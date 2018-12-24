ELKO – One question that begged to be answered following the Elko boys basketball team’s 98-92 double-overtime victory Friday over Fallon was, how much gas would the Indians have left in the tank when undefeated Lowry (3-0 in league) rolled into Centennial Gymnasium.
Answer: maybe not a full tank but more than enough to get where Elko wanted to go.
The Indians improved to 4-0 in the Division 3A North with a 54-37 victory Saturday over the Buckaroos, giving Lowry its first loss in league play and dropping the Bucks to 3-1.
The Indians were outstanding defensively, holding Lowry to single digits in each of the first-three quarters.
In the first period, freshman Michael Klekas continued his white-hot performance from Friday night – scoring nine of Elko’s 12 points in the frame and knocking down a triple.
Elko’s other score in the first came from a three by senior Joe Simpkins.
Lowry was limited to three field goals in the first, coming on two 3s by senior Brendan Domire and a deuce by senior Dorsey Naveran.
Scoring became more balanced for the Indians in the second quarter, five players putting the ball in the bucket.
Senior Alex Klekas and Michael Klekas each scored four points in the period, and senior Michael Iguban nailed a three – the Indians dropping their frame best of 17 points.
The Buckaroos struggled offensively in the early going, scoring eight points in the first quarter and six in the second – senior Scottie Smith sinking a two and junior Michael Casalez draining a pair of free throws Lowry to close the half.
At the break, Elko led by 15 at 29-14.
Lowry’s offensive efficiency actually dipped in the third quarter – posting its frame low of five points – and the Indians turned in another double-digit effort with 11 points.
In the frame, senior Ronin Rowley scored four points – Alex Klekas nailing a three.
The entire Lowry offense in the third quarter came on Domire’s third three and a two-pointer by junior Preston Snow.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Indians extended to a 40-19 advantage.
The Buckaroos experienced their most success in the fourth, Elko going to its bench with the game well at-hand.
Lowry tallied a game-best 18 points in the final-eight minutes, the Indians scoring 14 points down the stretch.
Junior Derek Espinoza heated up for the Bucks late, finishing with eight points in the final period – sinking two 3s.
After being held to a goose egg for the first-three periods, leading scorer Kobe Stoker tallied two field goals and a free throw in the fourth.
Sophomore JJ Backus hit a triple and junior Klay Garner netted a deuce in Lowry’s strong finish.
Rowley six points in the fourth for the Indians, Michael Klekas adding four to his total.
Elko rolled to a 54-37 victory, the Indians improving to 4-0 in the Division 3A North – Lowry falling for the first time in league play (3-1).
Michael Klekas finished with a game-high 19 points for the Indians, Rowley joining him in double digits with 12 points – scoring 10 of his 12 after halftime.
Alex Klekas neared double figures with nine points for Elko.
For Lowry, no players scored in double digits.
Domire led the way with nine points, all coming on three 3s.
Espinoza booked all eight of his points in the fourth quarter, Stoker tallying each of his five points in the final frame.
Backus closed with four points for the Bucks.
Stoker entered the game with a scoring average of 13.3 points, Naveran posting nine points per game – Elko limiting Lowry’s leading scorers to a combined-seven points.
Up Next
The Indians’ next game will be another league contest, Elko kicking off the New Year with a 7:30 p.m. tip on Jan. 4 at North Valleys (0-3 in league), in Reno, following with a 2:30 p.m. contest versus the Wolverines (0-2 in 3A North) on Jan. 5 in Truckee, California.
