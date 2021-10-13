Indians score 7 straight against Lowry

ELKO — The Elko boys soccer team got off a tough start Saturday against Lowry, but the Indians rallied with a dominant performance.
Being called for a foul in their box just a minute into the game, the Indians fell behind to Lowry on a penalty kick — senior Andrew Bravo’s PK opening a 1-0 lead for the Bucks.
In the 10th minute, Bravo created another opportunity for a teammate — crossing a ball to sophomore Nazerath Razo, who finished the play for a 2-0 Lowry advantage.
Despite a 2-0 hole, Elko dug its way out — tying the contest by halftime — rolling up five goals after the break and seven straight to close the game for a 7-2 victory.
The momentous run began in the 20th minute, as senior Freddy Cervantes drew a foul in the Lowry box after a counter-attack — sophomore Nico Avila booting in the PK.
In the 32nd minute, the Indians tied the score as Avila received a wall pass from sophomore Leo Pulgar — the shot followed in from the weak side by junior Langston Bonafide.
With the game gridlocked 2-2 at the break, Elko asserted itself in the second half and dominated the action.
“We controlled the whole field. I would say we had possession for 80 or 90% of the second half, easily,” said Elko coach Alonso Lujan.
From the reset — the game essentially starting 0-0 with the score tied — the game boiled down to the second half, one in which the Indians ruled.
Sophomore Marcos Carlos poured in a goal that pushed Elko to its first lead at 3-2, and Avila’s second score of the match opened a 4-2 advantage.
The margin grew to three at 5-2 as Pulgar poked home a score, and Carlos scored again — his second goal of the day making the tally 6-2.
The seven-goal streak was capped with the final score of the contest, pumped in by senior Vinay Bhakta.
Up Next
The Indians (7-4-3 overall, 5-0 in league) will begin the second half of the Division 3A North schedule at home, hosting winless Dayton (0-11 overall, 0-5 in league) at 3:45 p.m. Friday, at Adobe Middle School.
Elko won the first matchup by a final score of 5-0 on Sept. 24, in Dayton.
The home series will be capped with an 11:45 a.m. Saturday kick versus the Vaqueros (2-6-2 overall, 2-2-1 in league), the Indians winning the first meeting 7-2 on Sept. 25, in Fernley.