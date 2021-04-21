Indians show grit in 10-8 win over Lowry

Eden opened the top of the third with back-to-back Ks — freshman Marcus Montes reaching on an HBP — and the frame was finished with a groundout back to Eden for a 1-3 putout to junior Kason Lesbo.

In the bottom of the third, Elko opened some breathing room.

Ratliff was hit by a pitch in the leadoff spot and stole second base, taking third on a passed ball.

He scored on a groundout RBI by junior Trae Still for a 2-0 lead.

Salaz started a two-out rally as he reached from an error at shortstop and scored on an RBI double to left field by Lesbo for a three-run cushion.

Slater was hit by a pitch — runners advancing on a passed ball — and an error at second base on a hard groundball by Jones allowed a pair of runs to cross for a 5-0 advantage.

Lowry scored its first runs in the top of the fourth, which was led off with a double to left field by senior Anthony Hemp.

Hemp rolled home on a throwing error at third base, and Fettic thumped a one-run single to center — driving in senior Garette Hinshaw.