Indians split doubleheader with Lowry

WINNEMUCCA — On Saturday, the Elko baseball team split its doubleheader with Lowry — opening the day with a blowout victory of 14-3 in five innings but following with its first loss of the season by a final score of 9-7 with a couple Lowry runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Game One of DH
Elko took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, scoring on a bases-loaded walk — the free pass to junior Trae Still giving junior Nick Collie a stroll home.
The Indians opened the cushion with a three-run frame in the away half of the second.
Senior Dillon Eden scored on a sacrifice fly by senior Manny Alvarado for a 2-0 advantage, the lead swelling to 4-0 on a two-run triple by senior Lincoln Ratliff to left field — driving in sophomore Cai Alvarado and Collie.
The contest got away from the Buckaroos in the top of the third, Elko dropping a six-spot on the scoreboard — all runs coming with two outs.
Eden began the rally with a triple to center, scoring on a single by sophomore Craig Slater.
An RBI double from Manny Alvarado to left crossed Slater, and an error at first base allowed Cai Alvarado to roll home.
Ratliff first crossed Manny Alvarado with a double to left, Collie scored on a passes ball and Ratliff rolled home on the throw for a 10-0 lead.
The Indians opened the away half of the fourth with more pop.
Still led off with a double to left, sophomore Alex Salaz following with a double to right.
Eden smoked a two-run triple to right field — driving in Still and Salaz — opening a 12-0 advantage.
With one away, Eden cruised home after an error at third base.
Lowry found the scoreboard for the first time in the bottom of the fourth, a fly out by senior Justin Horton driving in senior Garette Hinshaw.
Elko regained the run with one of its own in the top of the fifth, a two-out single by junior Blaze Jones to left field sending in junior OC Orozco.
In the home half, the Bucks were unable to post four runs they needed to prolong the contest.
However, Lowry managed to post a pair of runs with two outs.
Senior Tristan Schmittel began the potential rally with a base knock, senior Anthony Hemp placing runners at second and third with a double.
An error at third base on a grounder by Hinshaw allowed both runners to score, trimming the deficit to 11.
Sophomore Logan Fettic was hit by a pitch, however, a fly out to senior David Heard in right field capped a 14-3 victory in five innings.
Game Two of DH
The Bucks threatened early in the bottom of the first, loading the bases with singles by Schmittel, Hemp and Hinshaw.
However, the Indians escaped the jam with a throw to third base and a strikeout by Ratliff.
Elko created some offense in the away half of the second, taking a 2-0 lead.
Still was hit by a pitch, and Salaz drew a walk.
With two gone, Slater wore an offering for an HBP and crammed the bases — an error in right field on a fly ball by Cai Alvarado crossing Still and Salaz.
Lowry sliced the margin in half with a two-out run in the home half.
Horton scored on a passed ball, but Ratliff shut down the frame with another inning-ending K.
In the bottom of the third, the Bucks got loose.
Freshman Marcus Montes led off with a single up the middle, Schmittel following with a base knock to right.
An error on the mound tied the contest, as Montes strolled across the plate.
Lowry grabbed it first lead on a groundout RBI by Hinshaw that drove in Schmittel, and the Bucks went up two on a wild pitch that allowed Hemp hit the gas.
Junior Kayden Boyles reached on a dropped-third strike, and Fettic opened a 5-2 advantage as he was driven in from a two-out base knock to center by sophomore Braidyn Anderson.
The Indians gained a run back in the top of the fourth.
Slater set runners on second and third with a double to left field, and senior Alex Perez scored on an RBI line drive to center from Cai Alvarado.
With runners on the corners and only out, the Indians struck out and ended the inning with a 4-3 groundout.
Elko’s defense retired the Bucks in order in the bottom of the fourth, Ratliff closing the frame with a punchout.
Lowry’s D made some clutch plays in the top of the fifth.
Following a leadoff double by Ratliff, the Bucks turned a turned a 4-6 double play and ended the initial threat with a lineout to short.
In the home half, the Bucks padded their lead — Hinshaw scoring on a passed ball and Fettic rolling around on a single to center by Horton.
Elko made its comeback bid in the away half of the sixth.
Salaz drew a leadoff walk, junior Sterling Ferguson following a single to left field.
The bases were juiced after a one-out walk to Cai Alvarado, but a strikeout put two away.
An error at second base on a fly ball by Eden allowed both Salaz and Ferguson to dart home — making the score 7-5 — and Ratliff ripped a two-run double to left, driving in both Cai Alvarado and Eden.
Entering the bottom of the sixth, the game was gridlocked 7-7.
However, the Bucks did what they needed to do in the home half.
Montes sparked the frame with a leadoff triple and scored on a one-out base knock to right field by Hemp.
An error at in right gave third base to Hemp, but he was gunned down as he attempted to steal home — Salaz tossing to Heard for the second out.
However, another at third on a groundball by Hinshaw proved costly — Hinshaw scoring on the play for a two-run lead.
Heard limited the damage with a strikeout, but the Indians needed to manufacture runs in the top of the seventh.
Still led off with a walk, and Ferguson drew a one-out free pass.
However, a pair of strikeouts from Montes salvaged what could have been a sweep — Lowry taking the series finale by a final score of 9-7.
With the win, Lowry improved to 2-4 in league play — handing Elko (5-1) its first loss of the season.