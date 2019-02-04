FERNLEY – When the points were tabulated after the Division 3A North regional wrestling tournament, only one exceeded the total set by the Elko Indians.
Elko took second place and was named the runner-up for the regional championship, scoring 179.5 points.
The Indians trailed four-time defending regional champ Spring Creek’s impressive mark of 310 by 130.5 points, but Elko hung on and fended off Lowry for second place.
The Buckaroos notched 165 points and ranked third, trailing the Indians by 14.5 points.
In total, Elko qualified nine wrestlers for the 3A state tournament and crowned two regional champions.
Regional champions
Sophomore Zeth Kinterknecht went unbeaten with a 2-0 mark and two pins in the 113-pound division.
He advanced to the championship round with a fall win at the 5:23 mark over Fernley’s Morgan Zolyniak and claimed the title with a pin in 1:22 versus Spring Creek’s Aiden Painter.
In the 182-pound class, senior Carl Hansen also received a bye in the first round and closed with a 2-0 record – winning each of his matches by major decision.
Hansen took down Spring Creek’s Cody Jenkins 12-1 in the semifinal round and rolled to an 11-0 shutout victory over Lowry’s Anthony Peterson in the championship.
Regional runners-up
Freshman Elliot Leaman took second place in the 106-pound division, winning each of his first-two matches by fall.
Leaman pinned Fernley’s Brody Garrett in 1:04 during the semifinal round but was pinned by Spring Creek’s Chase Milligan in 16 seconds in the title match.
Sophomore Darin Legrand also went to the championship round without a loss, closing with a 1-1 record with a pin.
Legrand defeated Spring Creek’s Hunter Hood by fall at the 1:45 mark in the semifinal round, following with a loss by fall in 3:28 versus Fernley’s Setriano Pirrodi in the championship.
Sophomore Ernie Gregory placed second in the 285-pound division, finishing with a 1-1 record and a pin.
Following a bye, Gregory pinned Fernley’s Dominic Reyes in short order at the 20-second mark in the semifinal but lost by fall in 1:31 against Fallon’s Ben Dooley in the title match.
Third-place finishers
Freshman Grant Castor booked his first trip to state in his first try.
Castor finished 3-1 with three wins by fall in the 106-pound division.
Following a loss by fall in 1:22 to Milligan in the semifinal round, Castor bounced back and qualified for state with a pin in 2:53 against Sparks’ Gabriel Reyes.
In the third-fourth match, Castor pinned Garrett in 1:20.
Senior Zeke Stewart also placed third at 160 pounds, closing with a 4-1 record and four wins by fall.
Following a loss by all in 5:53 to Sparks’ Tyler Green in the semifinal, Stewart answered with a pin of Fernley’s Brett Ferraro to qualify for state, wrapping up with a 56-second pin against Fernley’s Emiliano Alonzo in the third-fourth match.
Fourth-place qualifiers
Two Elko grapplers punched the fourth and final tickets to the state tournament in their respective weight classes.
At 152 pounds, senior Brandon Mariluch posted a 3-2 mark with three wins by fall.
Losing by fall in 27 seconds to Fallon’s Tommy McCormick in the semifinal round, Mariluch earned his spot in the state tournament with an 18-second pin of North Valleys’ Sean Bergsen in the consolation semifinal.
Mariluch lost by major decision with the score at 9-1 against Fernley’s Jackson Chapin in the third-fourth match.
Elko sophomore Alfredo Flores, without a lot of varsity wrestling experience, came up big and locked up fourth place in the 285-pound division – the Indians sending both their heavyweights to state.
Flores lost his first match by fall in 5:17 against Fernley’s Alec Carr, but Flores nailed down consecutive victories to book his position at state – defeating South Tahoe’s Jesus Chavarin by fall in 3:28 and needing every point in a 5-4 decision versus Reyes in the consolation semifinal.
In the third-fourth match, Flores was pinned in 1:36 by Spring Creek’s Nicholas Ortega – Flores finishing with a 2-2 record and one win by fall.
Close calls
Two Elko wrestlers finished one spot away from state qualifications.
Sophomore Kaiden Cervantes went 3-2 at 160 pounds – posting two wins by fall and another by technical fall.
He lost his first match by fall in 1:48 against Green but followed with consecutive pins against Truckee’s Connor O’Banion (33 seconds) and North Valleys’ Ricky Iniguez (29 seconds).
In the consolation semi, Alonzo pinned Cervantes in 4:41 – knocking Cervantes out of state contention.
Cervantes closed the tournament with a tech-fall win, racking up a 19-2 advantage in the second round versus Ferraro in the fifth-sixth match.
Senior Daniel Allen also wound up in fifth place, finishing 2-2 at 132 pounds with one win by fall.
He pinned Fernley’s Lucas Jurich in 3:42 in his first match but lost consecutive contests – pinned by Spring Creek’s Riley Fuchs in 2:11 and fell short in a 5-0 decision versus Lowry’s Jimmy Rackley – closing with a forfeit victory in the fifth-sixth match.
Congratulations to Zeth Kinterknecht and Carl Hansen on their regional titles and to all Elko wrestlers who qualified for state.
Up Next
Elko – nine of its wrestlers and two regional champs – will compete during the Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships, at Winnemucca Events Center.
The action will start at 3 p.m. Friday, the second day kicking off at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.