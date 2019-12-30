Indians split Saturday games in Utah

Bear River scored first on a deuce by junior forward Easton Lish, answered with a finger roll by Dahl.

The Bears took a 4-2 lead on a two by senior Ren Fonnesbeck, but Elko jumped to the high side on a triple from Dahl.

Fonnesbeck pushed the Bears to the high side with his second field goal, and junior Josh Payne found an easy bucket for an 8-5 advantage.

Dumas pulled the Indians to within one on a turnaround J, but the Bears rattled off five in a row with a triple and a deuce — senior Mark Huber and junior Jace Jacobson adding their names to the scorebook.

Zeller drained a three for the Indians, and Dumas nailed a step-back triple — tying the contest at 13-all.

However, Fonnesbeck added a three of his own for a 16-13 lead.

Alvarez made a steal and went the distance for the Indians, who trailed 16-15 at the end of the first quarter.

The Bears seized control with an 8-0 run to open the second quarter on a three from Fonnesbeck — his second — followed by a deuce and a triple by senior Logan Litchford.

Offensively, Bear River hounded Klekas — Huber face-guarding the sophomore on every possession.