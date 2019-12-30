Indians split Saturday games in Utah

DRAPER, Utah — In its first two games of the Soaring Eagle Holiday Classic, the Elko boys basketball team experienced different outcomes.
The Indians rolled to a 15-point victory Saturday over Granger (Utah) but fell by 12 points in their second game of the day versus Bear River (Utah).
Versus Granger
In its opener, Elko gained a game-high 34 points from sophomore Michael Klekas in a convincing 62-47 victory over the Lancers.
Granger built a 5-0 lead in the early going on a three by senior Jaydon Semeli and a deuce from junior Jacob Hall after an Elko turnover.
The Indians found their first points on a turnaround jumper by Klekas, who then cut the deficit to one with a spin move to the rim.
Elko grabbed the lead for good on a floater by sophomore Isaiah Dahl, Klekas opening a 9-5 advantage with an old-fashioned three on hook for an And-1 plus the free throw.
The Lancers pulled to within one on a triple by senior Mohamudi Musa, but Klekas answered with a bank on the other end.
A three by Dahl pushed the margin to six at 14-8, and a lob from Dahl to Klekas doubled the lead at 16-8.
Semeli notched a deuce for the Lancers, but senior EJ Alvarez stuck a jumper for the Indians.
A three by senior Jeremiah Semeli brought Granger to within five.
At the end of the first quarter, Elko led 18-13.
Elko started the second quarter on a 6-0 run, including four points from Klekas and two by Alvarez.
Jaydon Semeli brought the lead back to single digits with a deuce, but Klekas maintained his dominating form with a drive down Main Street.
A drive and a kick led to a jumper for Granger, but junior Brig Johnson pulled down an offensive rebound and finished a put-back for the Indians.
Dahl finished a pretty reverse for Elko, giving the Indians a 30-20 lead at the break.
Klekas scored on a feed from sophomore Dawson Dumas to open the third quarter.
Klekas made it eight straight with an offensive follow and gashed the Lancers’ defense for another bucket — opening a 36-20 lead — capping his 8-0 run with another deuce.
The streak was stemmed with a triple by Jeremiah Semeli, Jaydon Semeli following suit with a three of his own.
However, Klekas tallied his second And-1 finish and free throw — Dahl draining a runner for a 43-26 lead.
Senior Ayrra Lorenzo knocked down a triple for the Lancers — Klekas making 1-for-2 at the line for the Indians — senior Vuthy Rin dropping a shot through a foul for Granger.
Klekas netted a hook shot for the Indians, but Lorenzo scored in transition on the other side.
The Lancers sped up the Indians and finished the third with some solid plays in transition, Ren notching his third field goal and one of the Semeli twins slicing the lead to single digits with another finish.
Entering the fourth quarter, Elko’s lead shrunk to nine at 46-37.
Klekas and Johnson each made 1-for-2 trips to the stripe, and Dumas booked his first field goal with a runner for a 50-37 lead.
With a put-back follow, Klekas drained the final of his game-34 high points.
Elko made a bad closeout and fouled a three-point shooter, Jeremiah Semeli splashing all three attempts.
Hall scored on an And-1 for the Lancers and made it a 10-point game, but junior Calvin Burden finished a layup from an offensive board for the Indians — Dahl hitting a bank shot for a 56-42 lead.
A three by Lorenzo brought Granger to within 11, but junior Jake Zeller dropped a runner for his first points for Elko.
Jeremiah Semeli finished from a spin move, but Burden continued his solid quarter for the Indians with another deuce.
Dahl booked the final points of the contest at the line, Elko pulling away with a 16-10 frame in the fourth for a 15-point, 62-47 victory.
Klekas led all scorers with 34 points, Dahl following with 13 points for the Indians.
Jeremiah Semeli paced three Lancers in double digits with 13 points, Lorenzo finished with 11 points and Jaydon Semeli closed with 10 points before fouling out.
Rin scored six points for the Lancers, Hall finished with four and Musa added three.
Alvarez and Burden each posted four points for the Indians, Johnson added three and Dumas and Zeller closed the scoring with two apiece.
