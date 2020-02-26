You are the owner of this article.
Indians set to enter Dragons' den
Indians set to enter Dragons’ den

Michael Klekas

Elko's Michael Klekas, right, scores against a foul by Fallon's Thomas Steele in the second overtime during the Division 3A North title game on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Churchill County High School. The Indians lost 53-51 in double overtime and will be the North No. 2 seed for the Division 3A Nevada State Basketball Championships. Elko will play South No. 1 Del Sol during the state semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, at Reno High School.

 Anthony Mori

RENO — For the first time in nine trips to state, the Elko boys basketball team does not have a No. 1 next to its name.

The Indians (23-5 overall, 17-3 versus league) are the No. 2 seed for the Division 3A state tournament after falling to North No. 1 Fallon during the 3A North regional championship by a final score of 53-51 in double overtime on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Churchill County High School.

Despite eight straight seasons of regional titles, Elko is still looking for that elusive state championship — coming close last year in a 57-54 overtime loss to the Greenwave on a buzzer-beating three by Elijah Jackson.

Perhaps, the recipe needed a different ingredient — the Indians hoping they can overcome their No. 2 seed and buck the trend.

On Thursday night, Elko will face 3A South regional champion Del Sol in the state semifinal — the Dragons also playing an overtime contest in the regional title game but hanging on for a 64-62 victory over South No. 2 Boulder City.

The Dragons also took out the Eagles by a final score of 46-38 on Dec. 7, 2019, during the Lake Mead Christian Academy preseason tournament.

Del Sol is 18-7 on the season with a 9-3 mark in the 3A South-Sunset league.

While the Dragons have not posted stats for the year, one thing is for certain — Del Sol is experienced, athletic and long.

Of the 13 players listed on Del Sol’s roster, eight are seniors.

With heights listed for just nine players, five stand at 6-feet-1-inch or taller and top out at 6-foot-5.

The Dragons are led by senior captains Nati Asfaw (6-foot-5 power forward) and 6-foot-1 shooting guard Damani Wilks.

Del Sol enters the contest on a three-game winning streak.

Prior to Elko’s loss to defending state champion Fallon in the 3A North title game, the Indians needed nearly every point and every stop just to qualify for state.

During the 3A North semifinal on Friday, Feb. 21, Elko hung on for a 70-67 victory in overtime against Lowry — both teams shooting free throws poorly — the Indians missing five-consecutive shots at the line to close the extra frame.

Division 3A State Semifinal

North No. 2 Elko (23-5 overall, 17-3 versus league) and South No. 1 Del Sol (18-7 overall, 9-3 in league) will close out the first day of the Division 3A Nevada State Basketball Championships with a late tipoff at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, at Reno High School.

