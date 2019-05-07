RENO – Local golfers played some great rounds Tuesday in the second-to-last Division 3A North boys tournament of the season.
During North Valleys’ tourney at Sierra Sage Golf Course, the Elko Indians were one stroke away from tying their best team finish of the season – shooting a collective 353 – splitting second place with Lowry.
The Indians took second outright on March 26 with a season-best 329 in Fernley.
Once again, Truckee nailed down the win – the Wolverines winning their eighth tournament in as many tries – posting a 319 for a 34-stroke lead over Elko and Lowry.
Fourth place was a tight battle as South Tahoe tallied a 355 and finished two-strokes back of the Indians and the Buckaroos, and Spring Creek stroked a season-low 382 – the Spartans matching their best finish of the season in fifth.
Fernley was hot on Spring Creek’s heels, the Vaqueros falling to sixth by a single swing at 383.
Individually it went Truckee, Wolverine, Truckee and Wolverine.
Jack Brown won the event with a 77, followed closely by a 78 from teammate Owen Slusher.
Ethan Flynn and teammate Gabe Smith tied for third and fourth with matching 82s – the Wolverines’ top-four taking the top-four spots in the tournament.
Fernley’s Isaac O’Neill rounded out the top-five with an 84.
The best card from a local golfer was posted by Spring Creek sophomore Kevin Thompson with a round of 85 for sixth place.
Elko senior Christian Cooper tied for seventh place and led the Indians with an 86, Lowry’s Kobe Stoker notching the same score to pace the Bucks.
South Tahoe’s Marcus Slack and Holt Schwarm each topped the Vikings’ roster with a pair of 87s.
The Indians’ second-best round was played by junior Kelby Criss, who found himself in a four-way logjam for 11th place with an 88.
Lowry’s Dillon Patterson and Max Mavity and Fallon’s Jace Harmon also put an 88 on the scoreboard.
Senior Cade Chappell shot an 89 for the Indians, junior teammate Derek Peters finishing a stroke higher at 90 and closing the qualifying scoring for Elko.
In a non-qualifying total, Elko sophomore Kaden Konakis finished the day with a 95.
For the first time of the season, every member of the Spartans’ top-four tallied a sub-100 round.
Junior Noah Rice, freshman Shawn Lortie and Harry May each went to the clubhouse with a 99 to cap the scoring for Spring Creek.
Elko sophomore Derek Elquist finished out the Indians’ roster with a 104.
To cap the Spartans’ team, sophomore Garret Frisbie notched a 109 and Kayden Boyle finished the day at 112.
Hunt for state
While Elko’s chance to qualify for the 3A state tournament as a team has likely come to a close – barring some highly-unlikely circumstances – the Indians still have plenty to play for in Thursday’s 3A North finale.
The top-six individuals – bases on season averages and dropping the worst-two scores – from non-qualifying teams will each punch their tickets to the big show.
Currently, Elko has three golfers in place to do – Chappell leading the list with an average of 85.3 strokes.
Thompson is in second place with an 85.5 average round for Spring Creek, and Fernley’s O’Neill is third at 86.3.
Peters is fourth for the Indians, posting an average total of 87.3.
Fallon’s Harmon appears to have a firm grasp of fifth place at 88.3 – owning approximately a two-stroke lead over sixth – but sixth will likely come down to a last-day swing-off between teammates.
Cooper currently owns the sixth and final individual qualification – aided by Wednesday’s 86 – averaging 90.2 strokes per round.
Directly behind him is Konakis and his seventh-place average of 90.7.
3A North finale
The 3A North season will come to a close with a noon Wednesday tee time during the Wolverines’ tournament at Martis Camp Lodge, in Truckee, California.
