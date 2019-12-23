Indians roll to 7-0, 4-0 in 3A North play

ELKO — On Saturday, the Elko boys basketball team had no trouble with Fernley — the Indians turning the contest into a running-clock, 73-29 victory — remaining unbeaten on the season at 7-0, improving to 4-0 in the 3A North.
The Vaqueros took a 3-0 lead, scoring their first points on a technical free throw by sophomore Carson Kingston from a pregame dunk by the Indians and a deuce by senior Drew Miller — who slipped to the bucket on a screen.
Elko found its first points on a three by sophomore Michael Klekas from an assist by junior Jake Zeller.
The Indians took the lead on a dish by Klekas to senior Michael Shurtz, Fernley tying the ballgame with a bunny by junior Dante Ceresola on a rifle pass from Miller.
Klekas’ second triple opened an 8-5 lead, and the Indians would never trail again — junior Calvin Burden adding a pair of freebies.
Sophomore Dawson Dumas pulled the trigger and splashed a three off the bounce, immediately adding his second bomb on a dish from Zeller, maintaining his red-hot stroke with his third straight three from a dime by Klekas.
From an inbound pass, Dumas set up Klekas for a deuce — the Indians capping the quarter on a 16-0 run for a 21-5 lead.
Consecutive buckets by Ceresola for Fernley were spaced by a free throw for Elko by senior EJ Alvarez, junior Brig Johnson adding a pair at the line for the Indians.
Junior Anthony Thompson knocked down a triple for the Vaqueros, Zeller matching the point total with an old-fashioned three on the break for an And-1 plus the free throw.
Sophomore Isaiah Dahl scored with a dribble drive and then buried two from the stripe, Fernley going 1-for-2 at the line twice by Miller and senior Trevor Hargett.
Klekas opened a 35-13 advantage with a two-pointer, Kingston notching his first field goal from distance on the other end.
From a steal, Klekas finished at the rim — closing the half with a gorgeous put-back tip just before the buzzer from a missed three.
At the break, the Indians led by 22 at 39-17.
Dumas began the third quarter with his fourth three of the ballgame, Miller connecting twice at the line and Ceresola draining two from the stripe as well for the Vaqueros.
Elko forced a turnover, and Zeller brought the fans to their feet ahead of the pack — throwing down an emphatic power jam from the left side.
Kingston buried a jumper for Fernley, but Klekas went to the line and dropped both attempts.
Johnson scored from the right side on a pretty dish from Dumas, and Klekas scored five straight on a bank shot and a three ball — Johnson notching a 55-23 lead with a hook shot.
Zeller drilled two in a row from the line, and Klekas buried a fall-away jumper from the left side — opening a running clock with two minutes remaining with the score at 58-23 — Dahl scoring along the baseline from a pass by Klekas.
The final field goal of the third quarter went to Fernley junior Tucker Hall.
After three, the Indians led by 35 at 60-25.
Dahl followed a miss for a put-back to open the fourth, Klekas sticking a long two — matched by a long deuce from Kingston.
Dumas nailed his fifth and final three, Klekas going to coast-to-coast for an underhanded flip.
Alvarez grabbed a loose ball and finished, and he assisted junior Dillan Burden for a gimme on the left block.
In the closing seconds, Fernley junior Jonah Turner sank two free throws for the Vaqueros but the Indians rolled to a 73-29 victory.
Klekas paced all scorers with 27 points — burying three 3s — all of Dumas’ 15 points coming by way of five triples.
Johnson and Dahl each finished with eight points, Zeller following with six points — Alvarez finishing with three.
The Indians’ offense was capped by two points apiece from Calvin Burden, Dillan Burden and Shurtz.
Ceresola and Kingston each scored eight points to lead Fernley, Miller followed with five and Thompson notched three.
Hall and Turner posted two points apiece, the roster finished with a free throw by Hargett.
FERNLEY — 5 — 12 — 8 — 4 — 29 Total
ELKO — 21 — 18 — 21 — 11 — 73 Total
Versus Sparks
The Indians tipped off their league home slate with a commanding victory Friday over Sparks by a final score of 81-24.
Elko ripped open the rout early, scoring 33 points in the first quarter and limiting the Railroaders to a single deuce.
The Indians allowed seven points in the second but hung up 14 more of their own for a 47-9 lead at the break.
From the locker room, Elko outscored Sparks 19-10 in the third quarter — the Indians playing their bench the majority of the second half.
Down the stretch, Elko tripled Sparks by a tally of 15-5 in the fourth quarter for an 81-24 victory.
Elko’s attack was balanced, finishing with five players in double digits.
Klekas booked a game-high 16 points with three 3s, Dumas and Alvarez notching 13 apiece — Dumas nailing a pair of triples.
Dahl also buried two 3s on his way to 10 points, senior CJ Marma capping the double-digit scorers with 10 points of his own.
Zeller added six points, senior Garrett McKinney finished with five and Johnson chipped in four.
Senior Zach Hull made a pair of free throws and Calvin Burden posted a deuce.
Senior Joseph Alvarez led the Railroaders with nine points — all coming on three 3s — and junior Trezelle Patterson followed with eight points.
The Railroaders’ offense was finished by four points from sophomore Cyrus Lewis and a triple by freshman Orande Todd.
SPARKS — 2 — 7 — 10 — 5 — 24 Total
ELKO — 33 — 14 — 19 — 15 — 81 Total
Up Next
The Indians will open a four-game stint at the Eagle Holiday Shootout, facing Granger (West Valley City, Utah) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at Juan Diego High School, in Draper, Utah.
Elko will then take on Bear River (Garland, Utah) at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, playing Star Valley (Afton, Wyoming) at 6:15 p.m. Monday and Grace (Idaho) at 9 a.m. Tuesday.