Indians split doubleheader with Lowry

The Indians opened the away half of the fourth with more pop.

Still led off with a double to left, sophomore Alex Salaz following with a double to right.

Eden smoked a two-run triple to right field — driving in Still and Salaz — opening a 12-0 advantage.

With one away, Eden cruised home after an error at third base.

Lowry found the scoreboard for the first time in the bottom of the fourth, a fly out by senior Justin Horton driving in senior Garette Hinshaw.

Elko regained the run with one of its own in the top of the fifth, a two-out single by junior Blaze Jones to left field sending in junior OC Orozco.

In the home half, the Bucks were unable to post four runs they needed to prolong the contest.

However, Lowry managed to post a pair of runs with two outs.

Senior Tristan Schmittel began the potential rally with a base knock, senior Anthony Hemp placing runners at second and third with a double.

An error at third base on a grounder by Hinshaw allowed both runners to score, trimming the deficit to 11.