Indians steal game, Bucks take series

ELKO — With a huge inning, the Elko baseball team managed to take a game from Lowry — but the Bucks dominated the series.

On Friday, Lowry doubled up the Indians 10-5.

Saturday’s doubleheader was split, Elko trailing 4-3 but exploding for nine runs in the sixth inning for a 12-6 victory — the Buckaroos taking the series with a 7-3 win in the finale.

Game One

Five errors killed the Indians in the 10-5 loss, five of Lowry’s runs coming in unearned fashion.

The Bucks scored three runs in the first inning, one in the second, three more in the third and another in the fourth — opening an 8-0 lead.

Elko started a comeback with a run in the bottom of the fifth and rolled up four more in the sixth.

Lowry added two runs in the top of the seventh, sealing a 10-5 win.

Senior Blaze Jones led Elko with a 2-for-3 day at the dish — driving in one run and scoring another — the only player on the roster with multiple hits.

Senior Isaac Luna was 1-for-1.

Junior Alex Luna went 1-for-3 with a two-RBI double, junior Craig Slater finished 1-for-3 and senior Trae Still closed 1-for-4 with a run.

Without hits, junior courtesy runner Justus Nielsen scored a run — as did sophomore Preston Chamberlin and junior Alex Salaz.

In the loss, Salaz allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits with three walks in an inning.

Over six frames of relief, sophomore Gabe Correa gave up six runs — just two earned — on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

LOWRY — 313 100 2 — (10)90

ELKO — 000 014 0 — 565

Game Two

In the Indians’ lone win of the series, Lowry scored four runs in the first inning — Elko rolling up three in the second.

The third, fourth and fifth frames were scoreless for both teams.

But, the Indians erupted in the home half of the sixth — plating nine runs.

The Bucks added two runs in the top of the seventh, but Elko claimed a come-from-behind 12-6 victory.

Senior Kason Lesbo hit 3-for-4, scored two runs and drove in another.

Chamberlin was 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and scored a run, Jones batted 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run and Still finished 3-for-5 with a team-high three RBI and a run scored.

Senior Spenser Jones went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and scored once.

Freshman Torren Duke — called up from the junior varsity — hit 1-for-2.

Senior Javier Cortes batted 1-for-3, drove in three runs and scored twice — Slater going 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Nielsen stole a base.

In his start, Chamberlin got a no-decision — allowing four runs (only one earned) on five hits with eight Ks and three walks across five frames.

Duke got the win, giving up two-unearned runs on three hits with four punchouts and no walks in two innings of relief.

LOWRY — 400 000 2 — 684

ELKO — 030 009 X — (12)(17)4

Game Three

The Buckaroos took the series with a 7-3 win in the finale.

Lowry started with a bang, scoring three run in the first inning.

Elko never scored its first run until the bottom of the third but gave up a run in the away half of the fifth before plating two in the home half.

Trailing by one, the margin swelled to four with a three-run seventh for the Bucks — pulling away for a 7-3 win.

Lesbo batted 2-for-3 and drove in a run, while Chamberlin hit 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run.

Slater finished 1-for-3, and Blaze Jones went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run.

Salaz hit 1-for-4 with an RBI double, and Still closed 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

On the mound, Luna was handed the loss — allowing four runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and a pair of free passes in five innings.

In two frames of relief work, sophomore Jazyri Sotelo gave up three runs on three hits with two Ks and a walk.

LOWRY — 300 010 3 — 7(11)1

ELKO — 001 020 0 — 383

