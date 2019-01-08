ELKO – The Elko boys basketball team used a 28-8 advantage in the third quarter Tuesday night to remain unbeaten in league play and rolled past the Spring Creek Spartans by a final score of 58-34.
The Indians quickly grabbed a 2-0 lead, senior Ronin Rowley tipping in a put-back.
Senior Alex Klekas gave Elko a 4-0 lead with a scoop shot after absorbing contact on a drive down the right side.
Junior Mitch Owsley cut the deficit in half with a strong drive down the left side of the lane, but freshman Michael Klekas snagged an offensive board for a finish on the right baseline.
The Indian extended to an 8-2 lead on a steal and take by Alex Klekas, Elko going up eight at 10-2 on a pass to the post with English to Rowley – who spun baseline and dropped a reverse – forcing a Spring Creek timeout with 2:31 remaining in the frame.
From the reset, freshman Garrison Bylund scored on the left block from a pass by junior Zach Woster, answered with a deuce by Elko sophomore Sean Klekas.
Following a turnover by the Spartans, Michael Klekas took flight and poked home a dunk for a 10-point cushion.
At the buzzer, sophomore Grant Brorby made it rain – splashing a wet ball from deep – pulling the Spartans to within seven at 14-7.
The second quarter began as the first ended, with a Spring Creek three – junior Weston Pritchard nailing the triple.
Rowley scored inside for the Indians, followed by a deuce from Alex Klekas with an offensive board.
Bylund notched a bucket for the Spartans, but the Indians pushed the pace – senior Joe Simpkins finding Rowley for his eighth point of the game.
Junior Reed Westwood got his defender in the air with a pump fake and was fouled, connecting twice from the stripe.
Michael Klekas pushed the lead eight with a jump hook, and the Indians went up 10 on a steal and assist by Sean Klekas to Alex Klekas.
The Indians ran the floor and got behind the Spartans once more, Michael Klekas working for a bucket ahead of the pack.
Spring Creek took a timeout with 34 seconds on the clock, trailing by 12 at 26-14, which was the score at halftime.
Sean Klekas lit up the net to start the third quarter, sinking two 3s, one from the right side and one from straightaway center.
Westwood scored for the Spartans on a runner across the lane, but the Indians dead-eyes another deep ball – Alex Klekas’ three opening a 35-17 lead.
He scored the next time the Indians touched the rock and pushed the lead to 20.
Woster dribbled left and hit a pull-up jumper for Spring Creek, but Rowley worked into short-range position on the right block and was fouled – hitting both shots.
Woster kept his shooting hand hot, drilling a three from the left wing.
The Spartans had a chance to score points on the break, but Sean Klekas posted up on the right block and drew a charge.
Alex Klekas drove left and kicked back to Michael Klekas, his three giving Elko its fourth of the period and a 42-21 advantage.
Westwood went to the line and banged down a pair for the Spartans, but Elko ran a lob play from underneath the baseline – Sean Klekas setting up Rowley for a gorgeous finish.
Michael Klekas added a long two, the lead growing to 23 at 46-23.
From underneath their own hoop, Woster worked free and smoked a triple from the left corner.
Wise beyond his years and hungry, Michael Klekas pulled down an offensive board and dropped a put-back.
Alex Klekas made consecutive steals at midcourt for Elko, racing the distance for a layup and drawing a foul.
His free throws pushed the advantage to 26.
Moving away from the ball, he took a pass from junior EJ Alvarez and worked the baseline for a runner and the foul.
After three, Elko led by 28 at 54-26.
The Indians went up 30 on the first possession of the fourth on a bucket by Rowley.
Bylund was fouled on the left block and drained a pair of freebies.
He continued to crash the glass, grabbing a rebound and drawing a foul before hitting a free throw.
Pritchard nailed his second three of the game and cut the lead to 24 at 56-32.
Elko’s offense went minutes without scoring, stemming from poor passes and missed shots.
The drought was stopped by a running left-hander by Alvarez off the window, and the Indians beat Spring Creek 58-34.
Alex Klekas led all scorers with 17 points, Michael Klekas finishing with 15 and Ronin giving Elko its third player in double figures.
Woster led the Spartans with 11 points – hitting three 3s – Pritchard dropping eight points apiece, Bylund adding seven points and Westwood finishing with six for Spring Creek.
Sean Klekas hit two 3s for the Indians in the third and finished with eight points.
The Indians improved to 7-0 in the Division 3A North, the Spartans falling to 2-5 in league play.
