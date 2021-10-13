Indians score 7 straight against Lowry

ELKO — The Elko boys soccer team got off a tough start Saturday against Lowry, but the Indians rallied with a dominant performance.

Being called for a foul in their box just a minute into the game, the Indians fell behind to Lowry on a penalty kick — senior Andrew Bravo’s PK opening a 1-0 lead for the Bucks.

In the 10th minute, Bravo created another opportunity for a teammate — crossing a ball to sophomore Nazerath Razo, who finished the play for a 2-0 Lowry advantage.

Despite a 2-0 hole, Elko dug its way out — tying the contest by halftime — rolling up five goals after the break and seven straight to close the game for a 7-2 victory.

The momentous run began in the 20th minute, as senior Freddy Cervantes drew a foul in the Lowry box after a counter-attack — sophomore Nico Avila booting in the PK.

In the 32nd minute, the Indians tied the score as Avila received a wall pass from sophomore Leo Pulgar — the shot followed in from the weak side by junior Langston Bonafide.

With the game gridlocked 2-2 at the break, Elko asserted itself in the second half and dominated the action.