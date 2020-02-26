Indians set to enter Dragons’ den

RENO — For the first time in nine trips to state, the Elko boys basketball team does not have a No. 1 next to its name.

The Indians (23-5 overall, 17-3 versus league) are the No. 2 seed for the Division 3A state tournament after falling to North No. 1 Fallon during the 3A North regional championship by a final score of 53-51 in double overtime on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Churchill County High School.

Despite eight straight seasons of regional titles, Elko is still looking for that elusive state championship — coming close last year in a 57-54 overtime loss to the Greenwave on a buzzer-beating three by Elijah Jackson.

Perhaps, the recipe needed a different ingredient — the Indians hoping they can overcome their No. 2 seed and buck the trend.

On Thursday night, Elko will face 3A South regional champion Del Sol in the state semifinal — the Dragons also playing an overtime contest in the regional title game but hanging on for a 64-62 victory over South No. 2 Boulder City.