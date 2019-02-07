ELKO – The last time the Elko boys basketball team played a game at Centennial Gymnasium, the government was still shut down and fuel was more expensive.
On Jan. 8, the Indians rolled to a 58-34 victory over Spring Creek – the game serving as Elko’s last contest at home – Elko since enduring a 10-game road trip, going 9-1 with a 7-0 record in league play.
The home-and-away came full circle on Tuesday night, the Indians falling behind early against Spring Creek and trailing 19-11 in the first quarter before making a 60-34 run to close the game for a 71-53 victory.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Elko (18-2 overall, 14-0 in league) will host North Valleys (9-14 overall, 4-10 in league).
The Panthers have gone downhill in recent weeks.
Since starting the Division 3A North with a 4-5 mark, North Valleys has lost its last-five contests.
In the first matchup with the Indians, North Valleys put up a good fight early and late, Elko dominating the middle portions of the contest – including a 22-5 advantage in the second quarter – the Panthers falling 66-50 on Jan. 4, in Reno.
Elko finished with four players in double digits in the first meeting, led by 19 points from freshman Michael Klekas and 18 by senior Alex Klekas.
Michael Klekas grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, made three steals and dished two assists.
Alex Klekas led the defensive effort with five steals, tied for the team high with four assists and pulled down four boards.
Sophomore Sean Klekas and senior Ronin Rowley each scored 10 points in the first matchup.
Sean Klekas tied for the team high with four assists and knocked down a team-best two 3s.
Rowley reeled in five rebounds, made two assists, a steal and blocked a shot.
Junior guard EJ Alvarez buried one of Elko’s five triples in the first meeting with the Panthers, the Indians’ offense capped by two-points each from junior Garrett McKinney, sophomore Dillan Burden and senior Joe Simpkins.
North Valleys, which has only recorded eight games to MaxPreps, was led in scoring by senior Clay Parry at 17.8 points per contest.
He also averaged 6.9 rebounds.
In the middle, senior Kyle Claiborne was posting marks of 10.4 points, a team-high 8.4 boards and team-best 1.3 blocks per outing.
Senior Bradley Cappini scores 7.8 points per game and snags 2.9 rebounds, junior Michael James puts in 5.3 points and leads the defense with 1.3 steals, and senior JP Santiago serves as the Panthers’ fifth and final scorer who averages more than five points per game with 5.3.
Senior Julian Weaver scores 4.6 points, hauls in three rebounds and dishes a team-best 2.6 assists.
For Elko, Michael Klekas paces the Indians in both putting the ball in the hole and grabbing shots that don’t find the bottom of the net – scoring 17.1 points and ripping down 9.1 rebounds per game.
Alex Klekas scores 14.8 points per game – freshly removed from his game-high 19 points Tuesday in Spring Creek – snags a team-high 2.3 takeaways, grabs 6.4 boards and dishes 3.3 assists.
Like Michael Klekas, Rowley has also flirted with a double-double average with 12.8 points and eight rebounds.
Sean Klekas is scoring right at double figures with 10 points per game, leading the Indians with 4.3 assists.
The Indians are back in the No. 1 position in the Division 3A state rankings, Elko’s 69-52 win on Feb. 1 on the road at then-No. 1 Fallon paving the way for the top spot.
In the contest, the Indians dominated the backboards – outrebounding the Greenwave 36-19 – Elko limiting Fallon to 19 points in the second half, closing the game on a 54-31 run after trailing 21-15 at the end of the first quarter.
Elko’s first home game in more than a month will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium, the Indians hosting the North Valleys Panthers.
Versus Truckee
Following 10 straight road games, the Indians will close the league schedule with four-consecutive home contests – the second coming against Truckee (6-13 overall, 1-13 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Elko won the first meeting 68-53 on Jan. 5, in Truckee, California.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.