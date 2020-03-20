Indians split with defending champs

Collie was sent home with an RBI single from Macias, who was thrown out while he tried to advance to second base for the third out.

In the top of the third, Elko kept Truckee off the board — the frame ending with a huge throw from Steensen in shallow-left field along the line — pumping the ball into Blair’s glove for a tag down the third-base line as the runner attempted to score.

Elko was also shut down in the third, but the Indians posted another clean defensive frame in the top of the fourth with a groundout to Ratliff at third, a strikeout by senior pitcher Jaren Gillespie and a flyout to Cervantes in right field.

In the bottom of the fourth, Elko capped its scoring with two runs.

Acosta drilled a leadoff triple to opposite-right field, scoring as Cervantes reached on another errant throw.

Cervantes stole second base and took third on a dead ball from a pitch that skipped up and over the backstop — scoring on a passed ball for a 9-3 lead.

Gillespie fanned the leadoff batter in the top of the fifth but allowed consecutive walks after hitting a batter, Elko escaping the frame with back-to-back plays by Still at first base — snagging a tough grab in foul ground and collecting another popup.