Indians rout Vaqueros by 42 points — Host Spring Creek at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

ELKO — The Elko boys basketball team, after a close contest for three quarters Friday night against Dayton, jumped all over Fernley from the onset Saturday — now returning home for its first game against Spring Creek in nearly two calendar years.

The Indians and Spartans will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Following a 51-29 victory Friday over the Dust Devils — a game that was separated by just one points with a couple minutes remaining in the third — the Indians blast Fernley by a final score of 57-15.

Versus Fernley

After a slow start against Dayton, Elko came out hot Saturday, in Fernley, blitzing the Vaqueros 244 in the first quarter and opening a 34-6 lead by halftime.

The game turned into a running clock early in the third quarter with the tally at 41-6.

The Indians outscored Fernley 13-5 in the third and 7-4 in the fourth, breezing to a 57-15 victory — breaking out offensively and shutting down all options on defense.

Senior Michael Klekas led all scorers with 16 points, neared a double-double with a game-high nine rebounds and dished a game-best six assists.

He was joined in double digits by 14 points from senior Trae Still, who hit both of his two 3s.

Still finished with four rebounds, two rebounds and two takeaways.

Seniors Dawson Dumas and Isaiah Dahl each closed with seven points.

Dumas paced the defensive charge with a game-high four steals and dished three assists, and Dahl made two assists and blocked a shot.

Senior Andoni Fesenmaier was efficient with six points and eight rebounds, going a perfect 3-for-3 from the floor.

Senior Jared Tinkorang added five points, and the offense was closed with a deuce by junior Ayden Whiting.

ELKO — 24 — 13 — 13 — 7 — 57 Total

FERNLEY — 4 — 2 — 5 — 4 — 15 Total

Versus Dayton

On Friday, it took the Indians a long time to break away.

Elko outscored Dayton 11-10 in the first quarter and 12-8 in the second, leading by just five with the score at 23-18 by halftime.

The Dust Devils sliced the deficit to just one in the third quarter with the score at 23-22, but the Indians came to life and finished the game on a 28-7 streak — pulling away for a 51-29 victory.

Klekas dropped a game-high 20 points and added 11 rebounds for a double-double, pacing Elko with five steals, three assists and a swat.

Dahl reached double figures with 10 points — sticking a pair of 3s — and grabbed two boards.

Fesenmaier neared double digits with eight points and approached a double-double of his own with nine rebounds, two steals and a dime.

Dumas scored five points, tied Klekas for the team high with five takeaways, snagged two rebounds and dropped an assist.

Senior Kason Lesbo and Still each added three points and two boards.

Whiting rounded off the scoring with two points and made a steal.

ELKO — 11 — 12 — 13 — 15 — 51 Total

DAYTON — 10 — 8 — 9 — 2 — 29 Total

Up Next

The Indians (11-2, 2-0 in league) will host the Spartans (2-10, 0-2 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Centennial Gymnasium, the first meeting between the squads since a 61-36 victory for Elko back on February 11, 2020.

