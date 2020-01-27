Indians run away from Dust Devils

ELKO — Following the Elko basketball team’s Friday night scare — a 65-58 victory over South Tahoe — the Indians ran away from Dayton on Saturday.
Elko outscored the Dust Devils 37-23 in the second half and extended to a 64-39 win.
In the first quarter, the Indians — actually sophomore Isaiah Dahl — outscored Dayton 19-10.
Dahl was on fire, booking 19 of his game-high 25 points in the opening frame — shooting a blistering 10-for-12 from the field for the contest — railing four 3s, sticking another that was ruled a two.
He also added three rebounds and an assist.
Sophomore Michael Klekas finished with 19 points, a team-high eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and a swat.
Elko’s third double-digit scorer came in the form of senior point guard EJ Alvarez, who scored 14 points and nailed two triples, adding two rebounds and a steal.
Junior Calvin Burden collected four rebounds, tied Klekas for the team high with three assists, scored two points and notched a takeaway.
Junior Jake Zeller also scored two points and grabbed three rebounds.
The offense was finished by a free throw each from seniors Zach Hull and CJ Marma.
Without scoring, junior Brig Johnson did work on the glass with six boards — senior Max Shurtz adding two rebounds and a steal, senior Garrett McKinney notching two rebounds as well.
DAYTON — 10 — 6 — 10 — 13 — 39 Total
ELKO — 19 — 8 — 25 — 12 — 64 Total
Up Next
The Indians (17-2 overall, 11-0 in league) will look to remain unbeaten in the 3A North on their upcoming road trip, facing the Railroaders (2-16 overall, 1-11 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Sparks.
Elko will close the trip with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tip against Fernley (7-9 overall, 6-6 in league).