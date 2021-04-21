Indians show grit in 10-8 win over Lowry

ELKO — The game definitely wasn’t always pretty, but the end result was ideal — a victory.
On Wednesday, the Elko baseball team kept its perfect start intact with a 10-8 victory over Lowry — the Indians taking the series opener and improving to 4-0 on the year.
The Buckaroos nearly erased a six-run deficit with a four-run frame in the top of the seventh inning, but Elko was able to hold on for a two-run win after a groundout to junior Collie at second base and a popup to sophomore Alex Salaz behind third base.
After hitting the first batter in the top of the first, Elko senior pitcher Dillon Eden settled in nicely — retiring the next-three hitters in order and closing the frame with a pair of punchouts.
The Indians grabbed a 1-0 lead in the home half.
Senior Lincoln Ratliff hit a one-out single to left field — advancing to Collie to second base — and senior Kaiden Cervantes thumped an RBI base knock up the middle.
Elko sat the Buckaroos down one-two-three in the top of the second, Eden capping the frame with consecutive strikeouts for the second time.
The Indians stranded two runners — sophomore Craig Slater and junior Blaze Jones drawing walks — leaving potential runs at second and third after a strikeout from Lowry sophomore Logan Fettic and a groundout to senior Justin Horton.
Eden opened the top of the third with back-to-back Ks — freshman Marcus Montes reaching on an HBP — and the frame was finished with a groundout back to Eden for a 1-3 putout to junior Kason Lesbo.
In the bottom of the third, Elko opened some breathing room.
Ratliff was hit by a pitch in the leadoff spot and stole second base, taking third on a passed ball.
He scored on a groundout RBI by junior Trae Still for a 2-0 lead.
Salaz started a two-out rally as he reached from an error at shortstop and scored on an RBI double to left field by Lesbo for a three-run cushion.
Slater was hit by a pitch — runners advancing on a passed ball — and an error at second base on a hard groundball by Jones allowed a pair of runs to cross for a 5-0 advantage.
Lowry scored its first runs in the top of the fourth, which was led off with a double to left field by senior Anthony Hemp.
Hemp rolled home on a throwing error at third base, and Fettic thumped a one-run single to center — driving in senior Garette Hinshaw.
Senior Trenton Domire followed with a single — runners placed at second and third after an error at second base — Elko recording its first out with a throw to Lesbo at first on a dropped-third strike, Fettic scoring on the play.
The Bucks continued their comeback bid on the next at-bat, Domire crossing on an RBI groundout by sophomore Braidyn Anderson.
Eden ended the momentum with a strikeout, the Indians lead cut down to one at 5-4.
Take a punch, give a punch.
In the bottom of the fourth, senior Manny Alvarado led off with a walk and runners were set at the corners with a base knock by Collie.
Elko grabbed a two-run, 6-4 lead on an RBI base rip to center by Ratliff.
With runners on second and third, the Indians lined into an unassisted double play by Horton.
The Indians went up 7-4 on the following AB, Collie scoring on an RBI single to left field by Still.
Montes led off the top of the fifth with a fly ball to left field that dropped in no-man’s land, but the Indians gathered themselves and retired the next-three batters in order — the half-inning shut down with a strikeout by Elko junior pitcher Sterling Ferguson.
Elko loaded the bases in the home half.
Slater was hit by a pitch, Alvarado drew a two-out walk and Collie reached with an error at short.
Ratliff poked an RBI single to left field — scoring Slater — and Alvarado came around from an RBI base knock to left by Cervantes. For a 9-4 lead.
Ferguson fanned the leadoff hitter in the top of the sixth and sat down the Bucks one-two-three with a 6-3 groundout to Alvarado and a 5-3 groundout to Salaz.
Salaz led off the bottom of the sixth with a single to center field, Lesbo hit a base knock over third base and an error at third on a tough hop on a chopper from Collie allowed Salaz to score.
After a one-out single by Alvarado, the Indians stranded the bases full — hitting into a fielder’s choice back to the mound — Lowry limiting the damage with a 1-3-2 double play.
Facing a six-run hole, the Bucks came calling in the top of the seventh.
Anderson led off with a single to left and took second on a botched pickoff throw, scoring on a double to center by junior Zach Fernandez.
After a punchout pitch by Ferguson, Fernandez scored from an RBI double to center by senior Tristan Schmittel.
Hemp drew a walk, and Schmittel advanced to third base on a passes ball and scored as another pitch reached the backstop.
A groundout RBI by Fettic drove in Hemp — slicing the deficit to two — but Cervantes, who went to the mound in a closer role, forced a popup to Salaz at third base for the final out.
Elko remained unbeaten on the season and improved to 4-0 with a 10-8 victory, dropping Lowry to 1-3 on the year.
Up Next
The Indians will finish the three-game series with a doubleheader on the road, first pitch set for 11 a.m. Saturday, in Winnemucca.