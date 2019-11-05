Indians, Spartans end season with 2-2 tie

SPRING CREEK — The Elko and Spring Creek boys soccer teams will not play in the regional tournament but — despite no playoff appearances — the regular season ended with some fireworks, a far cry from a 5-0 victory for the Indians in the first meeting of the year.
Entering Friday’s contest, the Indians still had postseason aspirations — needing a victory and some help — the Spartans already out of contention.
For Elko, the win never came — the Indians not controlling their part of their destiny — Lowry not allowing their bid anyway, the Buckaroos clinching a position with a 3-1 victory over North Tahoe.
However, back to the game at hand — the Indians and Spartans closed their seasons with a 2-2 tie in a penalty-ridden affair.
In fact, all four scores came on penalty kicks — another being missed.
Senior Noah Rice gave the Spartans a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute after a handball call on the Indians inside the 18-yard box.
The Spartans nearly grabbed a 2-0 lead on numerous occasions from corner kicks, senior Jeremiah Stevenson heading one ball barely over the top-right corner of the frame and stamping another header on-frame — Elko junior goalie Eric Azcue making what Spring Creek head coach Tanner Rios called a “beautiful save.”
In the 30th minute, the Indians came inches from tying the game.
On a corner kick, Elko rolled the ball in to senior Julian Gonzalez — the Spartans called for a handball in the box.
The Indians’ ensuing penalty kick bounced off the right post.
However, Elko knotted the score in the last minute of the half.
Gonzalez was fouled from behind in the box, and he took the PK himself — Rios saying junior goalie Jacob Rios stopped the shot for moment, the ball slipping between his hands.
In the second half, Spring Creek earned a PK after a steal by senior Cade Carson, who passed the ball to Rice — his jersey pulled back as he went through two defenders.
Senior Brendan Anderson rifled the kick, but Azcue stopped the shot — the official ruling he stepped off his mark before the ball was struck.
On the second attempt, Rice did the striking — sinking the shot — Elko protesting and claiming that Anderson had to take the kick again.
The goal was momentarily taken off the board, but Anderson ripped the third PK in a short span through the hands of the keeper for a 2-1 Spring Creek lead in the 57th minute.
“There were a lot of fouls. We had more opportunities in the first half, but Elko had more in the second half,” Rios said. “We knew they were going to press more. They had to if they wanted a chance to make the playoffs.”
The Spartans came close to scoring on a couple corner kicks, heading one ball over the frame and another wide to the left.
In the 69th minute, senior Natu Meles dribbled in and went down in the box, senior Tyler Ley blocking the ball as it was kicked — the officials awarding Elko a penalty kick.
Gonzalez hit the PK to his right, Rios laying out to his left and denying the attempt.
However, the judge ruled he also came off his line before the ball was struck — giving the Indians another chance.
On the second try, Gonzalez netted the ball — tying the game.
Down the stretch, the game was chippy — including a number of fouls and a couple red cards.
In the end, the visiting Indians and the hosting Spartans closed their seasons with a 2-2 tie.
Season Recap
Elko (7-6-5 in league) finished sixth in the 3A North standings and a spot behind both Lowry (9-7-2 in league) and North Tahoe (9-7-2 in league), the Buckaroos and Lakers each posting 29 points — the Indians finishing with 26.
The Indians missed out on the playoffs for the second year in a row.
Spring Creek tied for seventh and eighth in the standings with a 7-9-2 mark in the 3A North, closing the year with 23 points.
The Spartans’ postseason drought has reached four-consecutive seasons.
Jacob Rios
Rios was named as Nevada’s MaxPreps/United Soccer Coaches High School Player of the Week for Oct. 21-27, the girls honor going to Canyon Springs’ Mallory Arnold, of North Las Vegas.