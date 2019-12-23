Indians roll to 7-0, 4-0 in 3A North play

From an inbound pass, Dumas set up Klekas for a deuce — the Indians capping the quarter on a 16-0 run for a 21-5 lead.

Consecutive buckets by Ceresola for Fernley were spaced by a free throw for Elko by senior EJ Alvarez, junior Brig Johnson adding a pair at the line for the Indians.

Junior Anthony Thompson knocked down a triple for the Vaqueros, Zeller matching the point total with an old-fashioned three on the break for an And-1 plus the free throw.

Sophomore Isaiah Dahl scored with a dribble drive and then buried two from the stripe, Fernley going 1-for-2 at the line twice by Miller and senior Trevor Hargett.

Klekas opened a 35-13 advantage with a two-pointer, Kingston notching his first field goal from distance on the other end.

From a steal, Klekas finished at the rim — closing the half with a gorgeous put-back tip just before the buzzer from a missed three.

At the break, the Indians led by 22 at 39-17.

Dumas began the third quarter with his fourth three of the ballgame, Miller connecting twice at the line and Ceresola draining two from the stripe as well for the Vaqueros.