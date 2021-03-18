WATCH NOW: Indians remain undefeated after 3-1 win in Dayton

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ventura received the ball with the defense on his back and passed to Carlos — who had two defenders in front of him — moving to his right to create room and creating a shot.

The ball crossed to the lower-left side of the frame for a two-goal lead.

Elko overcome an early 1-0 deficit — allowing just its second score of the year and the first that didn’t come from a penalty kick — and finished the contest with three-unanswered goals for a 3-1 victory.

“We had possession of the ball most of the game, but we were not expecting a game like this,” Lujan said. “Their midfield was well organized, had a good movement of the ball and — with Nico Avila out with an injury — we had to make some adjustments to compensate.”

With the win, the Indians improved to 5-0 on the year — finishing out the first half of their schedule.

Up Next

The Indians (5-0) will begin their second half of their season — playing league opponents for the second matchups — starting with the Greenwave (1-3 as of Thursday) at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, in Fallon.

In the first meeting, Elko won its season opener in mercy-rule fashion with an 8-0 shutout win on March 5, at Adobe Middle School.