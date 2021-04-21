 Skip to main content
Indians show grit in 10-8 win over Lowry
alert top story

Trae Still

Elko's Trae Still hits an RBI single to left field versus Lowry on Wednesday, April 22, 2021, at Upper Kump Field. The Indians beat the Buckaroos 10-8 and improved to 4-0 on the season.

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — The game definitely wasn’t always pretty, but the end result was ideal — a victory.

On Wednesday, the Elko baseball team kept its perfect start intact with a 10-8 victory over Lowry — the Indians taking the series opener and improving to 4-0 on the year.

The Buckaroos nearly erased a six-run deficit with a four-run frame in the top of the seventh inning, but Elko was able to hold on for a two-run win after a groundout to junior Collie at second base and a popup to sophomore Alex Salaz behind third base.

After hitting the first batter in the top of the first, Elko senior pitcher Dillon Eden settled in nicely — retiring the next-three hitters in order and closing the frame with a pair of punchouts.

The Indians grabbed a 1-0 lead in the home half.

Senior Lincoln Ratliff hit a one-out single to left field — advancing to Collie to second base — and senior Kaiden Cervantes thumped an RBI base knock up the middle.

Elko sat the Buckaroos down one-two-three in the top of the second, Eden capping the frame with consecutive strikeouts for the second time.

The Indians stranded two runners — sophomore Craig Slater and junior Blaze Jones drawing walks — leaving potential runs at second and third after a strikeout from Lowry sophomore Logan Fettic and a groundout to senior Justin Horton.

Eden opened the top of the third with back-to-back Ks — freshman Marcus Montes reaching on an HBP — and the frame was finished with a groundout back to Eden for a 1-3 putout to junior Kason Lesbo.

In the bottom of the third, Elko opened some breathing room.

Ratliff was hit by a pitch in the leadoff spot and stole second base, taking third on a passed ball.

He scored on a groundout RBI by junior Trae Still for a 2-0 lead.

Salaz started a two-out rally as he reached from an error at shortstop and scored on an RBI double to left field by Lesbo for a three-run cushion.

Slater was hit by a pitch — runners advancing on a passed ball — and an error at second base on a hard groundball by Jones allowed a pair of runs to cross for a 5-0 advantage.

Lowry scored its first runs in the top of the fourth, which was led off with a double to left field by senior Anthony Hemp.

Hemp rolled home on a throwing error at third base, and Fettic thumped a one-run single to center — driving in senior Garette Hinshaw.

Senior Trenton Domire followed with a single — runners placed at second and third after an error at second base — Elko recording its first out with a throw to Lesbo at first on a dropped-third strike, Fettic scoring on the play.

The Bucks continued their comeback bid on the next at-bat, Domire crossing on an RBI groundout by sophomore Braidyn Anderson.

Eden ended the momentum with a strikeout, the Indians lead cut down to one at 5-4.

Take a punch, give a punch.

In the bottom of the fourth, senior Manny Alvarado led off with a walk and runners were set at the corners with a base knock by Collie.

Elko grabbed a two-run, 6-4 lead on an RBI base rip to center by Ratliff.

With runners on second and third, the Indians lined into an unassisted double play by Horton.

The Indians went up 7-4 on the following AB, Collie scoring on an RBI single to left field by Still.

Montes led off the top of the fifth with a fly ball to left field that dropped in no-man’s land, but the Indians gathered themselves and retired the next-three batters in order — the half-inning shut down with a strikeout by Elko junior pitcher Sterling Ferguson.

Elko loaded the bases in the home half.

Slater was hit by a pitch, Alvarado drew a two-out walk and Collie reached with an error at short.

Ratliff poked an RBI single to left field — scoring Slater — and Alvarado came around from an RBI base knock to left by Cervantes. For a 9-4 lead.

Ferguson fanned the leadoff hitter in the top of the sixth and sat down the Bucks one-two-three with a 6-3 groundout to Alvarado and a 5-3 groundout to Salaz.

Salaz led off the bottom of the sixth with a single to center field, Lesbo hit a base knock over third base and an error at third on a tough hop on a chopper from Collie allowed Salaz to score.

After a one-out single by Alvarado, the Indians stranded the bases full — hitting into a fielder’s choice back to the mound — Lowry limiting the damage with a 1-3-2 double play.

Facing a six-run hole, the Bucks came calling in the top of the seventh.

Anderson led off with a single to left and took second on a botched pickoff throw, scoring on a double to center by junior Zach Fernandez.

After a punchout pitch by Ferguson, Fernandez scored from an RBI double to center by senior Tristan Schmittel.

Hemp drew a walk, and Schmittel advanced to third base on a passes ball and scored as another pitch reached the backstop.

A groundout RBI by Fettic drove in Hemp — slicing the deficit to two — but Cervantes, who went to the mound in a closer role, forced a popup to Salaz at third base for the final out.

Elko remained unbeaten on the season and improved to 4-0 with a 10-8 victory, dropping Lowry to 1-3 on the year.

Up Next

The Indians will finish the three-game series with a doubleheader on the road, first pitch set for 11 a.m. Saturday, in Winnemucca.

GALLERY: Spring Creek at Elko Baseball Doubleheader Game Two — April 17, 2021

