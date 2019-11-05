Indians, Spartans end season with 2-2 tie

The goal was momentarily taken off the board, but Anderson ripped the third PK in a short span through the hands of the keeper for a 2-1 Spring Creek lead in the 57th minute.

“There were a lot of fouls. We had more opportunities in the first half, but Elko had more in the second half,” Rios said. “We knew they were going to press more. They had to if they wanted a chance to make the playoffs.”

The Spartans came close to scoring on a couple corner kicks, heading one ball over the frame and another wide to the left.

In the 69th minute, senior Natu Meles dribbled in and went down in the box, senior Tyler Ley blocking the ball as it was kicked — the officials awarding Elko a penalty kick.

Gonzalez hit the PK to his right, Rios laying out to his left and denying the attempt.

However, the judge ruled he also came off his line before the ball was struck — giving the Indians another chance.

On the second try, Gonzalez netted the ball — tying the game.

Down the stretch, the game was chippy — including a number of fouls and a couple red cards.

In the end, the visiting Indians and the hosting Spartans closed their seasons with a 2-2 tie.