ELKO — 18 — 12 — 16 — 16 — 62 Total
GRANGER — 13 — 7 — 17 — 10 — 47 Total
Versus Bear River
After Elko connected on just one three versus Granger — buried by Dahl — the Indians shot better from the outside against Bear River.
However, Elko’s defense was torched by outside shooting and solid passing in a 61-49 loss to the Bears.
Bear River scored first on a deuce by junior forward Easton Lish, answered with a finger roll by Dahl.
The Bears took a 4-2 lead on a two by senior Ren Fonnesbeck, but Elko jumped to the high side on a triple from Dahl.
Fonnesbeck pushed the Bears to the high side with his second field goal, and junior Josh Payne found an easy bucket for an 8-5 advantage.
Dumas pulled the Indians to within one on a turnaround J, but the Bears rattled off five in a row with a triple and a deuce — senior Mark Huber and junior Jace Jacobson adding their names to the scorebook.
Zeller drained a three for the Indians, and Dumas nailed a step-back triple — tying the contest at 13-all.
However, Fonnesbeck added a three of his own for a 16-13 lead.
Alvarez made a steal and went the distance for the Indians, who trailed 16-15 at the end of the first quarter.
The Bears seized control with an 8-0 run to open the second quarter on a three from Fonnesbeck — his second — followed by a deuce and a triple by senior Logan Litchford.
Offensively, Bear River hounded Klekas — Huber face-guarding the sophomore on every possession.
Klekas found his first bucket midway through the period and pulled Elko to within seven at 24-17, Dahl completing a three-point at the line and knifing the margin to four at 24-20.
Fonnesbeck fell back and scored for the Bears — reaching double figures with 11 points — but Elko clawed to within three on a triple by Alvarez.
Bear River went up eight with a pair of free throws by Huber and a three from Jacobson.
Klekas dropped a turnaround jumper, but the Indians did not defend the arc well — and the Bears were hot — Litchford hammering another shot from distance.
Dahl went off-glass and scored his ninth and 10th points of the half, but Fonnesbeck and Litchford added consecutive deuces for the Bears.
Klekas made 1-of-2 free throws to close the second quarter.
At the break, the Indians trailed by 10 at 38-28.
The margin increased to 15 in the third with an offensive put-back by Lish and Fonnesbeck’s third three of the contest.
Alvarez finished a strong drive for the Indians, but Litchford made a pretty ball fake and scored for Bear River.
Dahl brought the margin to 13 with a deuce, followed by a bucket from Litchford.
The deficit was inched to 12 with a hoop plus the harm a free throw by Klekas, but Payne yanked down an offensive rebound for a follow on the other side.
Burden gave Elko a momentary shot of life with a buzzer-beating bucket, but the Indians trailed by 12 at 49-37 going to the fourth.
Klekas reached double figures to start the final frame, but Huber responded in kind for the Bears.
A bucket by Dahl was answered with another three by Fonnesbeck — opening a 7-0 run for the Bears — followed by a deuce from Jacobson and a runner by Litchford.
Dahl continued to lead the Indians, sinking a hoop through a foul.
However, Payne got in the mix from distance and nailed a triple.
Dahl banked a shot off the window and down for Elko, adding a free throw.
Alvarez closed the scoring with a three, the game coming to a close as Elko’s first loss of the season.
Bear River made four more triples, accounting for a 12-point, 61-49 victory.
Fonnesbeck led all scorers with 20 points, Dahl finishing with a team-high 19 for the Indians.
Litchford reached double digits with 16 points for the Bears.
Huber, Jacobson and Payne added seven apiece, and Bear River’s offense was closed by four points from Lish.
For Elko, Alvarez’s second and final three pushed him into double figures with 10 points — Klekas also finishing with 10 points.
Dumas closed with five points, Zeller finished with three and Burden added two.
ELKO — 15 — 13 — 9 — 12 — 49 Total
BEAR RIVER — 16 — 22 — 11 — 12 — 61 Total
Up Next
The Indians will look to rebound with a game at 6:15 p.m. MST on Monday versus Star Valley (Afton, Wyoming), at Juan Diego Catholic High School, in Draper, Utah, closing the Soaring Eagle Holiday Classic at 9 a.m. MST on Tuesday against Grace (Idaho).