Indians run away from Dust Devils

ELKO — Following the Elko basketball team’s Friday night scare — a 65-58 victory over South Tahoe — the Indians ran away from Dayton on Saturday.

Elko outscored the Dust Devils 37-23 in the second half and extended to a 64-39 win.

In the first quarter, the Indians — actually sophomore Isaiah Dahl — outscored Dayton 19-10.

Dahl was on fire, booking 19 of his game-high 25 points in the opening frame — shooting a blistering 10-for-12 from the field for the contest — railing four 3s, sticking another that was ruled a two.

He also added three rebounds and an assist.

Sophomore Michael Klekas finished with 19 points, a team-high eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and a swat.

Elko’s third double-digit scorer came in the form of senior point guard EJ Alvarez, who scored 14 points and nailed two triples, adding two rebounds and a steal.

Junior Calvin Burden collected four rebounds, tied Klekas for the team high with three assists, scored two points and notched a takeaway.

Junior Jake Zeller also scored two points and grabbed three rebounds.