ELKO – Following a one-sided loss in Saturday’s finale against South Tahoe, the Elko baseball team got back on track Monday.
In a make-up of Elko’s originally-planned home opener, the Indians righted some wrongs and pulled out a 6-2 victory versus North Valleys.
Elko found a great start from senior pitcher Kaleb Martinez, who struck out the first batter he faced.
Following a single by Amann Bassi, the Indians cut him down at third base as sophomore Lincoln Ratliff received the throw with ample time to apply the tag.
Despite a walk, Elko closed the top half of the first with a groundout to Ratliff and a great catch and tag at first by senior Brycen Kelly.
Elko led off the bottom half with a double to right field by senior Cooper Jones, who advanced to second on a groundout and stole third base.
A throwing error on the play allowed him to dash home for the first run.
Jace Miller led off the top of the second with a base knock to third, but the Indians turned a 6-4-3 double play to get rid of the runner – senior shortstop Austyn Marin firing to junior second baseman Colby Tiner and quickly firing to Kelly at first.
Martinez ended the frame with his second punchout.
Elko created offense with two outs in the bottom half, beginning with a double to the gap in right-center field by Ratliff.
He scored on a single by Marin for a 2-0 lead, and senior Christian Quintana continued the momentum with an infield single to short.
Marin took third base on an error by the shortstop, and Elko went with a double steal – Quintana sneaking around a tag at second base as Marin darted home.
Following a leadoff single by Ashton Olson in the top of the third, the Panthers were retired in order – Martinez tossing his third K, Ratliff turning to Tiner for a fielder’s choice at second base and throwing to Kelly at first for the third out.
Elko only managed one baserunner in the bottom half, Tiner reaching on an error at shortstop.
Jones fielded a fly ball in center for the first out in the top of the fourth, but Clay Perry drew a walk – Martinez limiting the miscue with a strikeout and a fly out to Quintana in left field.
An error at first base put Elko’s leadoff batter, senior Carter Alvarado, on base in the bottom half of the fourth.
Ratliff advanced Alvarado to second with a single up the middle, and Marin laid down a beauty of a bunt – driving in Alvarado – the Panthers gunning down Ratliff at the plate after a poor throw on the initial play.
Elko took a 5-0 lead as Quintana drove in Marin from third base, flying a single to right field.
Elko’s defense sat down North Valleys one-two-three in the top of the fifth.
Quintana fielded a fly ball in left field, Martinez fanned the second hitter and the third went down with a groundout to Marin – who made a play across his body to his left and fired to first.
Martinez was hit by a pitch in the leadoff spot in the bottom half, but the next-three batters flew out.
The Panthers plated their first run of the game in the top of the sixth.
Bradley Cappini pushed a single on the ground through the right side, took second base on an error at first and advanced to third on a balk – scoring on a sacrifice fly by Parry.
Noah Higashi dropped a bloop single down the line in shallow-left field, but Jones caught a fly ball in center field for the third out.
Quintana drew a two-out free pass in the bottom of the sixth and scored Elko’s final run on an RBI double by Jones to right field.
As Martinez went to the dugout, the Panthers made things somewhat interesting in the top of the seventh.
Kobe Grassi doubled on the ground to left field, runners placed on the corners as Harrison Hinkle also sent a grounder down the third-base line.
Senior Kohl McIntosh caught a fly ball and quickly got the ball in – holding the runners – but Grassi rolled home on a passed ball for the Panthers’ final run.
Cappini flew out in the infield to Alvarado, and Jones ended the contest with a catch in center field.
Elko opened the three-game series with a 6-2 victory.
In his first start of the season, Martinez allowed one run on five hits over six innings – striking out five batters and walking two.
“Kaleb pitched well today. He had a sore arm in the preseason, so it was good to see him throw well,” said Elko coach Shane Gilligan. “If he wouldn’t have had the sore arm, I would have let him finish the game.”
Alvarado closed the game and allowed one-unearned run on two hits with a walk.
Marin led the Indians with two RBIs and two runs scored, hitting 2-for-3.
Quintana went 2-for-2, driving in a run and scoring one of his own.
Each of Jones’ two hits (2-for-4) went for doubles, driving in a run and scoring another.
Ratliff batted 2-for-3 with a double and scored a run.
Elko’s other run was scored by Alvarado.
NORTH VALLEYS – 000 001 1 – 274
ELKO – 120 201 X – 682
Up Next
The Indians will close the three-game series with a doubleheader at 10 a.m. and noon Tuesday, at Upper Kump Field.
