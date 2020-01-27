You are the owner of this article.
Indians run away from Dust Devils
Isaiah Dahl

Elko's Isaiah Dahl (23) shoots a three over South Tahoe's Cameron Lehmann on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Centennial Gymnasium. On Saturday, Jan. 25, Dahl booked 19 of his game-high 25 points in the first quarter and buried four 3s against Dayton in the Indians' 64-39 victory over the Dust Devils. 

ELKO — Following the Elko basketball team’s Friday night scare — a 65-58 victory over South Tahoe — the Indians ran away from Dayton on Saturday.

Elko outscored the Dust Devils 37-23 in the second half and extended to a 64-39 win.

In the first quarter, the Indians — actually sophomore Isaiah Dahl — outscored Dayton 19-10.

Dahl was on fire, booking 19 of his game-high 25 points in the opening frame — shooting a blistering 10-for-12 from the field for the contest — railing four 3s, sticking another that was ruled a two.

He also added three rebounds and an assist.

Sophomore Michael Klekas finished with 19 points, a team-high eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and a swat.

Elko’s third double-digit scorer came in the form of senior point guard EJ Alvarez, who scored 14 points and nailed two triples, adding two rebounds and a steal.

Junior Calvin Burden collected four rebounds, tied Klekas for the team high with three assists, scored two points and notched a takeaway.

Junior Jake Zeller also scored two points and grabbed three rebounds.

The offense was finished by a free throw each from seniors Zach Hull and CJ Marma.

Without scoring, junior Brig Johnson did work on the glass with six boards — senior Max Shurtz adding two rebounds and a steal, senior Garrett McKinney notching two rebounds as well.

DAYTON — 10 — 6 — 10 — 13 — 39 Total

ELKO — 19 — 8 — 25 — 12 — 64 Total

Up Next

The Indians (17-2 overall, 11-0 in league) will look to remain unbeaten in the 3A North on their upcoming road trip, facing the Railroaders (2-16 overall, 1-11 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Sparks.

Elko will close the trip with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tip against Fernley (7-9 overall, 6-6 in league).

