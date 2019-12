Indians start journey for 9th straight

ELKO — Coming off a 3-0 start to the season, the Elko boys basketball team will now get back to games that count toward postseason positioning.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Elko will begin the hunt for its ninth straight league title — opening the Division 3A North slate at South Tahoe (2-1 overall, 1-0 in league).

The last time the Indians stepped foot on the floor, Elko gained a remarkable effort from sophomore Michael Klekas — finishing two points away from the school’s single-game scoring record — scoring 41 points and hammering four 3s in an 82-51 victory over Division 6A Utah program Hunter in the finale of the Elko Classic.

After losing junior points guard Sean Klekas for an expected six to eight weeks with torn ligaments in his ankle in the season opener against Hug, Elko stepped up as a team and gained contributions from a variety of players — namely the sophomores.

All hands must be on-deck as the Indians tip off with the Vikings.