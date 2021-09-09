Indians split opening road trip

RENO — The Elko boys soccer team’s record is even against 3A North competition.
During the Indians’ opening road trip, they dropped their first match against Truckee but bounced back with a victory versus Reno.
Versus Truckee
Elko fell behind by one in the first half, but played the Wolverines evenly after the break — scoring one goal but allowing another — falling to host Truckee by a final score of 2-1 on Sept. 3.
In the contest, sophomore Nico Avila netted the Indians’ lone goal — his fifth of the season.
Versus Reno
After dropping its 3A North opener by one score, Elko rebounded with a one-goal surplus versus Reno — which dropped down from the 4A this season.
The Indians evened their record against crossover opponents from the North-West with a 3-2 victory.
In the first half, defenses dominated — neither team managing to put a ball in the frame for the first 40 minutes.
However, offenses reigned supreme in the second half — which saw a five-goal flurry.
In the 50th minute, sophomore Leo Pulgar set up the first score of the game, sending a thru ball from the right side of the 18-yard box to sophomore Orlando Ruiz — who beat the Reno keeper in a one-on-one situation for a 1-0 lead.
The Huskies responded in the 55th minute, distracting Elko’s defense with a shot inside the box — according to Elko head coach Alonso Lujan.
The give-and-take continued five minutes later, sophomore Marcos Carlos pushing the Indians back to the front on a free kick in the 60th minute for a 2-1 Elko advantage.
Elko grabbed a two-goal cushion — which was needed — in the 68th minute.
Avila sent a corner kick toward the middle, senior OC Orozco timing his run and his jump perfectly — converting the play with a header for a 3-1 lead.
Reno made things interesting — adding its second goal in the 78th minute — but the Indians held on for a 3-2 victory.
“Reno was an organized team in the first half, but we were able to find their weaknesses to neutralize them and set up ways to hurt them,” Lujan said. “I’m very happy with the team because no matter what the name of the high school is, we will play them with intensity to obtain good results.”
Up Next
The Indians (2-3) will host Bishop Manogue (1-0) at 4:45 p.m. Friday and complete their weekend with an 11:45 a.m. Saturday kick versus McQueen (2-0) at Adobe Middle School.
