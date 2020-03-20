Indians split with defending champs

ELKO — Although the Truckee baseball team — the two-time reigning 3A state champion — has suffered a myriad of losses due to graduations, it’s always nice to beat the defending champs.
In its league openers, the Elko baseball team dropped its first contest to the Wolverines by a score of 4-1.
However, the new-look Indians bounced back with a 9-7 victory in the second half of the twin bill for the first league victory under first-year head coach Jeremy Etchemendy.
Game One
In their league opener, the Indians struggled offensively and made some crucial defensive errors proved costly in a 4-1 loss.
Elko was held to one hit and a single run, scoring for the only time in the bottom of the second inning.
Truckee plated two runs in the top of the first and another in the top of the second, adding their fourth and final run in the top of the third.
Elko placed multiple runners on base in the bottom of the seventh but ended the game with a swinging strikeout with the tying run at the plate.
Senior Cutler Macias tallied Elko’s only hit and finished 1-for-2, Elko’s lone run tallied by junior Kaiden Cervantes.
Cervantes also stole a base.
Junior catcher Luke Blair struck down a pair of attempted steals.
On the bump, junior pitcher Lincoln Ratliff earned the start and the loss — allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits with six strikeouts against three walks over five innings.
In relief, Cervantes gave up one hit and struck out two batters in two innings.
Game Two
Elko got off to a solid start against the Wolverines in the second half of the double dip and hung on late for a two-run victory.
Truckee scored a run in the top of the first, coming from a pair of doubles.
Senior Tyler Estabrook poked a double to the gap in right-center field and scored on an RBI two-bagger from junior Timmy Reeve.
In the home half, Reeve struggled with his command and walked a plethora batters.
Ratliff reached on a free pass, senior Rolando Acosta walked, as did Blair — loading the bases — and sophomore Nick Collie walked and scored Ratliff.
Acosta streaked across the plate on a passed ball for a 2-1 lead, and senior Race Steensen was hit by a pitch.
With the bases still crammed, senior Tallohn Still watched four pitches out of the zone and drove in junior courtesy runner Alex Perez.
Collie darted to the dish on another ball to the backstop for a 4-1 lead.
The lone run from an actual hit was provided by junior Jake Zeller, who drove in Steensen with an RBI single to left field.
Elko jumped to a 5-1 advantage and went through the entire order in the first inning.
The Wolverines gained two runs back in the top of the second as senior Connor McMullen drove in junior Tucker Mather with an RBI base knock, and McMullen rolled home from second on a rip to left-center field by sophomore Jackson Kahl.
The run crossed the plate, but the inning was saved with a rifle throw from Zeller to Ratliff at third base, gunning down the speedy Estabrook with a tag at third base for the third out.
Entering the home half, the Indians led 5-3.
In the bottom of the second, Elko went back up four.
Cervantes reached on a bad throw from shortstop, and Blair singled up the middle — Truckee picking off the runner at second base.
Collie followed with a base knock, and Perez scored as an overthrow wound up sailing over the fence for a dead ball — granting him another 90 feet from third.
Collie was sent home with an RBI single from Macias, who was thrown out while he tried to advance to second base for the third out.
In the top of the third, Elko kept Truckee off the board — the frame ending with a huge throw from Steensen in shallow-left field along the line — pumping the ball into Blair’s glove for a tag down the third-base line as the runner attempted to score.
Elko was also shut down in the third, but the Indians posted another clean defensive frame in the top of the fourth with a groundout to Ratliff at third, a strikeout by senior pitcher Jaren Gillespie and a flyout to Cervantes in right field.
In the bottom of the fourth, Elko capped its scoring with two runs.
Acosta drilled a leadoff triple to opposite-right field, scoring as Cervantes reached on another errant throw.
Cervantes stole second base and took third on a dead ball from a pitch that skipped up and over the backstop — scoring on a passed ball for a 9-3 lead.
Gillespie fanned the leadoff batter in the top of the fifth but allowed consecutive walks after hitting a batter, Elko escaping the frame with back-to-back plays by Still at first base — snagging a tough grab in foul ground and collecting another popup.
He then doubled to lead off the home half, but Still was stranded with at third after a sac bunt by Zeller.
Truckee loaded the bases in the top of the sixth with a pair of free passes and a single by McMullen; however, Collie went to the hill and tossed a big strikeout.
A walk to senior Deacon Mehler crossed Mather, but Steensen made a huge grab up the daunting hill in left field on the warning track and saved some runs.
Shutting down the threat, Macias fielded a 6-5 groundout with a throw to Ratliff at third.
Elko was retired in order in the home half of the sixth, leaving the defense with the duty of picking up the win.
The Wolverines threatened with a walk and a steal, a wide throw placing runners at the corners.
A hit batsman loaded the bases, but Macias was inserted on the bump and struck out the next batter.
Sophomore Sam Purgason scored on a passed ball and made the tally 9-5, and a groundout RBI by McMullen sent in Kahl but put two away as Still fielded the dribbler and stepped on first.
A balk was called, trotting in Mather and making the score 9-7.
However, Macias came up with a key punchout and ended the contest.
Elko split its league and home openers with a 9-7 victory.
Still finished a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate with a double, and Macias went 1-for-2 and drove in a team-high two runs.
Acosta went 1-for-3 with a triple and tied for the team high with two runs scored.
Zeller finished 1-for-2, and Blair closed 1-for-3 at the plate.
Perez scored twice in his courtesy-runner role and stole a base, and Collie also scored a pair of runs and drove in another.
Cervantes and Steensen each added an RBI and a run, and Ratliff capped the scoring with a run of his own.
Gillespie picked up the win, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with four strikeouts and five walks across five innings.
Collie went one inning and gave up one hit with a punchout and a free pass, and Macias earned the save with three runs on one hit with two Ks and a walk over an inning.