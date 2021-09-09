Indians split opening road trip

RENO — The Elko boys soccer team’s record is even against 3A North competition.

During the Indians’ opening road trip, they dropped their first match against Truckee but bounced back with a victory versus Reno.

Versus Truckee

Elko fell behind by one in the first half, but played the Wolverines evenly after the break — scoring one goal but allowing another — falling to host Truckee by a final score of 2-1 on Sept. 3.

In the contest, sophomore Nico Avila netted the Indians’ lone goal — his fifth of the season.

Versus Reno

After dropping its 3A North opener by one score, Elko rebounded with a one-goal surplus versus Reno — which dropped down from the 4A this season.

The Indians evened their record against crossover opponents from the North-West with a 3-2 victory.

In the first half, defenses dominated — neither team managing to put a ball in the frame for the first 40 minutes.

However, offenses reigned supreme in the second half — which saw a five-goal flurry.

