bunt to Kelly on the mound for a 1-3 job and a groundout to second base.
With two away, the Panthers came up with another clutch hit.
Bassi went for a base knock to left, scoring Higashi for a 4-0 advantage.
Elko’s deficit remained at four, stranding to runners in the home half – junior Colby Tiner walking and senior Christian Quintana wearing a pitch – each let on with a fly out to right field.
Senior Jace Miller led off with a double down the line in left field in the top of the third, but Elko stiffened – Kelly firing a punchout, senior Austyn Marin fielding a 6-3 groundout and sophomore Lincoln Ratliff ending the frame with a 5-3 groundball.
In the bottom of the third, new ballgame.
Jones beat out a throw on a bunt for a leadoff single, advancing to second on an error and stealing third.
He scored on a single by senior Kohl McIntosh to right field, runners placed on second and third with a double by Kelly to left.
Another error at first loaded the bases with no outs, and Ratliff came up with a big-time, bases-clearing triple to left field – sliding around a tag attempt at third – tying the game 4-4.
Junior Rolando Acosta and Tiner were each hit by pitches, but North Valleys recorded the first out with a throw from third to home for the force.
Marin hit a ball back to the pitcher and reached first, driving Acosta for a 5-4 lead.
Jones came back through lineup and tagged a clutch two-run single to the left side for a 7-4 lead.
The Panthers limited the damage with a pickoff at second base and a looking strikeout.
North Valleys’ chances of a comeback were lessened with a one-two-three inning in the top of the fourth.
In the top of the fifth, the Panthers placed two runners on – Hyde going for a one-out single and senior Clay Parry adding a two-out base knock – the frame closing with a fly out to Tiner at second base.
Elko essentially put the game on ice with a four-run frame in the bottom half of the fifth.
Tiner led off with a single to left field, and Marin was hit by a pitch one away.
Jones loaded with bases with a bunt single, and Tiner used a ball to the backstop for an 8-4 lead – the advantage swelling to 9-4 on a base knock up the middle by McIntosh and crossing Marin.
Jones opened a 10-4 lead on a wild pitch, and Martinez drove in McIntosh with a sac fly to left.
Ratliff and Acosta loaded the bases with back-to-back free passes, but a fly out to left ended the frame.
North Valleys went down in order in the top of the sixth, and Elko added an insurance run in the home half – Marin crossing on a fly ball by McIntosh to left with two outs.
The Panthers challenged in the top of the seventh.
Cappini was hit by a pitch and stole second base, scoring on a double to left field by Bassi.
Hyde followed with a base knock, Miller was hit by a pitch and Parry added a two-run knock that fell behind first base.
Elko recorded an out at second base on the play, but Grassi tallied an RBI groundout that sent it Hyde – the lead trimmed to five.
Ratliff closed the door with a 5-3 groundout, Elko staving off elimination with a 12-7 win – eliminating North Valleys from the tournament.
Up Next
The Indians will play another win-or-go-home contest against South Tahoe at 4:30 p.m. Friday, at Upper Kump Field.
Elko beat the Vikings 7-5 in the first contest of the 3A North regional tournament on Thursday.
